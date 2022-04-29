Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 29, 2022 / 4:03 PM

Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
Brains shift in adolescence to tune out parents' voices
A new study shows that around age 13 the brain's vocal preferences shift, tuning mom out in favor of unfamiliar voices. Photo by sweetlouise/Pixabay

Mom's voice may be music to a young child's brain, but the teen brain prefers to change the station, a new study finds.

Past research using brain imaging has revealed how important a mother's voice is to younger children: The sound stimulates not only hearing-related parts of the brain, but also circuits involved in emotions and "reward" -- in a way strange voices simply do not.

Advertisement

The new study, published Thursday in the Journal of Neuroscience, shows that things start to change around the age of 13. At that point, the brain's vocal preferences shift, tuning mom out in favor of unfamiliar voices.

That may ring true to anyone who has ever raised a teenager.

RELATED Support, exercise, sleep protect teens' mental health during pandemic

But the findings offer an actual "brain basis" for kids' behavior changes, said lead researcher Daniel Abrams.

"Most parents can tell you how their teenagers begin to focus their attention on peers and new social partners," said Abrams, a clinical associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine, in California.

Advertisement

"What's new here is this understanding of what's happening in the brain," he said.

RELATED Study: Teen social media posts about cutting, self-harm skyrocketing

So, if it seems like your teenager is tuning you out, that may well be the case. But, Abrams said, "it's not personal. This is a natural part of development."

The findings build on a 2016 study by the Stanford team showing that unlike strangers' voices, the sound of mom's voice "lights up" reward centers in a younger child's brain. That makes sense, Abrams said, as parents are the center of a child's world -- their primary source of learning, which includes social and emotional development.

But at a certain point, he said, kids need to expand their social world, getting ready for independence and eventually starting their own family in many cases.

RELATED Little change in adolescent drug, alcohol use seen during pandemic

Enter the new study, which included 46 kids, aged 7 to 16, who underwent functional MRI scans. It allowed the researchers to view their brain activity while they listened to recordings of either their own mother's voice or unfamiliar female voices.

It turned out that teenagers were clearly distinct from younger kids. Their brain reward centers lit up more in response to the unknown voices versus mom's -- as did a brain region called the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, which places value on social information.

Advertisement

So do those brain changes happen first, or does the brain adapt in response to kids' growing social circles as they get older?

It's likely the brain is "programmed" to make the evolution, said Moriah Thomason, an associate professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at NYU Langone Health, in New York City.

"Adolescence is a time when we prepare to leave the nest and become adults," said Thomason, who was not involved in the research. "If there weren't some amount of biological programming, that would be maladaptive."

Like Abrams, she said the findings offer an understanding of the brain basis for an aspect of teen behavior that's well known to parents.

"This might help parents contextualize it," Thomason said. "This is a natural part of maturation."

Abrams agreed that changes in the brain's voice preferences likely come first. That would be in line with evidence of broader shifts in the teenage brain's reward system, where it becomes more responsive to things like novelty and risk-taking.

The study also found that in various other ways, teenagers' brains became more responsive to all voices, including mom's, compared with younger kids. Brain areas involved in filtering information and creating "social" memories, for example, became more active the older a teenager was.

Advertisement

Thomason speculated that might all reflect the need to develop more sophisticated ways of understanding and interpreting verbal communication as people move from childhood to adulthood.

To Abrams, the study also underscores the broader importance of voice to human beings. Just think about any time you've become emotional from hearing the voice of a loved one you haven't spoken to in a while, he said.

It's different from a text message, Abrams pointed out.

"Voices are among the most important social signals we have," he said. "They connect us, and help us feel we're part of a community. And I would argue that hearing a loved one's voice is one of the most rewarding experiences we have in our daily lives."

More information

The Child Mind Institute has advice on communicating with your teenager.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Rates of high blood pressure rise to 1 in 7 U.S. pregnancies
Health News // 1 hour ago
Rates of high blood pressure rise to 1 in 7 U.S. pregnancies
Rates of high blood pressure among pregnant women in the United States are on the rise and now occur in at least one in seven hospital deliveries, a new government report warns.
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
April 29 (UPI) -- Babies born to people who experience elevated levels of anxiety, depression and stress during pregnancy see changes in key brain features that affect cognitive development at 18 months, a study published Friday found.
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. South were preventable, study suggests
Health News // 5 hours ago
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in U.S. South were preventable, study suggests
Thousands of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. South could have been avoided if more people masked, social distanced, kept kids from school and made other behavioral changes to reduce the spread of the virus, researchers say.
Experimental vaccine during pregnancy may protect infants from RSV
Health News // 5 hours ago
Experimental vaccine during pregnancy may protect infants from RSV
An experimental vaccine given during pregnancy has shown early promise for protecting infants from a potentially severe respiratory infection.
Adults vaccinated against flu at lower risk for heart complications, study finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
Adults vaccinated against flu at lower risk for heart complications, study finds
April 29 (UPI) -- Older adults who obtain a flu shot are less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke and are at lower risk for death from heart-related health events in the year after getting vaccinated, an analysis found.
Financial incentive boosts COVID-19 vaccination rate at company, study finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
Financial incentive boosts COVID-19 vaccination rate at company, study finds
April 29 (UPI) -- Companies that offer employees incentives of up to $1,000 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 saw an increase in getting the shot, a report published Friday showed.
Severe COVID-19 has genetic links with other diseases, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Severe COVID-19 has genetic links with other diseases, study finds
April 28 (UPI) -- Severe COVID-19 shares genetic links with several medical conditions -- including COPD and diabetes -- that also increase people's risk for serious illness from the virus, a study published Thursday found.
Nurses reported moral distress during early days of pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Nurses reported moral distress during early days of pandemic
Frontline nurses were plagued by "moral distress" in the early days of the pandemic because they lacked the support to provide high-quality care, a new report reveals.
Abuse in childhood tied to high cholesterol, diabetes in adulthood
Health News // 1 day ago
Abuse in childhood tied to high cholesterol, diabetes in adulthood
The toll of child abuse is wide-ranging and long-lasting. Researchers warn that childhood abuse is tied to high cholesterol and Type 2 diabetes in adulthood, raising odds for heart disease and stroke.
Success of depression treatment varies by race, income
Health News // 1 day ago
Success of depression treatment varies by race, income
If you're battling depression, the success of your treatment might be affected by your race, income, job status and education, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

EU considers banning use of up to 12,000 toxic chemicals
EU considers banning use of up to 12,000 toxic chemicals
Severe COVID-19 has genetic links with other diseases, study finds
Severe COVID-19 has genetic links with other diseases, study finds
'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
Adults with asthma at higher risk for obesity, study finds
Adults with asthma at higher risk for obesity, study finds
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Stress during pregnancy affects fetal brain development, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement