Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 25, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: Proportion of adolescent suicides rose early in COVID-19 pandemic

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Proportion of adolescent suicides rose early in COVID-19 pandemic
A new study reports a rise in adolescent suicide deaths during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Ryan McGuire/Pixabay

April 25 (UPI) -- Adolescents accounted for a higher proportion of suicides in the United States during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic than in the years before the global crisis, a study published Monday found.

In 14 states, the percentage of deaths due to suicide that involved adolescents rose by about 10% in 2020 compared with 2015 through 2019, data published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics showed.

Advertisement

People ages 10 to 19 years in the states included in the analysis accounted for nearly 7% of suicide deaths nationally in 2020, up from an average of just under 6% from 2015 through 2019, the researchers said.

Five of the states included in the analysis -- Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Virginia -- saw an increase in number of adolescent suicides in 2020 over the previous five-year period, according to the researchers.

Advertisement
RELATED CDC report details mental health crisis among teens during pandemic

Only one of the included states, Montana, experienced a decrease in both the absolute count and proportion of adolescent suicide deaths during the first year of the pandemic, while Alaska saw a reduction in the proportion of deaths by suicide that involved adolescents, they said.

"The reason the proportion of suicides that occurred among adolescents increased is because adults experienced fewer suicides during the first year of the pandemic -- but adolescents weren't so lucky," Maimuna Majumder, co-author of the study, told UPI in an email.

"We want to get to a place where we're seeing decreases in adolescent suicides, too, which means prioritizing and destigmatizing mental health care for kids," said Majumder, a research associate at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital.

RELATED Suicides by drug overdose rising among teens, young adults, seniors

Deaths by suicide across the country declined in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, an increase occurred in drug overdose deaths ruled suicides nationally among teens and young adults as well as seniors, research shows.

The CDC also warned of a mental health "crisis" among teens during the pandemic, while a separate study revealed a rise in teen social media posts about self-harm as the virus spread and temporarily closed many schools and disrupted social activities.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Teen social media posts about cutting, self-harm skyrocketing

For this study, Majumder and her colleagues analyzed data on suicide deaths from Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Vermont and Virginia.

They compared deaths by suicide among different age groups in 2020 with those of a five-year period before the pandemic.

Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Virginia saw a higher number of suicide deaths among adolescents ages 10 to 19 years in 2020 compared with the previous five-year period, the data showed.

In Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Vermont and Virginia, people in this age group accounted for a higher percentage of suicide deaths in 2020 than they had during the pre-pandemic years, the researchers said.

Adolescents ages 10 to 19 years made up fewer than 8% of all suicide deaths in each of the states included in the analysis, except for Alaska, Indiana and Oklahoma, they said.

"Without question, the pandemic has been a mass casualty event, and it's difficult to overstate the impact that this might be having on kids," Majumder said.

"Our findings suggest that reallocation of resources toward adolescent mental health, emergency care and psychiatric services may be warranted -- and that some states may need more help than others."

Advertisement

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Latest Headlines

Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
The healthier lifestyles recommended for stroke survivors are often easier said than done, but online programs are coming to the rescue, according to a new study.
Tongue stimulator may treat sleep apnea in children with Down syndrome
Health News // 2 days ago
Tongue stimulator may treat sleep apnea in children with Down syndrome
An implanted device that stimulates tongue nerves shows promise in reducing sleep disruptions among children with Down syndrome, a new study finds.
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
Health News // 2 days ago
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
The majority of antibiotic prescriptions for U.S. seniors and Black and Hispanic Americans are inappropriate, a new report reveals.
Brain cells of patients with Alzheimer's have more genetic mutations
Health News // 2 days ago
Brain cells of patients with Alzheimer's have more genetic mutations
Genetic mutations build up faster in the brain cells of Alzheimer's disease patients than in other people, new research reveals.
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Health News // 2 days ago
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Showing highway death tolls on roadside message boards in a bid to curb crashes may actually cause more accidents, a new study suggests.
Study: Heart attack can come within an hour of exposure to air pollutants
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Heart attack can come within an hour of exposure to air pollutants
Exposure to air pollutants -- even at levels below World Health Organization air quality guidelines -- may trigger a heart attack within the hour, according to a new study from China.
NIH research funding has positive 'ripple effects' on future studies, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
NIH research funding has positive 'ripple effects' on future studies, study finds
April 22 (UPI) -- Federal funding for medical research has a "ripple effect," fostering new studies beyond the original grant and increased productivity from scientists, a study published Friday found.
Study: 7 in 10 people in England have had COVID-19
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: 7 in 10 people in England have had COVID-19
April 22 (UPI) -- More than seven out of 10 people living in England -- 38.5 million people -- have caught COVID-19 since the pandemic's onset, Britain's Office for National Statistics revealed Friday.
Routine childhood vaccination rates fell during pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
Routine childhood vaccination rates fell during pandemic
Many kindergartners fell behind on their childhood vaccinations during the pandemic, U.S. health officials warned.
Genetic changes in cells may predict breast cancer recurrence
Health News // 3 days ago
Genetic changes in cells may predict breast cancer recurrence
April 22 (UPI) -- Changes in the genetic makeup of cells involved in lactation after chemotherapy and mastectomy can identify people at risk for breast cancer recurrence, a study published Friday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement