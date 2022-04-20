Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 20, 2022 / 2:00 AM

Low estrogen, testosterone levels may raise risk for rotator cuff tears

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
Low estrogen, testosterone levels may raise risk for rotator cuff tears
Among women with low levels of estrogen, researchers found the odds of a rotator cuff tear were 48% higher, compared with women with normal estrogen levels. Photo by Tumisu/Pixabay 

Lower levels of sex hormones might be tied to tears of the shoulder's rotator cuff in men and women, a new study suggests.

Among women with low levels of estrogen, researchers found the odds of a rotator cuff tear were 48% higher, compared with women with normal estrogen levels. Among men, the odds of a rotator cuff tear were 89% higher among those with low levels of testosterone.

Advertisement

"It's been known for a long time that when you have low estrogen and testosterone levels, that leads to osteoporosis or weak bones. And as the bones get weaker, it compromises tendon-bone attachments, and that's basically what rotator cuff tears are," said study co-author Dr. Peter Chalmers. He is an orthopedic surgeon and clinical instructor at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Chalmers noted that because this is an observational study, it can't prove that low levels of testosterone and estrogen cause rotator cuff tears, only that the two are associated.

Advertisement
RELATED Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds

He added, however, that biological explanations may exist.

For example, Chalmers said, "Testosterone is an anabolic steroid, which means it builds muscle. It's well accepted that when a muscle builds, the tendon has to build to compensate for the increased force by the muscle. So it may be that when testosterone levels are low, the tendons no longer receive that signal, and then the attachment can weaken."

Not only can sex hormone deficiencies lead to rotator cuff tears, they may also hinder healing, the study authors suggested.

RELATED Shift work may delay menopause, harm women's health

Because both deficient testosterone and estrogen levels can be treated, this risk might be modifiable. "But we don't have enough evidence to recommend that yet," Chalmers said.

"We're going to do more studies to try to determine if that would be appropriate. But certainly, this study suggests that this may be a pathway going forward," he said.

The rotator cuff has tendons that attach the upper arm bone (humerus) to the shoulder blade. When one or more of these tendons is torn, the tendon no longer fully attaches to the head of the humerus, resulting in pain.

RELATED Postmenopausal women at higher risk for sleep apnea, joint pain

Rotator cuff tears are common. Each year, almost 2 million Americans see doctors because of a rotator cuff problem, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. For the most severe cases, surgical repair is needed.

Advertisement

For the study, Chalmers and his colleagues used a health insurance database to collect data on nearly 230,000 men and women, average age 54, who had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff from 2008 through 2017. They matched these patients with similar people who didn't have the surgery.

Among those who had surgery, 27% of women were deficient in estrogen and 7% of men were deficient in testosterone, compared with 20% of the women and 4% of the men who didn't have surgery, the investigators found.

To confirm their findings, the researchers analyzed the Veterans Administration Genealogy database. They found that rotator cuff repair was about three times more likely for women with estrogen deficiency and for men with testosterone deficiency.

"This paper provides additional evidence that these tendon tears are metabolic in origin," Chalmers said. "So I think for people who have other underlying metabolic abnormalities, they need to understand that these deficiencies are bad for your overall health and have a ripple effect all over the body, even into the shoulder."

Dr. Randy Cohn, chief of the division of orthopedic surgery at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, N.Y., said it's not surprising that these hormones might play a part in rotator cuff tears.

Advertisement

"We know that systemic factors affect musculoskeletal pathophysiology. We know this in the setting of osteoporosis hip fractures, where estrogen deficiency has been shown to cause demineralization of bone and increases risk for subsequent fracture. We know that systemic factors play a role in tendon muscle healing," Cohn said.

"It's not surprising that testosterone and estrogen help grow muscle and help with healing. It's not a big leap of faith to think that sex hormone deficiency can be associated with poor healing," Cohn added.

He and Chalmers said that taking testosterone and estrogen supplements to prevent rotator cuff tears is warranted by the findings of this study.

To prevent rotator cuff tears, Cohn advises living a healthy lifestyle. If tears occur, he believes that physical therapy and over-the-counter painkillers are the best treatment.

"Rotator cuff surgery is really only indicated with a failure of extensive nonoperative and conservative care," he advised.

The report was published recently in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery.

More information

The Hospital for Special Surgery offers tips for preventing rotator cuff injuries.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Awake COVID-19 patients may do worse from lying on stomach
Health News // 10 hours ago
Awake COVID-19 patients may do worse from lying on stomach
Placing hospitalized COVID-19 patients on their stomach is helpful if they're on a mechanical ventilator, but a new study suggests it's not a good idea for patients who are not intubated.
CDC launches Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics
Health News // 10 hours ago
CDC launches Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics
A new forecasting center for infectious diseases was officially launched by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.
CDC: Children hospitalized with COVID-19 at higher rate during Omicron surge
Health News // 11 hours ago
CDC: Children hospitalized with COVID-19 at higher rate during Omicron surge
April 19 (UPI) -- Children ages 5 to 11 years not vaccinated against COVID-19 were hospitalized at twice the rate of those were inoculated during the Omicron surge last winter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Mental illness linked to increased risk for heart disease death, study finds
Health News // 12 hours ago
Mental illness linked to increased risk for heart disease death, study finds
April 19 (UPI) -- People with severe mental illness, including schizophrenia, are about twice as likely to die from heart disease as the general population, an analysis published Tuesday found.
Online counseling platform boosts healthy living in stroke survivors, study finds
Health News // 12 hours ago
Online counseling platform boosts healthy living in stroke survivors, study finds
April 19 (UPI) -- Using an online program that provides easily accessible, interactive, tailored healthy lifestyle and behavior change counseling improves health-related quality of life among adult stroke survivors, a study found.
AI may help identify alcoholics at risk for relapse
Health News // 12 hours ago
AI may help identify alcoholics at risk for relapse
Artificial intelligence (AI) may be able to identify alcoholics at risk of relapsing after treatment, researchers say.
Study: Kids endangered by pot edibles that look like candy
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: Kids endangered by pot edibles that look like candy
Marijuana edibles that mimic the packaging of popular snack foods pose a risk to children, a new study warns.
COVID-19 vaccine-caused heart inflammation called rare in study
Health News // 12 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine-caused heart inflammation called rare in study
The heart inflammation that followed COVID-19 shots in some teens and young adults is rare, and a new study affirms that the risk is extremely low.
Treatment for eating disorders varies by condition, symptoms
Health News // 12 hours ago
Treatment for eating disorders varies by condition, symptoms
If you have an eating disorder, it's important to know the treatment options, Mayo Clinic experts say.
Smartwatch heart rate data can help track COVID-19 progression, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Smartwatch heart rate data can help track COVID-19 progression, study finds
April 19 (UPI) -- A smartwatch that can track heart rate can be used to monitor disease progression in people with COVID-19 and may predict how sick they will become, a study published Tuesday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Health officials investigate unexplained rise in hepatitis cases among children
Health officials investigate unexplained rise in hepatitis cases among children
COVID-19 virus may be detected in intestinal tract for months
COVID-19 virus may be detected in intestinal tract for months
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
COVID-19 vaccine-caused heart inflammation called rare in study
COVID-19 vaccine-caused heart inflammation called rare in study
CDC: Children hospitalized with COVID-19 at higher rate during Omicron surge
CDC: Children hospitalized with COVID-19 at higher rate during Omicron surge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement