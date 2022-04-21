Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 21, 2022 / 10:45 AM

Obese women face greater endometrial cancer risk, study says

By HealthDay News
Obese women face greater endometrial cancer risk, study says
New research finds that over the long term, obesity nearly doubles a woman's risk of endometrial cancer. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Obesity is tied to many types of cancer, and new research finds that over the long term it nearly doubles a woman's risk of endometrial cancer.

"This study is an interesting first step into how genetic analyses could be used to uncover exactly how obesity causes cancer, and what can be done to tackle it," said study lead author Emma Hazelwood, of the University of Bristol in England.

Advertisement

"Links between obesity and womb [endometrial] cancer are well-known, but this is one of the largest studies which has looked into exactly why that is on a molecular level.

"We look forward to further research exploring how we can now use this information to help reduce the risk of cancer in people struggling with obesity," Hazelwood said in a Cancer Research UK news release.

For the study, the researchers analyzed genetic samples from about 120,000 women in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom, including about 13,000 with endometrial cancer.

For every five extra body mass index units, there was an 88% increased risk of endometrial cancer. BMI is an estimate of body fat based on weight and height. Five BMI units is the difference between being overweight and obese.

Advertisement

The Cancer Research UK-funded study is one of the first to examine how a higher lifelong BMI affects endometrial cancer risk.

Endometrial cancer is one of the types of cancer most closely associated with obesity and is the most common gynecological cancer in high-income countries, the study authors noted.

"This will play a pivotal role in uncovering how to prevent and treat cancer in the future," said Dr. Julie Sharp, head of health information at Cancer Research UK.

"More research is needed to investigate exactly which treatments and drugs could be used to manage cancer risk among people struggling with obesity," Sharp added. "We already know that being overweight or obese increases your risk of developing 13 different types of cancer. To reduce your cancer risk, it's important to maintain a healthy weight by eating a balanced diet and staying active."

The findings were published April 18 in the journal BMC Medicine.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers tips for a healthy diet.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
Health News // 10 minutes ago
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
April 21 (UPI) -- Face coverings still help limit risk for infection in those vulnerable to severe COVID-19 despite a federal judge striking down a government-imposed mask mandate for planes, buses and trains, experts said Thursday.
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Health News // 47 minutes ago
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Researchers have identified five types of bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer, and they say their findings could lead to new treatments for the disease.
Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines
Health News // 58 minutes ago
Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines
A prior COVID-19 infection may provide unvaccinated adults with as much immunity against reinfection as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines, new research suggests.
Type 2 diabetes plus cognitive impairment raise risk for heart woes, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Type 2 diabetes plus cognitive impairment raise risk for heart woes, study finds
April 21 (UPI) -- People with Type 2 diabetes who show declining brain function, including memory loss, may be at increased risk for strokes and heart attacks compared with people without the most common form of diabetes, a study found.
Risk for dementia higher among Black, Hispanic, Asian Americans
Health News // 8 hours ago
Risk for dementia higher among Black, Hispanic, Asian Americans
Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans have an increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia as they age -- for reasons that are not entirely understood, a large new study finds.
Mediterranean diet may lower risk for preeclampsia during pregnancy
Health News // 10 hours ago
Mediterranean diet may lower risk for preeclampsia during pregnancy
A Mediterranean-style diet is known to help protect the heart, and now new research suggests it can also lower an expectant mother's risk for life-threatening preeclampsia.
FDA warns 12 companies about unapproved skin lightening products
Health News // 20 hours ago
FDA warns 12 companies about unapproved skin lightening products
Twelve companies have been issued warning letters about selling over-the-counter skin lightening products containing hydroquinone, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
April 20 (UPI) -- People who take drugs designed to treat depression long-term do not see improvements in their overall physical and mental well-being compared with who avoid anti-depressant medication, a study says.
Mesh plug may be effective in treating different types of aneurysms
Health News // 23 hours ago
Mesh plug may be effective in treating different types of aneurysms
A mesh plug normally used to treat one type of brain aneurysm is also effective when dealing with another type, a new study says.
Exercise may guard against dementia by lowering insulin, body fat
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise may guard against dementia by lowering insulin, body fat
Previous research has shown that physical activity helps protect brain cells. A new study indicates it may do that through lower levels of insulin and body fat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Blood test may accurately diagnose melanoma, study finds
Blood test may accurately diagnose melanoma, study finds
Study links college football with cognitive impairment, other health issues
Study links college football with cognitive impairment, other health issues
Legal access to marijuana reduces use of prescription drugs, study suggests
Legal access to marijuana reduces use of prescription drugs, study suggests
FDA warns 12 companies about unapproved skin lightening products
FDA warns 12 companies about unapproved skin lightening products
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement