Trending
Advertisement
Health News
May 2, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: Food, beverage marketing increase kids' use of promoted products

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Food, beverage marketing increase kids' use of promoted products
Exposure to food advertising appears to increase consumption of those advertised brands among children, a new study suggests. Photo by mojzagrebinfo/Pixabay

May 2 (UPI) -- Exposure to food and beverage marketing and advertising boosts consumption of these products appreciably among children and adolescents, an analysis published Monday found.

Seeing marketing campaigns for food and beverage products boosts intake of these brands among people age 19 years and younger by up to 25%, the analysis of data from 80 previously published studies showed.

Advertisement

In addition, young people exposed to these campaigns were up to 30% more likely to indicate a preference for the promoted food and beverage brands, the researchers said in an article published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics.

Several studies included in the analysis also suggest that exposure to food and beverage marketing increased purchase requests for certain brands among children and adolescents, they said.

RELATED Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids

In this study, food marketing exposure was associated with increases in children's food intake, choice of and preference toward test items and purchase requests," researchers from the University of Liverpool in England wrote.

However, "there was little evidence to support associations with food purchasing by or on behalf of children, while data relating to dental health and body weight outcomes were scarce," they said.

The findings are based on an analysis of data from 80 studies that collectively enrolled more than 19,000 people age 19 years and younger in dozens of countries globally, according to the researchers.

Advertisement
RELATED Report: Rise in fast-food advertising largely targets Black, Hispanic youths

In the United States, the Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative, a voluntary program enacted in 2006, establishes standards for food and beverage product advertising and marketing to children.

Nineteen food and beverage companies have voluntarily pledged to limit unhealthy food advertising to children age 12 years and younger.

However, a recent report by the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health at the University of Connecticut found that more than one-third of food products advertised to kids are not considered healthy dietary options.

RELATED 'Kid influencers' promoting food brands online tout unhealthy choices

In addition, recent research suggests that social media influencers are promoting unhealthy food choices to young people online and that fast-food companies target Black and Hispanic youth with their advertising.

The World Health Organization recommends that all member countries, including the United States, enact policies to restrict children's exposure to unhealthy food marketing.

"Food and/or non-alcoholic beverage marketing that largely promotes products high in fat, sugar and/or salt is prevalent across television, digital media, outdoor spaces and sport," the researchers wrote.

"Children and adolescents are particularly vulnerable to the effects of food marketing given their immature cognitive and emotional development, peer-group influence and high exposure," they said.

Latest Headlines

MS affects Black and White adults at similar rates
Health News // 16 minutes ago
MS affects Black and White adults at similar rates
Black Americans are as likely to get multiple sclerosis (MS) as their White counterparts, but rates are much lower among Hispanic and Asian Americans, new research shows.
Researchers blame fungicides for rise in drug-resistant mold infections
Health News // 57 minutes ago
Researchers blame fungicides for rise in drug-resistant mold infections
British researchers are warning of one more rising health danger: a drug-resistant mold found in the environment that infects certain people's lungs.
Patients with hypothyroidism at higher risk for longer hospital stays
Health News // 1 hour ago
Patients with hypothyroidism at higher risk for longer hospital stays
People with hypothyroidism who are undertreated are at increased risk for longer hospital stays and higher rates of readmission, a new study warns.
Overweight men see less robust sperm with age, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Overweight men see less robust sperm with age, study finds
May 2 (UPI) -- Overweight older men experience more negative age-related changes to their sperm cells than those who maintain a healthy weight, a study published Monday found.
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Health News // 2 days ago
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Mom's voice may be music to a young child's brain, but the teen brain prefers to change the station, a new study finds.
Rates of high blood pressure rise to 1 in 7 U.S. pregnancies
Health News // 2 days ago
Rates of high blood pressure rise to 1 in 7 U.S. pregnancies
Rates of high blood pressure among pregnant women in the United States are on the rise and now occur in at least one in seven hospital deliveries, a new government report warns.
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
April 29 (UPI) -- Babies born to people who experience elevated levels of anxiety, depression and stress during pregnancy see changes in key brain features that affect cognitive development at 18 months, a study published Friday found.
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. South were preventable, study suggests
Health News // 3 days ago
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. South were preventable, study suggests
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. South could have been avoided if more people masked, social distanced, kept kids from school and made other behavioral changes to reduce the spread of the virus, researchers say.
Experimental vaccine during pregnancy may protect infants from RSV
Health News // 3 days ago
Experimental vaccine during pregnancy may protect infants from RSV
An experimental vaccine given during pregnancy has shown early promise for protecting infants from a potentially severe respiratory infection.
Financial incentive boosts COVID-19 vaccination rate at company, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Financial incentive boosts COVID-19 vaccination rate at company, study finds
April 29 (UPI) -- Companies that offer employees incentives of up to $1,000 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 saw an increase in getting the shot, a report published Friday showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Rates of high blood pressure rise to 1 in 7 U.S. pregnancies
Rates of high blood pressure rise to 1 in 7 U.S. pregnancies
'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
Researchers blame fungicides for rise in drug-resistant mold infections
Researchers blame fungicides for rise in drug-resistant mold infections
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement