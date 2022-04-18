Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 18, 2022 / 12:57 PM

Survey: Many parents give supplements to counter kids' balking at balanced diet

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Survey: Many parents give supplements to counter kids' balking at balanced diet
Up to half of parents try supplements to improve their child's diet health, according to a new survey. Photo by Mark Buckawicki/Wikimedia Commons

April 18 (UPI) -- More than half of parents in the United States say that it's difficult to get children to eat a balanced diet, and half report that they regularly give them dietary supplements, according to a survey released Monday.

About one-third of responding parents described their child as a picky eater and roughly one-third believe their offspring do not eat enough fruits and vegetables, the survey released Monday by the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's National Poll on Children's Health found.

Advertisement

In addition, 13% worried that their kids are not getting enough of certain vitamins and minerals, while 9% said their children needs more fiber in their diet, according to data based on responses from 1,251 parents with at least one child ages 1 to 10 years.

To compensate, many parents polled said they give their children dietary supplements, with more than 75% of them opting for multivitamins, the researchers behind the poll said.

Advertisement
RELATED Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds

Nearly half also provide kids with probiotics, which are live bacteria and yeast supplements designed to help digestion by enhancing the quantity of good microbes in the gut, they said.

More than 20% indicated they have used omega-3 supplements -- fatty acids that support cell growth and brain development, according to the researchers.

"A balanced diet helps children get the nutrients they need for healthy growth and development," Mott Poll co-director Sarah Clark said in a press release.

RELATED Obesity associated with heart disease, diabetes in childhood

"An unhealthy diet, on the other hand, can negatively affect short and long-term health outcomes as well as school performance," she said.

Nearly 30% of adolescents and teens in the United States have prediabetes, or signs of difficulty processing sugars that are often a precursor of Type 2 diabetes later in life, recent research estimates.

In addition, nearly one in five children nationally meets the criteria for obesity, or being severely overweight, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Non-confrontational approach to 'picky eaters' works better, survey says

Although some children are selective or "picky eaters," studies suggest, one barrier to a healthy diet among young people may be cost, the Mott poll researchers said.

Half of the responding parents agreed that it was more expensive to provide their children with a healthy diet, the data showed.

Advertisement

About one-third of parents surveyed say their children have tried -- but do not take -- supplements regularly, while four in five indicate they chose products made specifically for children, though only half of them discussed supplement use with their child's healthcare provider, the researchers said.

Parents in lower-income households were less likely to talk about supplement use with a child's healthcare provider compared to higher-income parents, according to the survey.

Supplements are classified by the Food and Drug Administration as food, so they do not receive the same premarketing evaluation and review as medications, Clark and her colleagues said.

"We know that fresh, healthy foods can be more expensive than processed or packaged items that are often higher in sodium and added sugars," Clark said.

"Still, the reality for many parents is that getting children to eat healthy foods isn't always easy [and] our poll finds that many turn to dietary supplements as a solution but may not always consult with a health provider," she said.

Latest Headlines

Brain scans may help guide diagnosis, treatment of psychosis, depression
Health News // 2 minutes ago
Brain scans may help guide diagnosis, treatment of psychosis, depression
Researchers in the United Kingdom found that brain scans enabled them to identify which patients with major depression or psychosis were most likely to have poor outcomes.
Health officials investigate unexplained rise in hepatitis cases among children
Health News // 1 hour ago
Health officials investigate unexplained rise in hepatitis cases among children
The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating an unexplained increase in severe liver infection in children around the world including in the United States and the United Kingdom.
White House COVID-19 coordinator urges adults over 60 to get second booster
Health News // 2 hours ago
White House COVID-19 coordinator urges adults over 60 to get second booster
Americans who are over 60 should get a second COVID-19 booster shot, the White House's new COVID-19 response coordinator recommended Sunday.
Study: Weight, blood sugar, blood pressure control help Type 2 diabetics live longer
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Weight, blood sugar, blood pressure control help Type 2 diabetics live longer
April 18 (UPI) -- People with Type 2 diabetes who keep their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol level under control can extend their life expectancy by as long as 10 years, a study published Monday found.
Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects
April 18 (UPI) -- Women and people age 80 years and older are more likely to report side effects after a third, or booster, dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine than other older adults, a study published Monday found.
Cancer patients with non-O blood types may be at higher risk for clots
Health News // 10 hours ago
Cancer patients with non-O blood types may be at higher risk for clots
Cancer patients' blood type may play a role in their risk for dangerous blood clots, researchers say.
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 12 hours ago
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
Higher levels of "good" cholesterol in the fluid surrounding your brain and spinal cord may help protect you from Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.
New therapy may improve low blood sugar in kids with insulin disorder
Health News // 2 days ago
New therapy may improve low blood sugar in kids with insulin disorder
A new therapy corrects low blood sugar in children with a genetic disorder that causes the pancreas to produce too much insulin, researchers say.
Adults with liver disorder may be at higher risk for heart disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Adults with liver disorder may be at higher risk for heart disease
Alcohol abuse is a known cause of liver disease. But one in four adults worldwide has a liver condition not connected to drinking that ups the risk of heart disease, according to an American Heart Association statement.
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
April 15 (UPI) -- People who complain of memory loss are experiencing cognitive decline because of changes in brain structure, a study published Friday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
Study: Weight, blood sugar, blood pressure control help Type 2 diabetics live longer
Study: Weight, blood sugar, blood pressure control help Type 2 diabetics live longer
Survey: Many doctors don't recommend e-cigarettes to smokers hoping to quit
Survey: Many doctors don't recommend e-cigarettes to smokers hoping to quit
Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects
Study: Women, those 80-plus more likely to report COVID-19 booster side effects
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement