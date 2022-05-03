Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 3, 2022 / 11:34 AM

U.S. regions with weak gun laws have highest costs from gun injuries

By HealthDay News
U.S. regions with weak gun laws have highest costs from gun injuries
An analysis of federal government data showed that more than 317,400 people were admitted to U.S. hospitals with gun injuries between 2005 and 2015. Photo by Brett_Hondow/Pixabay

U.S. regions with weak gun laws face the highest hospital costs from gun injuries, with the South leading the way in injuries and fees, a new study says.

Taxpayers cover nearly half of the cost of gun injuries nationwide, said researchers led by Dr. Sarabeth Spitzer, of the surgery department at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Advertisement

And an "anti-poor policy" is evident in the South, the investigators stated.

In the study, published Tuesday in the journal Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open, an analysis of federal government data showed that more than 317,400 people were admitted to U.S. hospitals with gun injuries between 2005 and 2015.

RELATED Gun violence has long-term effects on survivors, their families

Over that decade, the South had the highest rate of hospital admissions (more than 42%), followed by the Midwest (21%), West (20%) and the Northeast (17%).

Gun-related hospital admissions and readmissions totaled $7.77 billion during the study period, and taxpayers covered 42% of that amount.

Just over a third of the nation's population lives in the South, but this region accounted for more than 41% of the total cost, or $3.21 billion. In contrast, the Northeast has just under 18% of the U.S. population and accounted for about 14% of the total, or $1.98 billion.

Advertisement
RELATED Guns overtake car crashes as leading cause of trauma death in U.S.

In a twist, the researchers also found that Medicare and Medicaid coverage for gun injuries is lowest in the South, just 34%.

The South also had the highest proportion of self-paying patients, according to the study.

"The policy implications of this are readily apparent: Regions with the least stringent firearm policies incur greater financial costs related to firearm injury," Spitzer and colleagues wrote.

RELATED Study finds 30% spike in U.S. gun violence during COVID-19 pandemic

"Government insurance programs are fundamental lifelines for seniors and the poor while providing a safety net, although an inadequate one, for health costs," they noted.

"Policies that enable higher levels of gun availability while simultaneously rejecting expansion of health care coverage for poor, uninsured or underinsured residents represent an anti-poor policy," they said in a journal news release.

Policymakers need to reconsider the connections between gun control laws and taxpayer funding, the authors concluded.

The researchers used data from the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to identify people hospitalized with gun injuries. They relied on the Brady Gun Law Score to assess the effect of gun control laws by state.

Among those hospitalized for gun injuries nationwide, 89% were men, and the average age was 31. Black patients accounted for nearly half of all admissions, and Hispanics accounted for more than 42% of admissions in the West.

Advertisement

More information

There's more on gun injuries at the Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA warns of counterfeit at-home COVID-19 tests
Health News // 46 minutes ago
FDA warns of counterfeit at-home COVID-19 tests
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans to watch out for phony at-home, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that look a lot like the real things.
7 hours of sleep may be ideal for people over 40, study suggests
Health News // 1 hour ago
7 hours of sleep may be ideal for people over 40, study suggests
Seven hours of sleep a night may be the ideal amount for keeping your brain in good health if you're middle-aged or older.
Study: Food, beverage marketing increase kids' use of promoted products
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Food, beverage marketing increase kids' use of promoted products
May 2 (UPI) -- Exposure to food and beverage marketing and advertising boosts consumption of these products among children and adolescents, an analysis published Monday found.
Gastrointestinal problems associated with stress in kids with autism
Health News // 1 hour ago
Gastrointestinal problems associated with stress in kids with autism
For some children with autism, there's a connection between gastrointestinal problems and stress, anxiety and social withdrawal, a new study suggests.
England's menthol ban reduces flavored cigarette use among teens, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
England's menthol ban reduces flavored cigarette use among teens, study finds
May 3 (UPI) -- A ban on selling menthol cigarettes in England led to a 75% decline in use of the products among youths, a study published Tuesday found.
Student debt affects heart health with age, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Student debt affects heart health with age, study finds
May 3 (UPI) -- Adults who failed to pay down student debt, or took on new educational debt, are at higher risk for heart-related illness later in life than those who do not take on debt, a study published Tuesday found.
Occupational therapy may relieve long-haul COVID symptoms
Health News // 9 hours ago
Occupational therapy may relieve long-haul COVID symptoms
Occupational therapy or low-impact exercise might be the key to relieving long-haul COVID symptoms like extreme fatigue, breathlessness and brain fog, a pair of new studies from Ireland suggest.
Black prostate cancer patients less likely to get high-tech radiation treatment
Health News // 11 hours ago
Black prostate cancer patients less likely to get high-tech radiation treatment
Use of a high-tech radiation cancer treatment called proton beam therapy (PBT) has increased overall in the United States, but Black patients are getting it less often than White patients, two new studies show.
American Indians, Alaska Natives see 5-fold rise in overdose deaths, study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
American Indians, Alaska Natives see 5-fold rise in overdose deaths, study finds
May 2 (UPI) -- The opioid overdose death toll has increased more than five-fold among American Indian and Alaska Native communities over the past two decades, a study published Monday found.
Telling kids they have autism when they are younger may be best
Health News // 19 hours ago
Telling kids they have autism when they are younger may be best
Is there a best time to tell children they have autism? New research suggests that younger is better.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Experimental vaccine during pregnancy may protect infants from RSV
Experimental vaccine during pregnancy may protect infants from RSV
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Vegetarian diets are healthy for growing kids, study suggests
Vegetarian diets are healthy for growing kids, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement