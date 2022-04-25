Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 25, 2022 / 11:57 AM

Expert offers advice on managing pandemic anxiety in children

By HealthDay News
Expert offers advice on managing pandemic anxiety in children
Many anxiety treatments involve a very specific technique of actively avoiding what your brain is telling you to do. Photo by Simedblack/Pixabay

Anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic is common among young children, and parents may wonder how to quell those concerns.

An expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston has some advice.

Advertisement

"Parents should have a clear idea of what their thoughts are about the virus and get on the same page as their partner," said Laurel Williams, a professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.

"When parents are not sure what they think and feel, it can cause anxiety and confusion for the child. That goes for double if partners don't agree," Williams said in a college news release.

RELATED Physical activity reduces depression risk in adults, study finds

Parents should ask children how they feel and what they think about the COVID-19 pandemic, but avoid questions such as, "Are you worried you're going to get sick?" she advised.

Better questions are: "What do you think of masks or hand-washing? What comes to mind when you put your mask on or don't put your mask on, or when you wash your hands or don't wash your hands?"

If children show anxious behavior linked to the pandemic -- such as repetitive hand-washing -- parents should have an age-appropriate conversation with their kids about a new pandemic safety strategy for the family, Williams suggested.

Advertisement
RELATED Patients return to doctors' offices in large numbers as pandemic eases

She explained that many anxiety treatments involve a very specific technique of actively avoiding what your brain is telling you to do. "This can be hard and initially lead to a bigger display of anxiety, and that is the reason for discussing in advance," she said.

If you tell your child, "We will wash our hands one time before we eat our food, but that's the only time," they may initially react negatively, but should move on a few minutes later with the new family plan. Each time after this, meltdowns should lessen, and the issue will eventually extinguish, she said.

If children get distressed trying to follow the new family plan, they might be experiencing a level of anxiety where parents might consider seeking professional help, Williams noted.

RELATED CDC report details mental health crisis among teens during pandemic

As large events and extracurricular events resume, families who plan on attending or enrolling their children in activities should assess their family's risk, Williams said.

Parents should talk with their children in advance about how the family will handle events and the rules. Children should be allowed to express their choices, she said, as long as they aren't counter to the family or venue rules.

More information

For more on children's mental health during COVID-19, see the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Risk factors for heart disease may increase risk for dementia
Health News // 4 minutes ago
Risk factors for heart disease may increase risk for dementia
The faster you pile up heart disease risk factors, the greater your odds of developing dementia, a new study suggests.
Low vitamin D may raise risk for breast cancer among minority women
Health News // 38 minutes ago
Low vitamin D may raise risk for breast cancer among minority women
Insufficient vitamin D may play a role in breast cancer, especially among minority women, new research indicates.
2 in 5 adults with ADHD have 'excellent' mental health
Health News // 53 minutes ago
2 in 5 adults with ADHD have 'excellent' mental health
Two in five adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder say their mental health is excellent, which is significantly lower than people without the disorder, but still encouraging, authors of a new study say.
Living kidney donor surgery safe for most patients, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Living kidney donor surgery safe for most patients, study finds
April 25 (UPI) -- The risk for major complications among living people who donate a kidney via laparoscopic surgery is "minimal," with fewer than 3% of living donors experiencing major complications, a study published Monday showed,
Study: Proportion of adolescent suicides rose early in COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Proportion of adolescent suicides rose early in COVID-19 pandemic
April 25 (UPI) -- Adolescents accounted for a higher proportion of suicides in the United States during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic than in the years before the global crisis, a study published Monday found.
Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
The healthier lifestyles recommended for stroke survivors are often easier said than done, but online programs are coming to the rescue, according to a new study.
Tongue stimulator may treat sleep apnea in children with Down syndrome
Health News // 2 days ago
Tongue stimulator may treat sleep apnea in children with Down syndrome
An implanted device that stimulates tongue nerves shows promise in reducing sleep disruptions among children with Down syndrome, a new study finds.
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
Health News // 2 days ago
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
The majority of antibiotic prescriptions for U.S. seniors and Black and Hispanic Americans are inappropriate, a new report reveals.
Brain cells of patients with Alzheimer's have more genetic mutations
Health News // 2 days ago
Brain cells of patients with Alzheimer's have more genetic mutations
Genetic mutations build up faster in the brain cells of Alzheimer's disease patients than in other people, new research reveals.
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Health News // 2 days ago
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Showing highway death tolls on roadside message boards in a bid to curb crashes may actually cause more accidents, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Signs warning of highway deaths may cause more crashes
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
Study finds online program helps stroke survivors recover
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
U.S. seniors, Black patients receive alarming levels of inappropriate antibiotics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement