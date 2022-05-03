Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 3, 2022 / 3:46 PM

Mysterious global outbreak of hepatitis kills three children in Indonesia

By HealthDay News
Mysterious global outbreak of hepatitis kills three children in Indonesia
Nearly 170 children in 11 countries have been diagnosed with acute hepatitis in recent months. Photo by Mylene2401/Pixabay

A serious liver disease that's struck hundreds of young children worldwide has caused the deaths of three children in Indonesia, bringing the global death toll to at least four.

Nearly 170 children in 11 countries have been diagnosed with acute hepatitis in recent months, and the World Health Organization has expressed concerns about its "unknown origin."

Advertisement

Most of the ill children have been under the age of 10 and had no underlying health conditions. Symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain appear before affected children's livers show signs of inflammation.

The three children in Indonesia died in hospitals in Jakarta last month after displaying some of these symptoms, along with fever, jaundice, convulsions and loss of consciousness, the country's health ministry said in a statement Monday, CBS News reported.

RELATED 11 countries now reporting outbreak of hepatitis in children

"At the moment, the Health Ministry is investigating the cause of the acute hepatitis by running a full panel of virus tests," said the ministry, which told parents to take their children to the hospital immediately if they showed any of the symptoms.

Britain has also experienced an "unexpected significant increase" in acute hepatitis cases among young, previously healthy children, according to the WHO. Other countries reporting cases include Israel, Spain, Denmark and Ireland.

Advertisement

And last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study on a cluster of cases in Alabama, where some of the nine children had also tested positive for a common pathogen called adenovirus 41, which can cause gastroenteritis in children, but "it is not usually known as a cause of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children," the CDC said.

RELATED Black patients are underrepresented in pancreatic cancer clinical trials

None of the affected children in Alabama died. However, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported last week that four pediatric cases of acute hepatitis had occurred in that state. Tragically, they included "two children who had severe outcomes, one liver transplant and one fatality."

Meanwhile, the CDC has issued a nationwide health alert telling parents and healthcare providers to watch for symptoms and report any potential hepatitis cases without a known cause to local and state health departments.

"CDC is working with state health departments to see if there are additional U.S. cases, and what may be causing these cases," the alert stated. "We continue to recommend children be up to date on all their vaccinations, and that parents and caregivers of young children take the same everyday preventive actions that we recommend for everyone, including washing hands often, avoiding people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth."

Advertisement
RELATED FDA-approved drugs for diabetes, hepatitis C, HIV may help treat COVID-19

More information

Visit the U.S. National Library of Medicine for more on hepatitis.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA warns of counterfeit at-home COVID-19 tests
Health News // 3 hours ago
FDA warns of counterfeit at-home COVID-19 tests
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning Americans to watch out for phony at-home, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that look a lot like the real things.
7 hours of sleep may be ideal for people over 40, study suggests
Health News // 4 hours ago
7 hours of sleep may be ideal for people over 40, study suggests
Seven hours of sleep a night may be the ideal amount for keeping your brain in good health if you're middle-aged or older.
U.S. regions with weak gun laws have highest costs from gun injuries
Health News // 4 hours ago
U.S. regions with weak gun laws have highest costs from gun injuries
U.S. regions with weak gun laws face the highest hospital costs from gun injuries, with the South leading the way in injuries and fees, a new study says.
Study: Food, beverage marketing increase kids' use of promoted products
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Food, beverage marketing increase kids' use of promoted products
May 2 (UPI) -- Exposure to food and beverage marketing and advertising boosts consumption of these products among children and adolescents, an analysis published Monday found.
Gastrointestinal problems associated with stress in kids with autism
Health News // 4 hours ago
Gastrointestinal problems associated with stress in kids with autism
For some children with autism, there's a connection between gastrointestinal problems and stress, anxiety and social withdrawal, a new study suggests.
England's menthol ban reduces flavored cigarette use among teens, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
England's menthol ban reduces flavored cigarette use among teens, study finds
May 3 (UPI) -- A ban on selling menthol cigarettes in England led to a 75% decline in use of the products among youths, a study published Tuesday found.
Student debt affects heart health with age, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
Student debt affects heart health with age, study finds
May 3 (UPI) -- Adults who failed to pay down student debt, or took on new educational debt, are at higher risk for heart-related illness later in life than those who do not take on debt, a study published Tuesday found.
Occupational therapy may relieve long-haul COVID symptoms
Health News // 13 hours ago
Occupational therapy may relieve long-haul COVID symptoms
Occupational therapy or low-impact exercise might be the key to relieving long-haul COVID symptoms like extreme fatigue, breathlessness and brain fog, a pair of new studies from Ireland suggest.
Black prostate cancer patients less likely to get high-tech radiation treatment
Health News // 15 hours ago
Black prostate cancer patients less likely to get high-tech radiation treatment
Use of a high-tech radiation cancer treatment called proton beam therapy (PBT) has increased overall in the United States, but Black patients are getting it less often than White patients, two new studies show.
American Indians, Alaska Natives see 5-fold rise in overdose deaths, study finds
Health News // 21 hours ago
American Indians, Alaska Natives see 5-fold rise in overdose deaths, study finds
May 2 (UPI) -- The opioid overdose death toll has increased more than five-fold among American Indian and Alaska Native communities over the past two decades, a study published Monday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
Vegetarian diets are healthy for growing kids, study suggests
Vegetarian diets are healthy for growing kids, study suggests
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Occupational therapy may relieve long-haul COVID symptoms
Occupational therapy may relieve long-haul COVID symptoms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement