Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 19, 2022 / 1:00 AM

Healthcare workers more likely to get COVID-19 at work, study shows

By HealthDay News
1/5
Healthcare workers more likely to get COVID-19 at work, study shows
A healthcare worker steps outside at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on Monday, April 6, 2020, in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

U.S. healthcare workers were most likely to be infected with COVID-19 at work during the pandemic's first year, according to a new study that challenges previous research suggesting their risk was highest off the job.

Researchers said their findings could help guide efforts to better protect healthcare workers during future infectious disease outbreaks.

Advertisement

"This study provides important insights to guide infection prevention and control practices in healthcare settings so that we can better protect HCPs [healthcare professionals] and their patients," said Linda Dickey, president of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), which published the findings in its journal.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on nearly 84,000 healthcare workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19 between March 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, and whose source of exposure was known.

RELATED Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects

Exposure to SARS-CoV-2 was more likely in the workplace (52%) than in the home (nearly 31%) or community (about 26%). Workplace-associated exposures peaked in April 2020 at 84%, the researchers found.

About two-thirds of healthcare workers who reported a specific type of on-the-job exposure said they'd come into contact with patients or other healthcare workers who had COVID-19.

Advertisement

The largest reductions in workplace exposures occurred in June 2020 after introduction of improved infection prevention and control measures, and in December 2020, after launch of the nationwide COVID-19 healthcare worker vaccination program.

RELATED FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 Breathalyzer test

Increases in community rates of COVID-19 were associated with greater numbers of healthcare workers reporting workplace exposure and fewer reporting household or community exposure.

The findings were published online April 13 in the American Journal of Infection Control.

"Our findings suggest that, particularly during periods of high community incidence of COVID-19, HCP exposures occur both at the workplace and outside of it, with the workplace being a major driver of infections," said first author Rachael Billock of the CDC's COVID-19 Response Team.

RELATED Mental health issues may raise breakthrough COVID-19 risk, study finds

"These results emphasize the continued need for improved infection prevention and control measures in occupational settings, as well as the need for improved surveillance to identify and reduce occupational exposures to SARS-CoV-2," she added.

As of May 2021, at least 500,000 COVID-19 diagnoses and 1,653 deaths among U.S. healthcare workers were reported to the CDC, and those numbers are known to be lower than the actual levels.

In addition, APIC president Dickey said, the study "reiterates the importance of collecting data on HCP work-related variables, such as industry, occupation, and workplace exposures, in infectious disease surveillance."

Advertisement
RELATED Adults at higher risk for vision problems after COVID-19, study finds

More information

The U.S. Department of Labor has guidance for employers and healthcare workers on preventing COVID in the workplace.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Smoking during pregnancy doesn't cause ADHD in children, study suggests
Health News // 11 hours ago
Smoking during pregnancy doesn't cause ADHD in children, study suggests
Smoking during pregnancy does not directly cause attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children, according to a new paper that challenges a widely held belief.
Brain scans may help guide diagnosis, treatment of psychosis, depression
Health News // 12 hours ago
Brain scans may help guide diagnosis, treatment of psychosis, depression
Researchers in the United Kingdom found that brain scans enabled them to identify which patients with major depression or psychosis were most likely to have poor outcomes.
Survey: Many parents give supplements to counter kids' balking at balanced diet
Health News // 12 hours ago
Survey: Many parents give supplements to counter kids' balking at balanced diet
April 18 (UPI) -- More than half of parents in the United States say that it's difficult to get children to eat a balanced diet, and half report that they regularly give them dietary supplements, according to a survey released Monday.
Health officials investigate unexplained rise in hepatitis cases among children
Health News // 13 hours ago
Health officials investigate unexplained rise in hepatitis cases among children
The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating an unexplained increase in severe liver infection in children around the world including in the United States and the United Kingdom.
White House COVID-19 coordinator urges adults over 60 to get second booster
Health News // 14 hours ago
White House COVID-19 coordinator urges adults over 60 to get second booster
Americans who are over 60 should get a second COVID-19 booster shot, the White House's new COVID-19 response coordinator recommended Sunday.
Study: Weight, blood sugar, blood pressure control help Type 2 diabetics live longer
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Weight, blood sugar, blood pressure control help Type 2 diabetics live longer
April 18 (UPI) -- People with Type 2 diabetes who keep their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol level under control can extend their life expectancy by as long as 10 years, a study published Monday found.
Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects
April 18 (UPI) -- Women and people age 80 years and older are more likely to report side effects after a third, or booster, dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine than other older adults, a study published Monday found.
Cancer patients with non-O blood types may be at higher risk for clots
Health News // 22 hours ago
Cancer patients with non-O blood types may be at higher risk for clots
Cancer patients' blood type may play a role in their risk for dangerous blood clots, researchers say.
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
Higher levels of "good" cholesterol in the fluid surrounding your brain and spinal cord may help protect you from Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.
New therapy may improve low blood sugar in kids with insulin disorder
Health News // 3 days ago
New therapy may improve low blood sugar in kids with insulin disorder
A new therapy corrects low blood sugar in children with a genetic disorder that causes the pancreas to produce too much insulin, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
Study: Weight, blood sugar, blood pressure control help Type 2 diabetics live longer
Study: Weight, blood sugar, blood pressure control help Type 2 diabetics live longer
Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects
Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects
Survey: Many doctors don't recommend e-cigarettes to smokers hoping to quit
Survey: Many doctors don't recommend e-cigarettes to smokers hoping to quit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement