Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 21, 2022 / 6:01 PM

WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19

By Brian P. Dunleavy
WHO recommends Paxlovid for patients with 'non-severe' COVID-19
The World Health Organization now recommends Pfizer's Paxlovid for people at risk for hospitalization due to COVID-19. Photo by Kches16414/Wikimedia Commons

April 21 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization strongly recommends Pfizer's oral antiviral drug Paxlovid for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at the highest risk for developing severe illness and needing hospital treatment, officials with the agency announced Thursday.

Paxlovid, which combines two antiviral drugs, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, can be used to treat those at increased risk for developing severe COVID-19, including the unvaccinated or older adults, the agency's Guideline Development Group said in an article published Thursday by The BMJ.

Advertisement

It can also be used in infected patients with weakened immune systems due to cancer or other underlying health conditions, they said.

It should also be made available in places where COVID-19 vaccine supplies have been limited, such as in the global south, according to the organization.

RELATED New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say

"Antiviral drugs should be administered as early as possible in the course of the disease," the WHO said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Access to these drugs is tied to the access to [COVID-19] diagnostic tests, especially for those targeting the early phase of disease," it said.

This recommendation is based on data from two clinical trials involving more than 3,000 participants, according to the agency's Guideline Development Group.

RELATED Pfizer to distribute COVID-19 treatment pill to nearly 100 poorer nations

In these studies, treatment with Paxlovid lowered participants' risk for hospitalization 85%, they said.

The Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer and emergency use authorization for Paxlovid in December.

Under that authorization, the drug can be used for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children age 12 years and older who weigh at least 88 pounds and are at high risk for progression to severe disease, the agency said.

RELATED Merck allows generic drugmakers to produce COVID-19 pill for struggling countries

Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset, it said.

Currently, the United States has stockpiled 20 million courses of the drug, though Pfizer says it will increase supplies to 80 million doses by the end of the year, according to reports.

Concerns remain regarding Paxlovid's availability in low- and middle-income countries, the WHO said.

Although Pfizer has committed to distributing the drug in nearly 100 poorer nations, the global health agency has accused the company of a "lack of transparency ... [that] is making it difficult for public health organizations to obtain an accurate picture of the availability of the medicine."

Advertisement

In addition, a licensing agreement made between Pfizer and the global Medicines Patent Pool, in which drug composition information is shared, "limits the number of countries that can benefit from generic production of the medicine," it said.

In the new recommendations released Thursday the WHO's Guideline Development Group said Paxlovid "likely represents a superior choice ... because it may prevent more hospitalizations than the alternatives."

Pfizer's drug also has fewer potential harms than the antiviral drug molnupiravir, which is manufactured by Merck, and is easier to administer than intravenous options such as remdesivir and antibody treatments, or those that use donated or lab-created immune proteins, they said.

However, they recommend against its use in people at lower risk for severe COVID-19, as the benefits for these patients "are trivial," and they make no recommendation for patients with severe or critical COVID-19.

This is because Paxlovid has not yet been studied on patients in this latter group, the agency said.

The FDA granted Merck an emergency use authorization for molnupiravir in November, but recommends against its use in people who are pregnant because of side effects.

Merck is allowing makers of generic drugs to manufacture and distribute molnupiravir, which the WHO recommends for high-risk patients with non-severe COVID-19, the company announced in January.

Advertisement

In a guideline update issued Thursday, WHO also makes a conditional recommendation to use the antiviral drug remdesivir for patients with non-severe COVID-19 at highest risk of hospitalization.

This recommendation is based on new data from five clinical trials involving 2,700 patients and replaces a previous recommendation against treatment with remdesivir in all patients with COVID-19, the agency said.

WHO guidelines recommend the use of the monoclonal antibody, or lab-created immune protein, treatments, sotrovimab or casirivimab-imdevimab in selected patients with COVID-19, as well as corticosteroids in those with severe disease.

However, the agency advises against the use of convalescent plasma, or plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies against it, as well as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Latest Headlines

CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
Health News // 5 hours ago
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
April 21 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Thursday after identifying a cluster of hepatitis and adenovirus infections in U.S. children.
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
Health News // 7 hours ago
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
April 21 (UPI) -- Face coverings still help limit risk for infection in those vulnerable to severe COVID-19, experts said Thursday, three days after a federal judge struck down a U.S.-imposed mask mandate for planes, buses and trains.
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Health News // 7 hours ago
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
The drug sulthiame, normally used to treat epilepsy, appeared to reduce breathing pauses by more than 20 events an hour, on average, in obstructive sleep apnea patients, according to early clinical trial results.
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Health News // 8 hours ago
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Researchers have identified five types of bacteria associated with aggressive prostate cancer, and they say their findings could lead to new treatments for the disease.
Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines
Health News // 8 hours ago
Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines
A prior COVID-19 infection may provide unvaccinated adults with as much immunity against reinfection as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines, new research suggests.
Obese women face greater endometrial cancer risk, study says
Health News // 8 hours ago
Obese women face greater endometrial cancer risk, study says
Obesity is tied to many types of cancer, and new research finds that over the long term it nearly doubles a woman's risk of endometrial cancer, a new study says.
Type 2 diabetes plus cognitive impairment raise risk for heart woes, study finds
Health News // 9 hours ago
Type 2 diabetes plus cognitive impairment raise risk for heart woes, study finds
April 21 (UPI) -- People with Type 2 diabetes who show declining brain function, including memory loss, may be at increased risk for strokes and heart attacks compared with people without the most common form of diabetes, a study found.
Risk for dementia higher among Black, Hispanic, Asian Americans
Health News // 16 hours ago
Risk for dementia higher among Black, Hispanic, Asian Americans
Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans have an increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia as they age -- for reasons that are not entirely understood, a large new study finds.
Mediterranean diet may lower risk for preeclampsia during pregnancy
Health News // 18 hours ago
Mediterranean diet may lower risk for preeclampsia during pregnancy
A Mediterranean-style diet is known to help protect the heart, and now new research suggests it can also lower an expectant mother's risk for life-threatening preeclampsia.
FDA warns 12 companies about unapproved skin lightening products
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA warns 12 companies about unapproved skin lightening products
Twelve companies have been issued warning letters about selling over-the-counter skin lightening products containing hydroquinone, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
Study: Antidepressants may not improve overall well-being in depressed people
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
CDC issues alert for cluster of severe hepatitis in children
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Epilepsy drug shows promise for treating sleep apnea
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
Face masks limit COVID-19 risk for vulnerable as new variants emerge, experts say
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Researchers identify bacteria linked to aggressive prostate cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement