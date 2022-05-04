Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 4, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Study: 13% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 suffer brain complications

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: 13% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 suffer brain complications
Some 13% of people with COVID-19 suffer serious brain complications, a new study indicates. Photo by Mitrey/Pixabay

May 4 (UPI) -- More than one in 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19 develop "serious" neurological symptoms, a study published Wednesday found.

About 13% of patients hospitalized due to the virus experienced neurological, or brain- and nervous system-related, symptoms, including strokes and seizures, data published Wednesday by the journal Critical Care Explorations showed.

Advertisement

The most common brain-related COVID-19 complication was encephalopathy, or brain damage that causes a decline in cognitive function, which occurred in 10% of hospitalized patients, the researchers said.

"Our findings show that encephalopathy at hospital admission is present in at least one in 10 patients with [COVID-19] infection," study co-author Dr. Anna Cervantes-Arslanian said in a press release.

RELATED COVID-19 could trigger more disabling strokes

"Stroke, seizures and meningitis and/or encephalitis were much less common," said Cervantes-Arslanian, an associate professor of neurology, neurosurgery and medicine at Boston University.

The findings are based on an analysis of medical records for more than 16,000 patients from 179 hospitals in 24 countries sickened during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 13% of patients admitted to hospitals included in the study for COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic developed serious neurological problems, the data showed.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Chance of developing Bell's palsy rises after COVID-19 infection

Just over 10% had encephalopathy, or any disease of the brain that alters brain function or structure, at hospital admission, while 2% had evidence of a stroke, the researchers said.

About 2% suffered from seizures related to the virus while just under 1% had meningitis, or inflammation in the membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord, or encephalitis, or inflammation in the brain, at admission or during hospitalization, according to the researchers.

Patients who experienced neurological complications with COVID-19 were at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, including the need for intensive care unit treatment and ventilator support to maintain breathing, as well as longer hospital stays, the researchers said.

RELATED Study: 10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients return for care after discharge

They also were more likely to die from the virus, the data showed.

A history of stroke or neurological disorders increased patients' risk for brain complications related to COVID-19, the researchers said.

Black patients with COVID-19 were more likely to suffer strokes, seizures and/or encephalopathy compared with White patients, according to the researchers.

Previous studies have shown that even in mild cases the virus causes inflammation in multiple organ systems, including the brain and nervous system, leading to problems with organ function.

"Given the association of neurologic manifestations with poorer outcomes, further study is desperately needed to understand why these differences occur and what can be done to intervene," Cervantes said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

City rats are unlikely to cause future pandemics, study says
Health News // 2 minutes ago
City rats are unlikely to cause future pandemics, study says
Despite what you may have heard, rats and other city wildlife aren't likely to trigger future pandemics in people, according to a new study.
Obesity in childhood could raise risk for Type 1 diabetes
Health News // 9 minutes ago
Obesity in childhood could raise risk for Type 1 diabetes
Overweight kids don't have it easy, and a new study warns they may also be at increased risk for Type 1 diabetes later in life.
Researchers identify gene mutation linked to lupus
Health News // 22 minutes ago
Researchers identify gene mutation linked to lupus
There is no cure for lupus yet, but new genetic research may at least point to new treatments for the chronic disease.
Heart attack sufferers surviving longer, but still room for improvement, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Heart attack sufferers surviving longer, but still room for improvement, study finds
May 4 (UPI) -- Heart attack sufferers are surviving longer and experiencing fewer subsequent heart emergencies, an analysis of Medicare data published Wednesday found.
Alcohol use disorder deaths rose in the U.S. during pandemic, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Alcohol use disorder deaths rose in the U.S. during pandemic, study finds
May 4 (UPI) -- Deaths related to alcohol addiction in the United States were higher than expected during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis released Wednesday.
Black patients with atrial fibrillation less likely to get blood thinners
Health News // 9 hours ago
Black patients with atrial fibrillation less likely to get blood thinners
Patients with atrial fibrillation usually receive blood thinners to reduce their stroke risk, but these drugs are under-prescribed to Black Americans, a new study reveals.
Urinary incontinence linked to higher risk of death in men
Health News // 11 hours ago
Urinary incontinence linked to higher risk of death in men
Urinary incontinence can plague men as they age, but a new study suggests it may be more than just a bothersome condition and might actually be a harbinger of early death.
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
May 3 (UPI) -- People who consume a Mediterranean-type diet high in nutrients such as protein, zinc and vitamin B3 may see improvements in heart health, a study presented Tuesday found.
Mysterious global outbreak of hepatitis kills three children in Indonesia
Health News // 20 hours ago
Mysterious global outbreak of hepatitis kills three children in Indonesia
A serious liver disease that's struck hundreds of young children worldwide has caused the deaths of three children in Indonesia, bringing the global death toll to at least four.
FDA warns of counterfeit at-home COVID-19 tests
Health News // 23 hours ago
FDA warns of counterfeit at-home COVID-19 tests
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans to watch out for phony at-home, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that look a lot like the real things.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Urinary incontinence linked to higher risk of death in men
Urinary incontinence linked to higher risk of death in men
Gastrointestinal problems associated with stress in kids with autism
Gastrointestinal problems associated with stress in kids with autism
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Diets high in protein, zinc and vitamin B3 boost heart health, study finds
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement