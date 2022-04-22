Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 22, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Study: 7 in 10 people in England have had COVID-19

By Ashley Williams
Study: 7 in 10 people in England have had COVID-19
The number of COVID-19-infected people between April 2020 and February 2022 amounts to 70.7% of England's population, the Office for National Statistics' researchers found. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- More than seven out of 10 people living in England -- 38.5 million people -- have caught COVID-19 since the pandemic's onset, Britain's Office for National Statistics revealed Friday.

The study examined coronavirus cases that occurred in England between April 27, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2022.

Advertisement

The number of infected people amounts to 70.7% of the country's population, researchers found.

"Today's release is a valuable piece of the puzzle for understanding the impact of the pandemic across the U.K.," the study's deputy director, Duncan Cook said, according to The Guardian.

RELATED Routine childhood vaccination rates fell during pandemic

"It's encouraging to see that infections have decreased in all age groups across England. Despite the decrease in infections, it's important to note that levels remain high," he said. "We continue to monitor these going forward."

One in 14, or 3.7 million people in England, have COVID-19 currently, The National reported.

The study, which sampled 535,116 people, also examined COVID-19 cases that emerged in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

RELATED Philadelphia ends mask mandate, reversing course in less than week

In Northern Ireland, about 1.3 million people caught the virus between July 27, 2020, and Feb.11, 2022 -- about 72.2% of the country's population.

COVID-19 infections in Wales between June 30, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2022 amounted to 56% of the population, or 1.7 million people.

Advertisement

Infections between Sept. 22, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2022 reached 2.7 million, or 51.5%, of Scotland's population.

RELATED Genetic changes in cells may predict breast cancer recurrence

The study's participants were regularly tested during the study, and had one or more nose and throat swabs to test for the virus, which has infected more than 505 million people globally, according to the World Health Organization.

Over 6.2 million people have died from COVID-19 infections, the WHO reported.

The study took into account both negative and positive test results.

Researchers first needed to define what counted as a new infection episode, they note in the study, to tell the difference between subsequent infections in the same person and to figure out how long a person would test positive.

They defined a new episode of infection as "a new positive test which occurs 120 days or more after an individual's first positive test in the survey and their most recent prior test result was negative."

Also, If 120 days had not passed since the participant's first positive test in the study, a new infection episode was logged if their last positive test was followed by four consecutive negative tests.

The Office for National Statistics infection survey tests and retests the same large sample of people monthly, regardless of whether they are symptomatic.

Advertisement

It's considered the most reliable way of measuring COVID-19's prevalence, according to The National.

Latest Headlines

Routine childhood vaccination rates fell during pandemic
Health News // 2 hours ago
Routine childhood vaccination rates fell during pandemic
Many kindergartners fell behind on their childhood vaccinations during the pandemic, U.S. health officials warned.
Genetic changes in cells may predict breast cancer recurrence
Health News // 2 hours ago
Genetic changes in cells may predict breast cancer recurrence
April 22 (UPI) -- Changes in the genetic makeup of cells involved in lactation after chemotherapy and mastectomy can identify people at risk for breast cancer recurrence, a study published Friday found.
Guns surpass crashes as leading cause of death among U.S. children
Health News // 3 hours ago
Guns surpass crashes as leading cause of death among U.S. children
Guns have surpassed road crashes as the leading cause of death among U.S. children and teens.
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
"Time-restricted" eating has become a popular weight-loss tactic, but a new clinical trial finds no benefits in adding it to old-fashioned calorie-cutting.
Vaccinated healthcare worker gets COVID-19 twice in under a month
Health News // 12 hours ago
Vaccinated healthcare worker gets COVID-19 twice in under a month
A fully vaccinated healthcare worker got COVID-19 twice in less than a month -- the shortest known time between infections, Spanish researchers report.
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
Health News // 19 hours ago
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
April 21 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization strongly recommends Pfizer's oral antiviral drug Paxlovid for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at the highest risk for developing severe illness and needing hospital treatment.
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
Health News // 23 hours ago
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
April 21 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Thursday after identifying a cluster of hepatitis and adenovirus infections in U.S. children.
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
April 21 (UPI) -- Face coverings still help limit risk for infection in those vulnerable to severe COVID-19, experts said Thursday, three days after a federal judge struck down a U.S.-imposed mask mandate for planes, buses and trains.
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Health News // 1 day ago
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
The drug sulthiame, normally used to treat epilepsy, appeared to reduce breathing pauses by more than 20 events an hour, on average, in obstructive sleep apnea patients, according to early clinical trial results.
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Researchers have identified five types of bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer, and they say their findings could lead to new treatments for the disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement