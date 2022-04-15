Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 15, 2022 / 12:02 PM

COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XE emerges in Australia

By Rich Klein
COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XE emerges in Australia
Health workers attend a COVID-19 testing site in Brisbane, Australia, in January. Photo by Jono Searle/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- A new COVID-19 subvariant known as Omicron XE has emerged in Australia, officials confirmed Friday.

New South Wales health authorities said that the first reported case was confirmed when a traveler returned from overseas last week.

Advertisement

XE is a combination of previous variants, BA.1 and BA.2, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said in a YouTube video this week about the development.

Australian authorities on Monday lifted restrictions on travelers that required mandatory negative COVID-19 tests prior to arriving in the country.

RELATED New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say

In mid-January, Britain became the first country to detect XE and has since recorded more than 1,000 cases. XE has also shown up Thailand, Canada, Israel and India.

Japan said Tuesday that it also confirmed its first XE case.

The United States has not officially reported any XE cases as of Friday.

RELATED COVID-19 worldwide down to million cases, 3,500 deaths daily

"We may be done with the virus, but the virus isn't done with us," public health expert Michael T. Osterholm said this week. "It is clear with the emergence of new variants that this virus isn't going to go away and become dormant anytime soon."

Advertisement

Osterholm is a professor of public health at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and a former adviser to the Biden administration.

Earlier this month, one expert said there's too much "hype" attached to the new variants.

RELATED Scientists unsure how new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron XE -- behaves, responds to vaccines

"I find it very disappointing and unhelpful how much people are hyping these variants," Jeremy Kamil, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport, said. "They are scientifically interesting but remain largely a curiosity. "These are not at all likely to pose a special or unique threat and we should not treat them as if they do."

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test by a breathalyzer.

RELATED World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged

RELATED FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 Breathalyzer test

RELATED Adults at higher risk for vision problems after COVID-19, study finds

Latest Headlines

Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
Health News // 51 minutes ago
Study: Older adults worried about memory loss have structural changes in brains
April 15 (UPI) -- People who complain of memory loss are experiencing cognitive decline because of changes in brain structure, a study published Friday found.
Patient influencers on social media are marketing medicine, devices
Health News // 1 hour ago
Patient influencers on social media are marketing medicine, devices
Patient influencers fill social media these days, and a new report says pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers view them as an increasingly popular direct-to-consumer marketing tool.
Survey: Many doctors don't recommend e-cigarettes to smokers hoping to quit
Health News // 2 hours ago
Survey: Many doctors don't recommend e-cigarettes to smokers hoping to quit
April 15 (UPI) -- Many physicians are reluctant to recommend e-cigarettes for people seeking to quit smoking or those being treated for tobacco-caused diseases, a study published Friday found.
High-income countries dominate drug 'compassionate use' requests, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
High-income countries dominate drug 'compassionate use' requests, study finds
April 15 (UPI) -- Ten high-income countries globally account for the majority of requests for compassionate use of unapproved medications for potentially life-saving treatment, an analysis published Friday found.
Healthy lifestyle may help stave off dementia
Health News // 10 hours ago
Healthy lifestyle may help stave off dementia
Staving off Alzheimer's disease might just take a healthy diet, exercise and an active mind, a new study suggests.
Dental implants may be more likely to fail with alternative to penicillin
Health News // 11 hours ago
Dental implants may be more likely to fail with alternative to penicillin
New research warns that when dental implant patients are given an alternative antibiotic due to concerns over penicillin allergy, the risk for dental failure appears to double.
Risk for heart failure higher for obese women who had late menopause
Health News // 12 hours ago
Risk for heart failure higher for obese women who had late menopause
Health risks tied to obesity are often serious, with new research showing it boosts odds for heart failure among older women, especially those who go through menopause later than usual.
Physical therapy may be as good as surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon
Health News // 23 hours ago
Physical therapy may be as good as surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon
People who've suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon may fare just as well with physical therapy as with surgery, a new clinical trial shows.
Experimental injection may repair spinal cord injuries, animal study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental injection may repair spinal cord injuries, animal study suggests
Mice that were paralyzed due to severe spinal cord damage regained the ability to walk within four weeks of receiving an experimental injectable therapy, a new study found.
Cost of multiple sclerosis care tops $85 billion in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
Cost of multiple sclerosis care tops $85 billion in U.S.
In 2019 alone, multiple sclerosis (MS) cost Americans an estimated $85.4 billion, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Experimental injection may repair spinal cord injuries, animal study suggests
Experimental injection may repair spinal cord injuries, animal study suggests
Study underscores gap in sexual satisfaction for men, women
Study underscores gap in sexual satisfaction for men, women
Dental implants may be more likely to fail with alternative to penicillin
Dental implants may be more likely to fail with alternative to penicillin
Cost of multiple sclerosis care tops $85 billion in U.S.
Cost of multiple sclerosis care tops $85 billion in U.S.
Study: Low-severity side effects more common after COVID-19 booster
Study: Low-severity side effects more common after COVID-19 booster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement