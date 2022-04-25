Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 25, 2022 / 12:02 PM

Living kidney donor surgery safe for most patients, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Living kidney donor surgery safe for most patients, study finds
Surgeons perform a kidney transplant. A new study suggests the procedure is safe for living donors. Photo by Tareq Salahuddin/UPI

April 25 (UPI) -- The risk for major complications among living people who donate a kidney via laparoscopic surgery is "minimal," with fewer than 3% of living donors experiencing major complications, a study published Monday showed,

Among more than 3,000 living kidney donors assessed over a 20-year period, 2.5% experienced major complications, and all ultimately recovered completely, data published Monday by Mayo Clinic Proceedings showed.

Advertisement

None of the living kidney donors included in the study died as a result of the procedure, the researchers said.

"The results of this study are extremely reassuring for individuals who are considering being living kidney donors," study co-author Dr. Timucin Taner said in a press release.

RELATED Organ transplants from donors who had COVID-19 are safe, study shows

"We found that this lifesaving surgery, when performed at experienced transplant centers, is extremely safe," said Taner, chair of the Division of Transplant Surgery at Mayo Clinic's William J. von Liebig Center for Transplantation and Clinical Regeneration in Rochester, Minn.

The findings are based on analysis of post-transplant outcomes among 3,002 living kidney donors who underwent laparoscopic living kidney donor surgery at the Mayo Clinic between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2019.

The researchers tracked complications that occurred in donors up to 120 days after surgery, they said.

Advertisement
RELATED Universal donor organs could eliminate need to match blood type

Among living donor participants, just over 12% had post-surgical complications, with most of them experiencing an infection or hernia related to the incision, the data showed.

Most of these complications occurred in the early years of the study, and more than three-fourths occurred after donors had been discharged, the researchers said.

Nine patients experienced bleeding complications during the procedure, according to the researchers.

RELATED Organ transplants declined worldwide after COVID-19 arrived, study shows

Nearly 90,000 people in the United States are waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Patients who receive a kidney from a living donor generally have a better prognosis, as living donor kidneys usually function longer than those from deceased donors, the researchers said.

Wait times for kidney transplants have remained long for more than 20 years, previous studies say.

In addition, they may have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some people reluctant to visit healthcare facilities over virus-related concerns, research indicates.

Surgeons have recently performed successful pig-to-human kidney transplants, which could help expand the donor pool.

"While this study reinforces the safety of this surgical procedure, it does highlight the importance of following up with the donors after donation," Taner said.

Advertisement

"That ensures any complications can be treated quickly without any long-term damage," he said.

Latest Headlines

Risk factors for heart disease may increase risk for dementia
Health News // 5 minutes ago
Risk factors for heart disease may increase risk for dementia
The faster you pile up heart disease risk factors, the greater your odds of developing dementia, a new study suggests.
Low vitamin D may raise risk for breast cancer among minority women
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Low vitamin D may raise risk for breast cancer among minority women
Insufficient vitamin D may play a role in breast cancer, especially among minority women, new research indicates.
2 in 5 adults with ADHD have 'excellent' mental health
Health News // 54 minutes ago
2 in 5 adults with ADHD have 'excellent' mental health
Two in five adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder say their mental health is excellent, which is significantly lower than people without the disorder, but still encouraging, authors of a new study say.
Expert offers advice on managing pandemic anxiety in children
Health News // 1 hour ago
Expert offers advice on managing pandemic anxiety in children
Anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic is common among young children, and parents may wonder how to quell those concerns.
Study: Proportion of adolescent suicides rose early in COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Proportion of adolescent suicides rose early in COVID-19 pandemic
April 25 (UPI) -- Adolescents accounted for a higher proportion of suicides in the United States during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic than in the years before the global crisis, a study published Monday found.
Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
The healthier lifestyles recommended for stroke survivors are often easier said than done, but online programs are coming to the rescue, according to a new study.
Tongue stimulator may treat sleep apnea in children with Down syndrome
Health News // 2 days ago
Tongue stimulator may treat sleep apnea in children with Down syndrome
An implanted device that stimulates tongue nerves shows promise in reducing sleep disruptions among children with Down syndrome, a new study finds.
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
Health News // 2 days ago
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
The majority of antibiotic prescriptions for U.S. seniors and Black and Hispanic Americans are inappropriate, a new report reveals.
Brain cells of patients with Alzheimer's have more genetic mutations
Health News // 2 days ago
Brain cells of patients with Alzheimer's have more genetic mutations
Genetic mutations build up faster in the brain cells of Alzheimer's disease patients than in other people, new research reveals.
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Health News // 2 days ago
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Showing highway death tolls on roadside message boards in a bid to curb crashes may actually cause more accidents, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement