April 26, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: Guillain-Barré risk with COVID-19 vaccines low, but higher with J&J shot

By Brian P. Dunleavy
1/2
Study: Guillain-Barré risk with COVID-19 vaccines low, but higher with J&J shot
A vial of the Janssen -- the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson -- vaccine against COVID-19. The risk for Guillain–Barré syndrome following receipt of the shot is higher than with other vaccines, but still low, according to a new study. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- The risk for developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition that causes severe muscle weakness, after receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine is small, but higher with the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to a study published Tuesday.

Of recipients of more than 480,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 11 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome were reported, the data, published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open, showed.

Among recipients of one of the two-shot mRNA vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, 36 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome were reported, the researchers said.

The findings suggest that the risk for the complication may be 20% higher with the Johnson & Johnson shot, they said.

RELATED Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects

"[We] found a small, increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, during the three weeks after [Johnson & Johnson] vaccination (dose 1) but not after the mRNA COVID-vaccination," Dr. Nicola P. Klein, a co-author of the study, told UPI in an email.

"Individuals who choose to receive [Johnson & Johnson's] COVID-19 vaccine should be informed of the potential safety risks," said Klein, a senior research scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has "preferentially recommended" use of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for primary and booster doses, she added.

RELATED Study: Low-severity side effects more common after COVID-19 booster

Guillain-Barré syndrome causes rapid-onset muscle weakness as a result of the immune system attacking the peripheral nervous system in error, according to the CDC.

It has been associated with COVID-19, specifically "long COVID," or persistent viral symptoms, in previous studies, and has also been reported among recipients of the vaccines against the virus, particularly the Johnson & Johnson product, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

For this study, Klein and her colleagues analyzed side effect data for more than 8.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, more than 5.8 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and more than 483,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

RELATED Small study shows COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids after MIS-C

They focused specifically on reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can be disabling, they said.

Within three weeks of vaccine administration, there were six cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome reported for every 100,000 recipients of the Johnson & Johnson shot, the data showed.

For the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, there were 1.3 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome for every 100,000 doses administered.

"This study did not identify any specific group at increased risk for Guillain-Barré syndrome from the J&J vaccine," Klein said.

Expert panel refines guidelines for daily aspirin use to prevent heart attacks
Health News // 1 hour ago
Expert panel refines guidelines for daily aspirin use to prevent heart attacks
April 26 (UPI) -- An advisory panel of leading physicians no longer recommends daily low-dose aspirin for the prevention of heart attacks in adults age 60 and older, the group announced Tuesday.
EU considers banning use of up to 12,000 toxic chemicals
Health News // 3 hours ago
EU considers banning use of up to 12,000 toxic chemicals
April 26 (UPI) -- Up to 12,000 potentially toxic or harmful chemicals could soon be banned from use in Europe, the European Commission has announced.
TV ads, social media may fuel growing psoriasis drug market in U.S.
Health News // 8 hours ago
TV ads, social media may fuel growing psoriasis drug market in U.S.
NEW YORK, April 26 (UPI) -- Anybody in the United States who watches television knows about the skin condition psoriasis -- and the commercials they see may be contributing to a rise in psoriasis diagnoses, experts say.
Scientists expect allergy seasons to continue worsening with climate change
Health News // 9 hours ago
Scientists expect allergy seasons to continue worsening with climate change
The trend toward more prolonged and intense pollen seasons is likely to become increasingly unmistakable to those affected as global warming progresses.
Signs of aging in DNA associated with higher COVID-19 death risk
Health News // 10 hours ago
Signs of aging in DNA associated with higher COVID-19 death risk
Shorter telomeres, protective caps on the end of chromosomes, are associated with an increased likelihood of death from COVID-19, particularly in older women, researchers say.
Drug combination shows promise as on-demand contraceptive pill, study finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
Drug combination shows promise as on-demand contraceptive pill, study finds
April 25 (UPI) -- A new drug combination is effective at preventing unwanted pregnancies and could serve as an option in emergency contraception, or birth control, for women, a study published Monday found.
1 in 4 people fully recovered a year after being hospitalized with COVID-19
Health News // 21 hours ago
1 in 4 people fully recovered a year after being hospitalized with COVID-19
A year after being hospitalized with COVID-19, only about 25% of people felt fully recovered, a new study shows, and the risk of long COVID was highest among women, obese people and those who were on a ventilator.
11 countries now reporting outbreak of hepatitis in children
Health News // 21 hours ago
11 countries now reporting outbreak of hepatitis in children
The World Health Organization said it is investigating an outbreak of acute hepatitis among children that now involves 11 countries, including the United States.
Risk factors for heart disease may increase risk for dementia
Health News // 23 hours ago
Risk factors for heart disease may increase risk for dementia
The faster you pile up heart disease risk factors, the greater your odds of developing dementia, a new study suggests.
Low vitamin D may raise risk for breast cancer among minority women
Health News // 23 hours ago
Low vitamin D may raise risk for breast cancer among minority women
Insufficient vitamin D may play a role in breast cancer, especially among minority women, new research indicates.
