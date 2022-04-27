Watch Live
Funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at National Cathedral in D.C.
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 27, 2022 / 11:37 AM

Efforts to slow rather than eliminate COVID-19 were tougher on mental health

By HealthDay News
Efforts to slow rather than eliminate COVID-19 were tougher on mental health
The mental health and life valuation of people in countries that took measures to mitigate COVID-19 transmission took a greater hit than those in countries that aimed to eliminate the virus, according to a new study. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

As the pandemic unfolded, nations adopted diverse methods to contain COVID-19. Some sought to eliminate the virus, targeting zero community transmission. Others tried to slow transmission through a mix of intermittent lockdowns, workplace, business and school closings, social distancing, the wearing of face masks, and the cancellation of public gatherings and public transport.

Efforts to slow transmission, rather than eliminate the virus, were associated with poorer mental health, according to two new studies published in The Lancet Public Health.

Advertisement

"At first sight, it may seem that eliminator countries implemented much harsher strategies than other countries because of their widely reported international travel bans," Lara Aknin, co-author of one of the studies, said in a journal news release.

"But, in reality, people within these borders enjoyed more freedom and less restrictive domestic containment measures overall than citizens in mitigator countries," added Aknin, of Simon Fraser University in Canada.

Advertisement
RELATED Survey: Talking with kids about mental health eludes many parents

In this study, researchers compared 15 countries that either tried to eliminate or control the virus.

Eliminator countries implemented early and targeted actions such as strong international travel restrictions, testing and contact tracing. That led to lower rates of COVID-19 and enabled them to have looser domestic restrictions.

Other countries (mitigators) chose weaker international travel restrictions and aimed to control, rather than eliminate, the virus through strict and lengthy measures including physical distancing and lockdowns.

RELATED Adults with ADHD on treatment at lower risk for unemployment, study finds

Based on their responses to COVID-19 from April 2020 to June 2021, countries were classified as either eliminators (Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea) or mitigators (Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom).

The mental health and life valuation of people in mitigator countries took a greater hit than those in eliminator countries, according to the study.

It also found that physical distancing restrictions were more closely linked to mental health than closures of schools, workplaces, public transport, cancellations of public events and domestic travel restrictions.

RELATED Poor sleep during pandemic may increase risk for mental health struggles

Mitigator countries had higher death rates than eliminator countries, and people in mitigator countries had a lower opinion of their government's response to the pandemic, the study also found.

"Our research demonstrates that in addition to the intensity of the pandemic itself, the type of the pandemic response pursued makes a difference to people's mental health," said study co-author Rafael Goldszmidt, of the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Brazil.

Advertisement

"Mitigation strategies may be associated with worse mental health outcomes at least in part because containment measures such as long periods of lockdowns and physical distancing can impede social connections," Goldszmidt said in the release. "Nevertheless, as stricter policies are proven to be effective at reducing deaths, they may help offset the effects they have on psychological distress and life evaluations."

The other study looked at more than 20,000 people in Australia and found that lockdown had a significant, but relatively small, negative effect on mental health.

Women -- especially those ages 20-29 and those living in coupled households with dependent children -- had a greater decline in mental health during lockdowns than men of all ages, the researchers found.

"This gendered effect may be due to the additional workload associated with working from home while having to care for and educate their children at the same time, heightening already existing inequalities in household and caring responsibilities," said study co-author Mark Wooden, a professor at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

The findings from both studies suggest that measures to contain the pandemic must be accompanied by strategies and resources to safeguard people's mental health, according to the journal.

Advertisement

More information

For more on mental health and COVID-19, see the World Health Organization.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Smoking rates fall among Americans with depression, substance use disorders
Health News // 49 minutes ago
Smoking rates fall among Americans with depression, substance use disorders
Folks who struggle with depression and substance use disorders often tend to be smokers, but a new study finds that smoking rates among these vulnerable Americans have fallen significantly.
Witnessing domestic violence raises risk of mental health problems in children
Health News // 56 minutes ago
Witnessing domestic violence raises risk of mental health problems in children
Witnessing violence between your parents is traumatic when it happens, but a new study finds that trauma can raise your risk of depression and other mental health problems.
DR Congo launches vaccine campaign amid deadly Ebola outbreak
Health News // 1 hour ago
DR Congo launches vaccine campaign amid deadly Ebola outbreak
April 27 (UPI) -- As the Democratic Republic of the Congo battles its 14th Ebola outbreak since 1976, the World Health Organization announced Wednesday a vaccination campaign in the Central African country to halt the spread.
Survey: Talking with kids about mental health eludes many parents
Health News // 1 hour ago
Survey: Talking with kids about mental health eludes many parents
April 27 (UPI) -- Most parents of children age 18 years and younger know the importance of talking to them about mental health, but many are unsure of where to begin, a national survey released Wednesday by On Our Sleeves found.
Adults with ADHD on treatment at lower risk for unemployment, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Adults with ADHD on treatment at lower risk for unemployment, study finds
April 27 (UPI) -- Adults who treat their ADHD with prescription medication may be at lower risk for long-term unemployment compared with those who don't take the drugs, a study published Wednesday found.
Younger cancer survivors with financial struggles at higher risk of death
Health News // 1 hour ago
Younger cancer survivors with financial struggles at higher risk of death
U.S. cancer survivors under age 65 with medical-related financial struggles have an increased risk of early death, a new study finds.
Many family members of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experience PTSD
Health News // 9 hours ago
Many family members of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experience PTSD
Many relatives of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic went on to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), new research found.
Calcium supplements may raise risk for heart valve problems
Health News // 10 hours ago
Calcium supplements may raise risk for heart valve problems
Seniors are often advised to take calcium supplements, but new research says the pills might significantly increase an aging person's risk of heart valve problems that contribute to heart failure.
Symptoms persist for over a year for 6 in 10 COVID-19 patients
Health News // 21 hours ago
Symptoms persist for over a year for 6 in 10 COVID-19 patients
If you've had COVID-19, there's a good chance that at least one symptom will still be haunting you a year later, new research suggests.
CDC: Nearly 60% of people in U.S. have evidence of prior COVID-19
Health News // 23 hours ago
CDC: Nearly 60% of people in U.S. have evidence of prior COVID-19
April 26 (UPI) -- Nearly 60% of blood samples collected from people in the United States showed evidence by the end of February of previous infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, data released Tuesday by the CDC showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11 countries now reporting outbreak of hepatitis in children
11 countries now reporting outbreak of hepatitis in children
Expert panel refines guidelines for daily aspirin use to prevent heart attacks
Expert panel refines guidelines for daily aspirin use to prevent heart attacks
Low vitamin D may raise risk for breast cancer among minority women
Low vitamin D may raise risk for breast cancer among minority women
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
CDC: Nearly 60% of people in U.S. have evidence of prior COVID-19
CDC: Nearly 60% of people in U.S. have evidence of prior COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement