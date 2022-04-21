Trending
April 21, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer

By HealthDay News
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Along with pinpointing five types of bacteria associated with prostate cancer, the researchers also identified potential biological mechanisms of how these bacteria may be linked to cancer. Photo by Konstantin Kolosov from Pixabay

Researchers have identified five types of bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer, and they say their findings could lead to new treatments for the disease.

The five types of bacteria were common in urine and tissue samples from men with aggressive prostate cancer, according to the team at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the United Kingdom.

All of the bacteria are anaerobic, meaning they can grow without oxygen present, the researchers reported.

For the study, the investigators analyzed urine or tissue samples from more than 600 patients with or without prostate cancer.

RELATED New immune system-based therapy may fight solid tumor cancers

"We already know of some strong associations between infections and cancer. For example, the presence of Helicobacter pylori bacteria in the digestive tract can lead to stomach ulcers and is associated with stomach cancer, and some types of the HPV virus can cause cervical cancer," project leader Colin Cooper, a professor at UEA's Norwich Medical School, said in a university news release.

"We wanted to find out whether bacteria could be linked to the way prostate cancer grows and spreads," Cooper explained.

Prostate cancer is more commonly a disease men die with rather than from, according to co-author Jeremy Clark, of Norwich Medical School.

RELATED Advanced prostate cancers rates rose as use of PSA tests fell

"And little is known about what causes some prostate cancers to become more aggressive than others. We now have evidence that certain bacteria are involved in this and are part of the puzzle," Clark added.

Along with pinpointing the five types of bacteria, the researchers also identified potential biological mechanisms of how these bacteria may be linked to cancer.

The report was published Wednesday in the journal European Urology Oncology.

RELATED Certain cancers may raise risk for Guillain-Barré syndrome, study finds

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlines prostate cancer symptoms.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
April 21 (UPI) -- Face coverings still help limit risk for infection in those vulnerable to severe COVID-19 despite a federal judge striking down a government-imposed mask mandate for planes, buses and trains, experts said Thursday.
Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines
Health News // 59 minutes ago
Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines
A prior COVID-19 infection may provide unvaccinated adults with as much immunity against reinfection as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines, new research suggests.
Obese women face greater endometrial cancer risk, study says
Health News // 1 hour ago
Obese women face greater endometrial cancer risk, study says
Obesity is tied to many types of cancer, and new research finds that over the long term it nearly doubles a woman's risk of endometrial cancer, a new study says.
Type 2 diabetes plus cognitive impairment raise risk for heart woes, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Type 2 diabetes plus cognitive impairment raise risk for heart woes, study finds
April 21 (UPI) -- People with Type 2 diabetes who show declining brain function, including memory loss, may be at increased risk for strokes and heart attacks compared with people without the most common form of diabetes, a study found.
Risk for dementia higher among Black, Hispanic, Asian Americans
Health News // 8 hours ago
Risk for dementia higher among Black, Hispanic, Asian Americans
Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans have an increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia as they age -- for reasons that are not entirely understood, a large new study finds.
Mediterranean diet may lower risk for preeclampsia during pregnancy
Health News // 10 hours ago
Mediterranean diet may lower risk for preeclampsia during pregnancy
A Mediterranean-style diet is known to help protect the heart, and now new research suggests it can also lower an expectant mother's risk for life-threatening preeclampsia.
FDA warns 12 companies about unapproved skin lightening products
Health News // 20 hours ago
FDA warns 12 companies about unapproved skin lightening products
Twelve companies have been issued warning letters about selling over-the-counter skin lightening products containing hydroquinone, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
April 20 (UPI) -- People who take drugs designed to treat depression long-term do not see improvements in their overall physical and mental well-being compared with who avoid anti-depressant medication, a study says.
Mesh plug may be effective in treating different types of aneurysms
Health News // 23 hours ago
Mesh plug may be effective in treating different types of aneurysms
A mesh plug normally used to treat one type of brain aneurysm is also effective when dealing with another type, a new study says.
Exercise may guard against dementia by lowering insulin, body fat
Health News // 1 day ago
Exercise may guard against dementia by lowering insulin, body fat
Previous research has shown that physical activity helps protect brain cells. A new study indicates it may do that through lower levels of insulin and body fat.
