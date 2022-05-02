Trending
May 2, 2022 / 11:32 AM

Researchers blame fungicides for rise in drug-resistant mold infections

By HealthDay News
Aspergillus fumigatus from soil in culture. Photo by Dr. David Midgley/Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aspergillus_fumigatus.jpg

British researchers are warning of one more rising health danger: a drug-resistant mold found in the environment that infects certain people's lungs.

Aspergillus fumigatus can cause a fungal lung infection called aspergillosis in people with lung conditions or weakened immune systems. Aspergillosis, which affects 10 to 20 million people worldwide, is usually treated with antifungal drugs, but there's evidence of emerging resistance to these drugs.

This resistance is due to the widespread agricultural use of azole fungicides, which are similar to azole drugs used to treat aspergillosis, according to the study authors.

"Understanding the environmental hotspots and genetic basis of evolving fungal drug resistance needs urgent attention, because resistance is compromising our ability to prevent and treat this disease," said study co-author Matthew Fisher, a professor in the School of Public Health at Imperial College London.

RELATED Experimental vaccine during pregnancy may protect infants from RSV

The researchers analyzed the DNA of 218 samples of A. fumigatus from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland between 2005 and 2017. Around seven in 10 samples were from infected people, and the other samples were from the environment, including from soil, compost, plant bulbs, the air and other sources.

The researchers found six strains of A. fumigatus that spread from the environment and infected six patients, according to the study. The results were published recently in the journal Nature Microbiology.

Of the 218 samples, almost half were resistant to at least one first-line azole drug. Specifically, 48% were resistant to itraconazole, 29% to voriconazole and 21% to posaconazole.

RELATED Isolated cases of deadly 'black fungus' spotted in U.S. COVID-19 patients

More than 10% of samples (including 23 environmental samples and three from patients) were resistant to two or more azole drugs.

In the 218 samples, the researchers found 50 new genes associated with drug resistance, and five new combinations of DNA changes associated with drug resistance, including one resistant to multiple drugs.

"The prevalence of drug-resistant aspergillosis has grown from negligible levels before 1999 to up to 3%-40% of cases now across Europe," Fisher explained in a college news release.

RELATED CDC says drug-resistant 'superbug' fungus seen among patients in D.C., Texas

"At the same time, more and more people might be susceptible to Aspergillus fumigatus infection because of growing numbers of people receiving stem cell or solid organ transplants, being on immunosuppressive therapy, or having lung conditions or severe viral respiratory infections," he said.

The findings show the need for greater monitoring of A. fumigatus in the environment and patients to help understand the risk it poses, according to the researchers.

More information

There's more on aspergillosis at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

MS affects Black and White adults at similar rates
Health News // 19 minutes ago
MS affects Black and White adults at similar rates
Black Americans are as likely to get multiple sclerosis (MS) as their White counterparts, but rates are much lower among Hispanic and Asian Americans, new research shows.
Patients with hypothyroidism at higher risk for longer hospital stays
Health News // 1 hour ago
Patients with hypothyroidism at higher risk for longer hospital stays
People with hypothyroidism who are undertreated are at increased risk for longer hospital stays and higher rates of readmission, a new study warns.
Overweight men see less robust sperm with age, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Overweight men see less robust sperm with age, study finds
May 2 (UPI) -- Overweight older men experience more negative age-related changes to their sperm cells than those who maintain a healthy weight, a study published Monday found.
Study: Food, beverage marketing increase kids' use of promoted products
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Food, beverage marketing increase kids' use of promoted products
May 2 (UPI) -- Exposure to food and beverage marketing and advertising boosts consumption of these products among children and adolescents, an analysis published Monday found.
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Health News // 2 days ago
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
Mom's voice may be music to a young child's brain, but the teen brain prefers to change the station, a new study finds.
Rates of high blood pressure rise to 1 in 7 U.S. pregnancies
Health News // 2 days ago
Rates of high blood pressure rise to 1 in 7 U.S. pregnancies
Rates of high blood pressure among pregnant women in the United States are on the rise and now occur in at least one in seven hospital deliveries, a new government report warns.
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
April 29 (UPI) -- Babies born to people who experience elevated levels of anxiety, depression and stress during pregnancy see changes in key brain features that affect cognitive development at 18 months, a study published Friday found.
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. South were preventable, study suggests
Health News // 3 days ago
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. South were preventable, study suggests
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. South could have been avoided if more people masked, social distanced, kept kids from school and made other behavioral changes to reduce the spread of the virus, researchers say.
Experimental vaccine during pregnancy may protect infants from RSV
Health News // 3 days ago
Experimental vaccine during pregnancy may protect infants from RSV
An experimental vaccine given during pregnancy has shown early promise for protecting infants from a potentially severe respiratory infection.
Financial incentive boosts COVID-19 vaccination rate at company, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Financial incentive boosts COVID-19 vaccination rate at company, study finds
April 29 (UPI) -- Companies that offer employees incentives of up to $1,000 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 saw an increase in getting the shot, a report published Friday showed.
