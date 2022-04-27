Watch Live
Funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at National Cathedral in D.C.
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 27, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Witnessing domestic violence raises risk of mental health problems in children

By HealthDay News
Witnessing domestic violence raises risk of mental health problems in children
Among those who were exposed to chronic parental domestic violence during childhood, 22.5% had major depression at some point in their life, 15% had an anxiety disorder and nearly 27% had a substance abuse disorder, a new study found. Photo by kalhh from Pixabay

Witnessing violence between your parents is traumatic when it happens, but a new study finds that trauma can raise your risk of depression and other mental health problems.

The study included more than 17,700 Canadian adults who took part in a national survey on mental health. Of those respondents, 326 said they witnessed parental domestic violence more than 10 times before age 16, which was defined as chronic.

Advertisement

Among those who were exposed to chronic parental domestic violence during childhood, 22.5% had major depression at some point in their life, 15% had an anxiety disorder and nearly 27% had a substance abuse disorder. In comparison, the rates among people with no history of violence between their parents were 9%, 7% and 19%, respectively.

"Our findings underline the risk of long-term negative outcomes of chronic domestic violence for children, even when the children themselves are not abused," said study author Esme Fuller-Thomson, director of the Institute for Life Course and Aging, at the University of Toronto.

RELATED Death of parent in childhood affects academic performance, study finds

"Social workers and health professionals must work vigilantly to prevent domestic violence and to support both survivors of this abuse and their children," Fuller-Thomson added in a university news release.

Advertisement

According to study co-author Deirdre Ryan‑Morissette, a recent masters of social work graduate from the university's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, "Many children who are exposed to their parent's domestic violence remain constantly vigilant and perpetually anxious, fearful that any conflict may escalate into assault. Therefore, it is not surprising that decades later, when they are adults, those with a history of [parental domestic violence] have an elevated prevalence of anxiety disorders."

The findings were published recently in the Journal of Family Violence.

RELATED Gun violence has long-term effects on survivors, their families

On the positive side, more than three in five adults who experienced chronic violence between their parents during childhood were in excellent mental health, happy/satisfied with their life and highly social, the researchers noted.

"We were encouraged to discover that so many adults overcame their exposure to this early adversity and are free of mental illness and thriving," said study co-author Shalhevet Attar-Schwartz, a professor in the School of Social Work and Social Welfare at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in Israel.

"Our analysis indicated that social support was an important factor," she added. "Among those who had experienced [parental domestic violence], those who had more social support had much higher odds of being in excellent mental health."

Advertisement
RELATED Severe COVID-19 may lead to lingering mental health issues

More information

The U.S. Office on Women's Health has more on the effects of domestic violence on children.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Smoking rates fall among Americans with depression, substance use disorders
Health News // 46 minutes ago
Smoking rates fall among Americans with depression, substance use disorders
Folks who struggle with depression and substance use disorders often tend to be smokers, but a new study finds that smoking rates among these vulnerable Americans have fallen significantly.
DR Congo launches vaccine campaign amid deadly Ebola outbreak
Health News // 59 minutes ago
DR Congo launches vaccine campaign amid deadly Ebola outbreak
April 27 (UPI) -- As the Democratic Republic of the Congo battles its 14th Ebola outbreak since 1976, the World Health Organization announced Wednesday a vaccination campaign in the Central African country to halt the spread.
Efforts to slow rather than eliminate COVID-19 were tougher on mental health
Health News // 1 hour ago
Efforts to slow rather than eliminate COVID-19 were tougher on mental health
Efforts to slow COVID-19 transmission, rather than eliminate the virus, were associated with poorer mental health, according to two new studies published in The Lancet Public Health.
Survey: Talking with kids about mental health eludes many parents
Health News // 1 hour ago
Survey: Talking with kids about mental health eludes many parents
April 27 (UPI) -- Most parents of children age 18 years and younger know the importance of talking to them about mental health, but many are unsure of where to begin, a national survey released Wednesday by On Our Sleeves found.
Adults with ADHD on treatment at lower risk for unemployment, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Adults with ADHD on treatment at lower risk for unemployment, study finds
April 27 (UPI) -- Adults who treat their ADHD with prescription medication may be at lower risk for long-term unemployment compared with those who don't take the drugs, a study published Wednesday found.
Younger cancer survivors with financial struggles at higher risk of death
Health News // 1 hour ago
Younger cancer survivors with financial struggles at higher risk of death
U.S. cancer survivors under age 65 with medical-related financial struggles have an increased risk of early death, a new study finds.
Many family members of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experience PTSD
Health News // 9 hours ago
Many family members of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experience PTSD
Many relatives of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic went on to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), new research found.
Calcium supplements may raise risk for heart valve problems
Health News // 10 hours ago
Calcium supplements may raise risk for heart valve problems
Seniors are often advised to take calcium supplements, but new research says the pills might significantly increase an aging person's risk of heart valve problems that contribute to heart failure.
Symptoms persist for over a year for 6 in 10 COVID-19 patients
Health News // 21 hours ago
Symptoms persist for over a year for 6 in 10 COVID-19 patients
If you've had COVID-19, there's a good chance that at least one symptom will still be haunting you a year later, new research suggests.
CDC: Nearly 60% of people in U.S. have evidence of prior COVID-19
Health News // 23 hours ago
CDC: Nearly 60% of people in U.S. have evidence of prior COVID-19
April 26 (UPI) -- Nearly 60% of blood samples collected from people in the United States showed evidence by the end of February of previous infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, data released Tuesday by the CDC showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11 countries now reporting outbreak of hepatitis in children
11 countries now reporting outbreak of hepatitis in children
Expert panel refines guidelines for daily aspirin use to prevent heart attacks
Expert panel refines guidelines for daily aspirin use to prevent heart attacks
Low vitamin D may raise risk for breast cancer among minority women
Low vitamin D may raise risk for breast cancer among minority women
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
CDC: Nearly 60% of people in U.S. have evidence of prior COVID-19
CDC: Nearly 60% of people in U.S. have evidence of prior COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement