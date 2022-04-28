Trending
Health News
April 28, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Studies provide insight into COVID-19 spread, differences among variants

By Brian P. Dunleavy
New research suggests COVID-19 spread differs among cases and variants. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- People infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 remain contagious for up to nine days after initially testing positive, a study published Thursday found.

The analysis of saliva and nasal fluid samples collected from 60 adults with COVID-19 revealed that some "shed" the virus for one or two days, meaning it remains present and could be passed to others, the researchers said.

However, some of the people in the study continued to shed the virus for up to nine days, the data, published Thursday by Nature Communications, showed.

The findings may explain, in part, why the virus appears to spread so easily -- and quickly -- in some cases but not in others, according to the researchers.

RELATED CDC: Nearly 60% of people in U.S. have evidence of prior COVID-19

Spread also appears to differ significantly between variants of the virus: A separate study, also published Thursday, by JAMA Network Open, found that 43% of people infected with the Omicron strain saw it spread within their households.

In comparison, just under 30% of those infected with the Delta variant, which was the predominant strain in the United States last summer and appeared to cause more severe symptoms, spread the virus to others living in their households, the JAMA Network Open data showed.

"We capture the most complete, high-resolution, quantitative picture of how [the virus] replicates and sheds in people during natural infection," Christopher B. Brooke, co-author of the Nature Communications study, said in a press release.

RELATED Airlines, airports, ride-share services drop mask requirements after ruling

"The study sheds light on several aspects of infection that were poorly understood, that are important for both public health purposes as well as just fundamental biology," said Brooke, a professor of microbiology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

For their study, Brooke and his colleagues monitored 60 people ages 19 to 73 with COVID-19, starting within 24 hours of their initial positive test.

The researchers collected daily nasal and saliva samples for up to 14 days.

RELATED New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say

In addition to spotting differences in virus shedding among participants, the study also revealed that detectable levels of virus cells peaked earlier in saliva samples than in nasal swabs, according to the researchers.

This suggests "that saliva may serve as a superior sampling site for early detection of infection," the researchers said.

"People have observed that viral transmission is heterogenous, but most attribute those differences to individual behavior," co-author Pamela P. Martinez said in a press release.

"We assume that super-spreaders are less cautious or are in contact with more people [but our study] shows that intrinsic infection dynamics also play an important role," said Martinez, a professor of statistics at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

For the JAMA Network Open study, researchers at the University of Florida, the University of Washington and Emory University analyzed data from more than 100 previously published reports of virus transmission.

They focused specifically on "secondary attack rates," or the rate at which the virus spread from an infected case to another member of the same household.

The higher level of spread associated with the Omicron variant may have been due to reduced effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the strains, the researchers said.

Vaccine effectiveness -- in terms of its ability to prevent virus spread -- was just 18% with Omicron compared with 79% for the Alpha, which emerged in 2020, and 56% for Delta, the data from the JAMA Network Open study showed.

This means that, with Omicron, being fully vaccinated only protected against catching the virus from others 18% of the time, according to the researchers.

"There is increased transmissibility of emerging ... variants of concern in the confines of the household where there is prolonged close contact between household members and index cases," the researchers wrote.

"Full vaccination reduced susceptibility and infectiousness, but more so for Alpha than Delta and Omicron [and] the changes in estimated vaccine effectiveness underscore the challenges of developing effective vaccines concomitant with viral evolution," they said.

