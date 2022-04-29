Trending
April 29, 2022 / 11:40 AM

Experimental vaccine during pregnancy may protect infants from RSV

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
An experimental vaccine, being developed by Pfizer, aims to protect babies from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

An experimental vaccine given during pregnancy has shown early promise for protecting infants from a potentially severe respiratory infection.

The vaccine, being developed by Pfizer, aims to protect babies from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Most of the time, RSV causes nothing more than a cold. But it can lead to serious lung infections in some babies, especially preemies, and in young children with certain medical conditions.

The researchers found that the experimental vaccine, dubbed RSVpreF, could be safely given to moms between the 24th and 36th week of pregnancy. The vaccine spurred them to generate infection-fighting antibodies against RSV, which were then transferred across the placenta -- providing their newborns with defenses against the virus.

It remains to be seen how well the vaccine ultimately protects infants from illness, according to experts who were not involved in the trial.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy protects newborns, study shows

But they called the early results encouraging.

"This approach could provide protection against RSV starting from the time of birth," said Dr. William Muller, an infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital of Chicago.

That would differ from the one existing way doctors have to prevent serious RSV infections: an injection antibody drug called palivizumab, which is given to certain infants.

RELATED Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't raise risk for pregnancy complications, study finds

The major limitation of that approach is that it's cumbersome -- requiring up to five monthly injections during RSV season -- and expensive. Because of that, the drug is reserved for high-risk preemies.

So there is a need for additional ways to protect more infants, Muller said. He noted that of infants who end up in the hospital with severe RSV, most had been perfectly healthy before getting sick.

A number of companies are working on ways to immunize babies against the infection. One strategy is a drug called nirsevimab which, like palivizumab, is a lab-engineered antibody given to infants by injection. The difference is, it's long-acting and only requires one shot before the start of RSV season.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy brings baby long-term protection

Muller was involved in a recent clinical trial of the drug. It found that nirsevimab cut infants' risk of being hospitalized with RSV by 62%.

The current study involved 406 pregnant women randomly assigned to receive varying doses of the RSVpreF vaccine or a placebo. No safety issues turned up, and the approach worked as hoped.

The findings were published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"They showed that the vaccine did generate (RSV) antibodies in moms, and their babies received them," said Dr. Kathryn Edwards, a professor of pediatrics at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, in Nashville.

The next study phase, she said, will answer the ultimate question: How effective is the vaccine against serious RSV illness?

Edwards, who is also a spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, agreed that an advantage of vaccinating moms-to-be is that it provides infants with RSV antibodies from day one.

"But a limitation is that those antibodies will decline over time," she added. Antibodies passed from mom to baby are called "passive" antibodies - that is, the baby's own immune system is not producing them. And passive antibodies only last so long.

Muller agreed that the longevity question will be an important one.

With different RSV-protection strategies in development, both doctors said they think there is room for more than one.

Muller noted that passive antibody transfer may not work as well when babies are born prematurely. So a drug like nirsevimab, if approved, might offer a better option.

"The way I look at it," Edwards said, "the more options we have for prevention, the better."

She noted that in the United States, RSV is the leading cause of pneumonia in babies. It's also behind most cases of bronchiolitis, where the small airways of the lungs become inflamed.

Nationwide, over 2 million children visit the doctor for an RSV infection during a typical year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 58,000 end up in the hospital.

There is no specific treatment for severe RSV itself, Muller said. Instead, hospitalized children are given oxygen, IV fluids and other treatments to manage their symptoms while the illness runs its course.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tips for preventing RSV.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Health News // 18 minutes ago
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
April 29 (UPI) -- Babies born to people who experience elevated levels of anxiety, depression and stress during pregnancy see changes in key brain features that affect cognitive development at 18 months, a study published Friday found.
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. South were preventable, study suggests
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. South were preventable, study suggests
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. South could have been avoided if more people masked, social distanced, kept kids from school and made other behavioral changes to reduce the spread of the virus, researchers say.
Financial incentive boosts COVID-19 vaccination rate at company, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Financial incentive boosts COVID-19 vaccination rate at company, study finds
April 29 (UPI) -- Companies that offer employees incentives of up to $1,000 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 saw an increase in getting the shot, a report published Friday showed.
Adults vaccinated against flu at lower risk for heart complications, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Adults vaccinated against flu at lower risk for heart complications, study finds
April 29 (UPI) -- Older adults who obtain a flu shot are less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke and are at lower risk for death from heart-related health events in the year after getting vaccinated, an analysis found.
Severe COVID-19 has genetic links with other diseases, study finds
Health News // 22 hours ago
Severe COVID-19 has genetic links with other diseases, study finds
April 28 (UPI) -- Severe COVID-19 shares genetic links with several medical conditions -- including COPD and diabetes -- that also increase people's risk for serious illness from the virus, a study published Thursday found.
Nurses reported moral distress during early days of pandemic
Health News // 23 hours ago
Nurses reported moral distress during early days of pandemic
Frontline nurses were plagued by "moral distress" in the early days of the pandemic because they lacked the support to provide high-quality care, a new report reveals.
Abuse in childhood tied to high cholesterol, diabetes in adulthood
Health News // 1 day ago
Abuse in childhood tied to high cholesterol, diabetes in adulthood
The toll of child abuse is wide-ranging and long-lasting. Researchers warn that childhood abuse is tied to high cholesterol and Type 2 diabetes in adulthood, raising odds for heart disease and stroke.
Success of depression treatment varies by race, income
Health News // 1 day ago
Success of depression treatment varies by race, income
If you're battling depression, the success of your treatment might be affected by your race, income, job status and education, a new study says.
'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
April 28 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Wisconsin have outlined what they call the "longevity diet," based on hundreds of studies, that emphasizes certain foods and periodic fasting.
Studies provide insight into COVID-19 spread, differences among variants
Health News // 1 day ago
Studies provide insight into COVID-19 spread, differences among variants
April 28 (UPI) -- People infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 remain contagious for up to nine days after initially testing positive, a study published Thursday found. Spread also appears to differ significantly between variants.
