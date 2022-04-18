Advertisement
Health News
April 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Cancer patients with non-O blood types may be at higher risk for clots

By HealthDay News
Cancer patients with non-O blood types may be at higher risk for clots
Researchers reported that cancer patients with non-O blood types were more likely to develop clots three months after their diagnosis or cancer recurrence. Photo by Belova59/Pixabay

Cancer patients' blood type may play a role in their risk for dangerous blood clots, researchers say.

Cancer and its treatments increase the risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE). That includes deep-vein thrombosis (DVT, a blood clot that typically forms in the deep veins of the leg) and pulmonary embolism (PE, a life-threatening condition that occurs when a blood clot breaks free and travels to the lungs' arteries).

Advertisement

VTE is the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States.

Factors such as tumor or cancer type are now used to identify cancer patients at high risk of VTE, but many go unidentified. This study concluded that cancer patients with non-O blood types, such as types A, B and AB, are at increased risk for VTE.

RELATED Study: COVID-19 patients face higher risk for serious blood clots months after infection

"We've known tumor type helps determine the baseline risk for VTE," said study author Cornelia Englisch, a doctoral student at the Medical University of Vienna. "But we continue to see that these risk assessments fail to capture all cancer patients who develop these blood clots. By solely assessing tumor type, we miss up to 50% of people who develop VTE."

The findings from an analysis of data from more than 1,700 people in Austria with a new or recurrent cancer diagnosis were published recently in the journal Blood Advances.

Advertisement

The researchers reported that cancer patients with non-O blood types were more likely to develop VTE three months after their diagnosis or cancer recurrence.

RELATED 'Rogue antibodies' may cause blood clots in COVID-19, study finds

Englisch said the increased risk is not apparent at the time of diagnosis, because cancer therapies increase the odds of developing blood clots.

The investigators also found that patients with non-O blood types and tumors outside the high-risk disease category were more likely to develop clots. This shows that relying solely on tumor type to assess VTE risk may miss many at-risk patients.

Further research is needed before blood typing might prove useful in assessing cancer patients' VTE risk.

RELATED New clot-busting drug may be safer for treating strokes

"Blood typing is easy to perform, can be done worldwide, and doesn't require any specialized background knowledge or equipment," Englisch said in a journal news release.

"And of course, every risk factor that we identify helps us to understand these life-threatening complications in cancer patients better," she added. "Perhaps this will create awareness for the role blood types can play as clinical biomarkers."

The new study follows another, published last year, that examined treatment of cancer-related VTE.

More information

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute has more about VTE.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 3 hours ago
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
Higher levels of "good" cholesterol in the fluid surrounding your brain and spinal cord may help protect you from Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.
New therapy may improve low blood sugar in kids with insulin disorder
Health News // 2 days ago
New therapy may improve low blood sugar in kids with insulin disorder
A new therapy corrects low blood sugar in children with a genetic disorder that causes the pancreas to produce too much insulin, researchers say.
Adults with liver disorder may be at higher risk for heart disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Adults with liver disorder may be at higher risk for heart disease
Alcohol abuse is a known cause of liver disease. But one in four adults worldwide has a liver condition not connected to drinking that ups the risk of heart disease, according to an American Heart Association statement.
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
April 15 (UPI) -- People who complain of memory loss are experiencing cognitive decline because of changes in brain structure, a study published Friday found.
Patient influencers on social media are marketing medicine, devices
Health News // 2 days ago
Patient influencers on social media are marketing medicine, devices
Patient influencers fill social media these days, and a new report says pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers view them as an increasingly popular direct-to-consumer marketing tool.
COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XE emerges in Australia
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XE emerges in Australia
April 15 (UPI) -- A new subvariant of COVID-19 known as XE has emerged in Australia, officials confirmed Friday.
Survey: Many doctors don't recommend e-cigarettes to smokers hoping to quit
Health News // 2 days ago
Survey: Many doctors don't recommend e-cigarettes to smokers hoping to quit
April 15 (UPI) -- Many physicians are reluctant to recommend e-cigarettes for people seeking to quit smoking or those being treated for tobacco-caused diseases, a study published Friday found.
High-income countries dominate drug 'compassionate use' requests, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
High-income countries dominate drug 'compassionate use' requests, study finds
April 15 (UPI) -- Ten high-income countries globally account for the majority of requests for compassionate use of unapproved medications for potentially life-saving treatment, an analysis published Friday found.
Healthy lifestyle may help stave off dementia
Health News // 3 days ago
Healthy lifestyle may help stave off dementia
Staving off Alzheimer's disease might just take a healthy diet, exercise and an active mind, a new study suggests.
Dental implants may be more likely to fail with alternative to penicillin
Health News // 3 days ago
Dental implants may be more likely to fail with alternative to penicillin
New research warns that when dental implant patients are given an alternative antibiotic due to concerns over penicillin allergy, the risk for dental failure appears to double.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
'Good' cholesterol may protect brain from Alzheimer's disease
COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XE emerges in Australia
COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XE emerges in Australia
Healthy lifestyle may help stave off dementia
Healthy lifestyle may help stave off dementia
Adults with liver disorder may be at higher risk for heart disease
Adults with liver disorder may be at higher risk for heart disease
Dental implants may be more likely to fail with alternative to penicillin
Dental implants may be more likely to fail with alternative to penicillin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement