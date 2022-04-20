Trending
Health News
April 20, 2022 / 11:32 AM

Exercise may guard against dementia by lowering insulin, body fat

By HealthDay News
Exercise may guard against dementia by lowering insulin, body fat
Brain scans showed that participants with the highest levels of physical activity had a higher total volume of gray matter in their brains than people with the least amount of physical activity. Photo by MabelAmber/Pixabay

Exercise may help safeguard your brain as you age, and a new study suggests how this might happen.

Previous research has shown that physical activity helps protect brain cells. This paper indicates it may do that through lower levels of insulin and body fat.

"These results may help us to understand how physical activity affects brain health, which may guide us in developing strategies to prevent or delay age-related decline in memory and thinking skills," said study co-author Géraldine Poisnel, from Inserm Research Center in Caen, France.

The study included 134 people, average age 69, who had no memory problems. They completed questionnaires about their physical activity over the past year.

Researchers also gathered information on the participants' body mass index (BMI -- an estimate of body fat based on weight and height), insulin levels, cholesterol, blood pressure and other health factors.

Brain scans showed that participants with the highest levels of physical activity had a higher total volume of gray matter in their brains (about 550,000 cubic millimeters on average) than people with the least amount of physical activity (about 540,000 cubic millimeters).

When the researchers focused only on areas of the brain that would be affected by Alzheimer's disease, they found similar results.

Those participants who were most active also had a higher average rate of glucose metabolism in the brain than those who were least active. Reduced glucose metabolism in the brain can be seen in people with dementia, according to the study.

The results were published online recently in the journal Neurology.

Higher levels of physical activity were not associated with how much amyloid plaque people had in their brains. Amyloid plaque is a marker for Alzheimer's disease.

"Older adults who are physically active gain cardiovascular benefits, which may result in greater structural brain integrity," Poisnel said in a journal news release.

The study does not prove that exercise protects brain volume, it only shows an association, the authors said, noting further research is needed.

Still, "maintaining a lower BMI through physical activity could help prevent disturbed insulin metabolism that is often seen in aging, thus promoting brain health," Poisnel said.

More information

For more on keeping your brain health as you age, visit the U.S. National Institute on Aging.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Mesh plug may be effective in treating different types of aneurysms
Health News // 47 minutes ago
Mesh plug may be effective in treating different types of aneurysms
A mesh plug normally used to treat one type of brain aneurysm is also effective when dealing with another type, a new study says.
Legal access to marijuana reduces use of prescription drugs, study suggests
Health News // 1 hour ago
Legal access to marijuana reduces use of prescription drugs, study suggests
When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests.
Blood test may accurately diagnose melanoma, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Blood test may accurately diagnose melanoma, study finds
April 20 (UPI) -- Testing a person's blood for the presence of circulating melanoma cells may help identify skin cancer, while allowing them to skip invasive biopsies, a study published Wednesday found.
Study links college football with cognitive impairment, other health issues
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study links college football with cognitive impairment, other health issues
April 20 (UPI) -- Athletes who played football at least through college experience health problems such as cognitive impairment, headaches, heart disease and high cholesterol more so than those who did not play the sport, a study found.
Erectile dysfunction drugs safe to mix with nitrates, study shows
Health News // 9 hours ago
Erectile dysfunction drugs safe to mix with nitrates, study shows
A new study indicates there might be little to no potential risk in co-prescribing the erectile dysfunction drugs and pills containing nitrates.
Low estrogen, testosterone levels may raise risk for rotator cuff tears
Health News // 10 hours ago
Low estrogen, testosterone levels may raise risk for rotator cuff tears
Lower levels of sex hormones might be tied to tears of the shoulder's rotator cuff in men and women, a new study suggests.
Awake COVID-19 patients may do worse from lying on stomach
Health News // 20 hours ago
Awake COVID-19 patients may do worse from lying on stomach
Placing hospitalized COVID-19 patients on their stomach is helpful if they're on a mechanical ventilator, but a new study suggests it's not a good idea for patients who are not intubated.
CDC launches Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics
Health News // 21 hours ago
CDC launches Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics
A new forecasting center for infectious diseases was officially launched by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.
CDC: Children hospitalized with COVID-19 at higher rate during Omicron surge
Health News // 22 hours ago
CDC: Children hospitalized with COVID-19 at higher rate during Omicron surge
April 19 (UPI) -- Children ages 5 to 11 years not vaccinated against COVID-19 were hospitalized at twice the rate of those were inoculated during the Omicron surge last winter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Online counseling platform boosts healthy living in stroke survivors, study finds
Health News // 22 hours ago
Online counseling platform boosts healthy living in stroke survivors, study finds
April 19 (UPI) -- Using an online program that provides easily accessible, interactive, tailored healthy lifestyle and behavior change counseling improves health-related quality of life among adult stroke survivors, a study found.
