Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 28, 2022 / 11:40 AM

Success of depression treatment varies by race, income

By HealthDay News
Success of depression treatment varies by race, income
Researchers found that non-White patients had 11.3% less improvement in their depression compared to White patients. Photo by 1388843/Pixabay

If you're battling depression, the success of your treatment might be affected by your race, income, job status and education, a new study says.

"If you're going home to a wealthy neighborhood with highly educated parents or spouse, then you're arguably in a much better environment for the treatment to be effective than if you're going to a poor neighborhood with other problems," said study co-leader Jeffrey Mills, a professor of economics at the University of Cincinnati. He spoke in a university news release.

Advertisement

Mills and his colleagues said their findings could prove valuable in clinical trials and for doctors trying to help people with depression.

For the study, they looked at 665 patients who had equal access to depression treatment.

RELATED Poll: A third of U.S. college students consider withdrawing due to stress

After controlling for sex, age and treatment type after 12 weeks of antidepressant medication, the researchers found that non-White patients had 11.3% less improvement in their depression compared to White patients.

But economic factors and education were important, too.

Unemployed patients had 6.6% less improvement than those with jobs those with incomes in the bottom quarter had 4.8% less improvement than those with incomes in the top quarter, and those without a college degree had 9.6% less improvement than college graduates.

Advertisement
RELATED Witnessing domestic violence raises risk of mental health problems in children

Patients who were non-White and unemployed, didn't have a college degree and had incomes in the bottom quarter had 26% less improvement than those who were White and had jobs, a degree and income in the highest quarter, according to the study.

The findings were published recently in the journal Psychiatric Services.

The researchers said the study shows the importance of considering a patient's personal situation when analyzing the effectiveness of depression treatment.

RELATED Efforts to slow rather than eliminate COVID-19 were tougher on mental health

Along with providing helpful information for doctors treating patients with depression, the findings could improve clinical trials of depression therapies by highlighting the need to pay more attention to socioeconomic variables, according to study co-leader Dr. Jeffrey Strawn, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Cincinnati.

"When we don't control for these variables, which we often do not in our clinical trials because of differences in populations, we may miss detecting an effective treatment because its effect is obscured," Strawn said in the release. "So it can potentially jeopardize our treatment development by not accounting for these factors."

More information

There's more on depression at the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
Health News // 55 minutes ago
'Longevity' diet high in vegetables, with fasting, can add to lifespan, researchers say
April 28 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Wisconsin have outlined what they call the "longevity diet," based on hundreds of studies, that emphasizes certain foods and periodic fasting.
Studies provide insight into COVID-19 spread, differences among variants
Health News // 55 minutes ago
Studies provide insight into COVID-19 spread, differences among variants
April 28 (UPI) -- People infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 remain contagious for up to nine days after initially testing positive, a study published Thursday found. Spread also appears to differ significantly between variants.
Brain stimulation may help some smokers quit
Health News // 8 hours ago
Brain stimulation may help some smokers quit
Smoking is said by some to be the hardest addiction to break, and certain people might benefit from brain stimulation to quit, French researchers suggest.
Corticosteroids may harm people with sickle cell disease
Health News // 10 hours ago
Corticosteroids may harm people with sickle cell disease
People with sickle cell disease who take corticosteroids to treat asthma or inflammation may suffer severe pain and even need to be hospitalized, researchers report.
Adults with asthma at higher risk for obesity, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Adults with asthma at higher risk for obesity, study finds
April 27 (UPI) -- Adults with asthma are more likely to become obese later in life, particularly those who have had the disease for longer or those treated with corticosteroids, a study that looked at Europe and Australia found.
Antibiotics may weaken immune response to childhood vaccines
Health News // 22 hours ago
Antibiotics may weaken immune response to childhood vaccines
Babies and toddlers who've been given antibiotics might have a less vigorous immune response to routine childhood vaccinations, new research warns.
Smoking rates fall among Americans with depression, substance use disorders
Health News // 23 hours ago
Smoking rates fall among Americans with depression, substance use disorders
Folks who struggle with depression and substance use disorders often tend to be smokers, but a new study finds that smoking rates among these vulnerable Americans have fallen significantly.
Witnessing domestic violence raises risk of mental health problems in children
Health News // 23 hours ago
Witnessing domestic violence raises risk of mental health problems in children
Witnessing violence between your parents is traumatic when it happens, but a new study finds that trauma can raise your risk of depression and other mental health problems.
DR Congo launches vaccine campaign amid deadly Ebola outbreak
Health News // 1 day ago
DR Congo launches vaccine campaign amid deadly Ebola outbreak
April 27 (UPI) -- As the Democratic Republic of the Congo battles its 14th Ebola outbreak since 1976, the World Health Organization announced Wednesday a vaccination campaign in the Central African country to halt the spread.
Efforts to slow rather than eliminate COVID-19 were tougher on mental health
Health News // 1 day ago
Efforts to slow rather than eliminate COVID-19 were tougher on mental health
Efforts to slow COVID-19 transmission, rather than eliminate the virus, were associated with poorer mental health, according to two new studies published in The Lancet Public Health.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brain stimulation may help some smokers quit
Brain stimulation may help some smokers quit
EU considers banning use of up to 12,000 toxic chemicals
EU considers banning use of up to 12,000 toxic chemicals
Men are more likely to return to work after severe stroke than women
Men are more likely to return to work after severe stroke than women
Expert panel refines guidelines for daily aspirin use to prevent heart attacks
Expert panel refines guidelines for daily aspirin use to prevent heart attacks
Adults with asthma at higher risk for obesity, study finds
Adults with asthma at higher risk for obesity, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement