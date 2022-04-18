Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 18, 2022 / 11:55 AM / Updated at 11:55 AM

Health officials investigate unexplained rise in hepatitis cases among children

By HealthDay News
Health officials investigate unexplained rise in hepatitis cases among children
An increase in severe acute hepatitis cases among children has led to hospitalizations and even some liver transplants, but not deaths. File Photo by thelefty/Shutterstock

The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating an unexplained increase in severe liver infection in children around the world including in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The severe acute hepatitis cases have led to hospitalizations and even some liver transplants, but not deaths, CBS News reported.

Advertisement

In Alabama, the state has reported nine cases of hepatitis in children aged 1 to 6 since October 2021, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

On April 5, the WHO was notified of 10 severe acute hepatitis cases in children younger than 10 in Central Scotland. Within three days, the number of cases in children in the United Kingdom grew to 74. The WHO also has received reports of fewer than five cases in Ireland and three cases in children ages 22 months to 13 years in Spain, it said in a statement.

RELATED Black patients are underrepresented in pancreatic cancer clinical trials

Some of the children in the United States and Europe also tested positive for adenovirus, which can cause mild to severe illness, but rarely causes severe hepatitis in healthy people.

Adenoviruses are common and can spread between people, while hepatitis is liver inflammation often caused by a virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

The cases included reports of jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain, the WHO reported. Some of the children were transferred to children's liver specialists. Six have required a liver transplant.

RELATED Cases of gonorrhea, syphilis rose nationally in 2020, CDC reports

The WHO expects more cases will be reported in the coming days. The CDC and WHO are both investigating. The cause may be adenovirus or the new coronavirus, CBS News reported.

"It's important to note that not all diseases are reported at the state or national level - and in these cases, CDC utilizes different methods of surveillance, including close collaboration with clinicians and health departments to identify and detect unusual patterns or clusters of illness," CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund told CBS News.

Children should stay up to date on all vaccinations, be active and have healthy eating habits, Nordlund advised.

RELATED FDA-approved drugs for diabetes, hepatitis C, HIV may help treat COVID-19

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on hepatitis.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

White House COVID-19 coordinator urges adults over 60 to get second booster
Health News // 47 minutes ago
White House COVID-19 coordinator urges adults over 60 to get second booster
Americans who are over 60 should get a second COVID-19 booster shot, the White House's new COVID-19 response coordinator recommended Sunday.
Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects
April 18 (UPI) -- Women and people age 80 years and older are more likely to report side effects after a third, or booster, dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine than other older adults, a study published Monday found.
Study: Weight, blood sugar, blood pressure control help Type 2 diabetics live longer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Weight, blood sugar, blood pressure control help Type 2 diabetics live longer
April 18 (UPI) -- People with Type 2 diabetes who keep their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol level under control can extend their life expectancy by as long as 10 years, a study published Monday found.
Cancer patients with non-O blood types may be at higher risk for clots
Health News // 9 hours ago
Cancer patients with non-O blood types may be at higher risk for clots
Cancer patients' blood type may play a role in their risk for dangerous blood clots, researchers say.
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 11 hours ago
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
Higher levels of "good" cholesterol in the fluid surrounding your brain and spinal cord may help protect you from Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.
New therapy may improve low blood sugar in kids with insulin disorder
Health News // 2 days ago
New therapy may improve low blood sugar in kids with insulin disorder
A new therapy corrects low blood sugar in children with a genetic disorder that causes the pancreas to produce too much insulin, researchers say.
Adults with liver disorder may be at higher risk for heart disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Adults with liver disorder may be at higher risk for heart disease
Alcohol abuse is a known cause of liver disease. But one in four adults worldwide has a liver condition not connected to drinking that ups the risk of heart disease, according to an American Heart Association statement.
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
April 15 (UPI) -- People who complain of memory loss are experiencing cognitive decline because of changes in brain structure, a study published Friday found.
Patient influencers on social media are marketing medicine, devices
Health News // 2 days ago
Patient influencers on social media are marketing medicine, devices
Patient influencers fill social media these days, and a new report says pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers view them as an increasingly popular direct-to-consumer marketing tool.
COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XE emerges in Australia
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XE emerges in Australia
April 15 (UPI) -- A new subvariant of COVID-19 known as XE has emerged in Australia, officials confirmed Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
Survey: Many doctors don't recommend e-cigarettes to smokers hoping to quit
Survey: Many doctors don't recommend e-cigarettes to smokers hoping to quit
Cancer patients with non-O blood types may be at higher risk for clots
Cancer patients with non-O blood types may be at higher risk for clots
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
Dental implants may be more likely to fail with alternative to penicillin
Dental implants may be more likely to fail with alternative to penicillin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement