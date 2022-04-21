Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer

Along with pinpointing five types of bacteria associated with prostate cancer, the researchers also identified potential biological mechanisms of how these bacteria may be linked to cancer. Photo by Konstantin Kolosov from Pixabay

Researchers have identified five types of bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer, and they say their findings could lead to new treatments for the disease. The five types of bacteria were common in urine and tissue samples from men with aggressive prostate cancer, according to the team at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the United Kingdom. Advertisement

All of the bacteria are anaerobic, meaning they can grow without oxygen present, the researchers reported.

For the study, the investigators analyzed urine or tissue samples from more than 600 patients with or without prostate cancer.

"We already know of some strong associations between infections and cancer. For example, the presence of Helicobacter pylori bacteria in the digestive tract can lead to stomach ulcers and is associated with stomach cancer, and some types of the HPV virus can cause cervical cancer," project leader Colin Cooper, a professor at UEA's Norwich Medical School, said in a university news release.

"We wanted to find out whether bacteria could be linked to the way prostate cancer grows and spreads," Cooper explained.

Prostate cancer is more commonly a disease men die with rather than from, according to co-author Jeremy Clark, of Norwich Medical School.

Advertisement

RELATED Advanced prostate cancers rates rose as use of PSA tests fell

"And little is known about what causes some prostate cancers to become more aggressive than others. We now have evidence that certain bacteria are involved in this and are part of the puzzle," Clark added.

Along with pinpointing the five types of bacteria, the researchers also identified potential biological mechanisms of how these bacteria may be linked to cancer.

The report was published Wednesday in the journal European Urology Oncology.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlines prostate cancer symptoms.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.