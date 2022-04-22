Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 22, 2022 / 11:19 AM

Routine childhood vaccination rates fell during pandemic

By HealthDay News
Routine childhood vaccination rates fell during pandemic
About 94% of kindergarteners had their required vaccines during the 2020-2021 school year, a drop of about one percentage point and just below the 95% vaccination target, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Photo by EsHanPhot/Shutterstock

Many kindergartners fell behind on their childhood vaccinations during the pandemic, U.S. health officials warned.

The drop has not been precipitous: About 94% of kindergarteners had their required vaccines during the 2020-2021 school year, a drop of about one percentage point and just below the 95% vaccination target, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report.

Advertisement

"This means there are 35,000 more children in the United States during this time period without documentation of complete vaccination against common diseases," Dr. Georgina Peacock, acting director of the CDC's immunization services division, said during a media briefing on Thursday, The New York Times reported. "This is further evidence of how pandemic-related disruptions to education and healthcare could have lingering consequences for children."

The numbers of children missing vaccines may even be higher, since there were 400,000 children who had been expected to start school but did not.

Advertisement
RELATED Vaccine for meningitis may protect against gonorrhea

Why the drop in shots? It could be that families skipped routine pediatrician visits during the pandemic, an easing of immunization requirements for remote school, heavy demands on school nurses, or more evidence of a backlash against the COVID-19 vaccine, CDC scientists suggested.

"There's a greater proportion of parents who are questioning routine vaccines," Dr. Jason Terk, a pediatrician practicing in a suburb of Dallas who also acts as a spokesman for the American Academy of Pediatrics, told the Times.

"The experience of the pandemic, and the agenda-driven disinformation that has been pushed out relative to COVID vaccines fed the fire of distrust and skepticism that is really sort of the new pandemic of hesitancy for routine vaccines," Terk added.

RELATED Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations averted 2.2 million deaths

Some states saw bigger drops in childhood vaccination rates than others in the report, published Thursday in the CDC publication Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Nationally, the vaccination rate was slightly below 94% for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine the diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (DTaP) vaccine and for the varicella vaccine (chickenpox), the CDC report found.

But Idaho had only 86.5% coverage of the MMR vaccine, while Maryland's rates dropped 10%. Wisconsin, Georgia, Wyoming and Kentucky all had rates of decline of about 5%. Virginia, Kansas and Alabama were among a small number of states that reported higher levels of the MMR vaccine. The United States nearly lost its status as a country that had eliminated measles in 2019, when the country experienced a high number of measles outbreaks in communities where vaccination levels had slumped.

Advertisement
RELATED Live nasal spray flu vaccine is safe for kids with asthma, study shows

Some of the decline may be due to reduced staffing and difficulty collecting information, which could have artificially lowered the numbers in some places, the researchers noted.

The numbers were based on counts provided by federally funded immunization programs that work with schools and local education departments. National coverage estimates from this report include 47 of the 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. There was no evidence of more families seeking vaccine exemptions.

The CDC expressed hope that the return of in-person schooling would prompt parents to catch up on their children's routine shots, and the agency encouraged schools and doctors' offices to send reminders to families.

Dr. Gary Kirkilas, a pediatrician in Phoenix, Ariz., who cares for patients whose families are often poor or homeless, noted that some families have become more resistant to vaccines than they had once been.

"All the rumblings about vaccines for kids and the misinformation that was going on at the time - that sort of amplified that particular segment of families, where 'I'm distrustful of the flu vaccine and then I'm also distrustful of the COVID vaccine and maybe I'm starting to be distrustful of vaccines in general,'" Kirkilas told the Times.

More information

Advertisement

The American Academy of Pediatrics has more on childhood immunizations.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Genetic changes in cells may predict breast cancer recurrence
Health News // 1 hour ago
Genetic changes in cells may predict breast cancer recurrence
April 22 (UPI) -- Changes in the genetic makeup of cells involved in lactation after chemotherapy and mastectomy can identify people at risk for breast cancer recurrence, a study published Friday found.
Guns surpass crashes as leading cause of death among U.S. children
Health News // 2 hours ago
Guns surpass crashes as leading cause of death among U.S. children
Guns have surpassed road crashes as the leading cause of death among U.S. children and teens.
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
"Time-restricted" eating has become a popular weight-loss tactic, but a new clinical trial finds no benefits in adding it to old-fashioned calorie-cutting.
Vaccinated healthcare worker gets COVID-19 twice in under a month
Health News // 11 hours ago
Vaccinated healthcare worker gets COVID-19 twice in under a month
A fully vaccinated healthcare worker got COVID-19 twice in less than a month -- the shortest known time between infections, Spanish researchers report.
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
Health News // 18 hours ago
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
April 21 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization strongly recommends Pfizer's oral antiviral drug Paxlovid for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at the highest risk for developing severe illness and needing hospital treatment.
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
Health News // 22 hours ago
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
April 21 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Thursday after identifying a cluster of hepatitis and adenovirus infections in U.S. children.
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
April 21 (UPI) -- Face coverings still help limit risk for infection in those vulnerable to severe COVID-19, experts said Thursday, three days after a federal judge struck down a U.S.-imposed mask mandate for planes, buses and trains.
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Health News // 1 day ago
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
The drug sulthiame, normally used to treat epilepsy, appeared to reduce breathing pauses by more than 20 events an hour, on average, in obstructive sleep apnea patients, according to early clinical trial results.
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Researchers have identified five types of bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer, and they say their findings could lead to new treatments for the disease.
Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines
Health News // 1 day ago
Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines
A prior COVID-19 infection may provide unvaccinated adults with as much immunity against reinfection as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines, new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement