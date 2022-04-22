Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 22, 2022 / 1:00 AM

Vaccinated healthcare worker gets COVID-19 twice in under a month

By HealthDay News
Vaccinated healthcare worker gets COVID-19 twice in under a month
A 31-year-old healthcare worker was infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 just 21 days after catching the Delta variant. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A fully vaccinated healthcare worker got COVID-19 twice in less than a month -- the shortest known time between infections, Spanish researchers report.

The 31-year-old was infected with the Omicron variant just 21 days after catching the Delta variant.

Advertisement

"This case highlights the potential of the Omicron variant to evade the previous immunity acquired either from a natural infection with other variants or from vaccines," said study author Gemma Recio, a researcher at Catalan Institute of Health in Tarragona, Spain.

The woman first tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2021, during a staff screening at her workplace. She had received a booster shot 12 days earlier. She self-isolated for 10 days before returning to work and did not develop any symptoms.

RELATED Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines

But on Jan. 10, 2022, she developed a cough, fever and felt unwell in general. She went for another PCR test, and it, too, was positive.

Whole genome sequencing showed that the first infection was caused by the Delta variant and the second by Omicron, according to a case study presented Wednesday at a meeting of the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Lisbon, Portugal. Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Advertisement

"People who have had COVID-19 cannot assume they are protected against reinfection, even if they have been fully vaccinated," Recio said in a meeting news release.

RELATED CDC: Children hospitalized with COVID-19 at higher rate during Omicron surge

"Nevertheless, both previous infection with other variants and vaccination do seem to partially protect against severe disease and hospitalization in those with Omicron," she noted.

Recio said the case also underscores the need for genomic surveillance of viruses in infections and reinfections of fully vaccinated patients.

"Such monitoring will help detect variants with the ability to partially evade the immune response," Recio said.

RELATED Healthcare workers more likely to get COVID-19 at work, study shows

The World Health Organization flagged Omicron as a variant of concern on Nov. 26, 2021, and it has since become the dominant variant worldwide.

Omicron is much more infectious than Delta and, as this case study shows, can evade immunity from past infections and vaccination.

More information

For more on Omicron, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
Health News // 7 hours ago
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
April 21 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization strongly recommends Pfizer's oral antiviral drug Paxlovid for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at the highest risk for developing severe illness and needing hospital treatment.
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
Health News // 11 hours ago
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
April 21 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Thursday after identifying a cluster of hepatitis and adenovirus infections in U.S. children.
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
Health News // 13 hours ago
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
April 21 (UPI) -- Face coverings still help limit risk for infection in those vulnerable to severe COVID-19, experts said Thursday, three days after a federal judge struck down a U.S.-imposed mask mandate for planes, buses and trains.
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Health News // 13 hours ago
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
The drug sulthiame, normally used to treat epilepsy, appeared to reduce breathing pauses by more than 20 events an hour, on average, in obstructive sleep apnea patients, according to early clinical trial results.
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Health News // 14 hours ago
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Researchers have identified five types of bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer, and they say their findings could lead to new treatments for the disease.
Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines
Health News // 14 hours ago
Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines
A prior COVID-19 infection may provide unvaccinated adults with as much immunity against reinfection as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines, new research suggests.
Obese women face greater endometrial cancer risk, study says
Health News // 14 hours ago
Obese women face greater endometrial cancer risk, study says
Obesity is tied to many types of cancer, and new research finds that over the long term it nearly doubles a woman's risk of endometrial cancer, a new study says.
Type 2 diabetes plus cognitive impairment raise risk for heart woes, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Type 2 diabetes plus cognitive impairment raise risk for heart woes, study finds
April 21 (UPI) -- People with Type 2 diabetes who show declining brain function, including memory loss, may be at increased risk for strokes and heart attacks compared with people without the most common form of diabetes, a study found.
Risk for dementia higher among Black, Hispanic, Asian Americans
Health News // 22 hours ago
Risk for dementia higher among Black, Hispanic, Asian Americans
Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans have an increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia as they age -- for reasons that are not entirely understood, a large new study finds.
Mediterranean diet may lower risk for preeclampsia during pregnancy
Health News // 1 day ago
Mediterranean diet may lower risk for preeclampsia during pregnancy
A Mediterranean-style diet is known to help protect the heart, and now new research suggests it can also lower an expectant mother's risk for life-threatening preeclampsia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement