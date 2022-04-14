Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 14, 2022 / 10:31 AM

Immunotherapy may boost survival for lung cancer patients

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Immunotherapy may boost survival for lung cancer patients
A combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy completely killed all cancer cells in 24% of the patients who received it versus 2% of the chemo-only patients, a new study found. Photo by Guzel Studio/Shutterstock

Lifelong smoker Mike James had quit the habit for nearly three years when, through fluky circumstances, he found out that he had a small tumor in his right lung.

"I thought it was a death sentence," said James, 55, a public school educator in Boston. "I didn't tell anybody for two weeks. I didn't tell my wife. I didn't tell my family. I believe I lost 18 pounds in those two weeks, just from anxiety."

Advertisement

But James now has a new lease on life, thanks to a groundbreaking clinical trial that combined immunotherapy with chemotherapy to shrink lung cancers before removing them surgically.

The combination therapy reduced the risk of recurrence, progression or death by 37% compared to patients who received chemo alone, according to findings published recently in the New England Journal of Medicine.

RELATED Some smokers develop genetic defenses against lung cancer, study finds

Further, the combo completely killed all cancer cells in 24% of the patients who received it versus 2% of the chemo-only patients, said clinical trial researcher Dr. Mark Awad, a medical oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Advertisement

"They all had surgery and the specimen that was removed, when it was examined under the microscope, we just saw scar tissue or fibrosis with no viable cancer cells," Awad said.

Awad presented results of the clinical trial Monday at a meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, in New Orleans.

RELATED Study: White people more likely than Black people to be screened for lung cancer

The immunotherapy used in this study was nivolumab (Opdivo), a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor already approved to treat more advanced forms of lung cancer.

Based on findings of this clinical trial, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved nivolumab for this specific use in patients with operable lung cancer tumors, drugmaker Bristol Meyers Squibb said in a news release. The pharmaceutical company funded this research.

In the study, researchers tested whether adding nivolumab to standard chemotherapy could more effectively shrink tumors prior to surgery, and also reduce the risk of cancer returning.

RELATED Lung cancer screening has saved more than 10,000 lives in the U.S.

About 20% to 25% of patients diagnosed with non-small-cell lung cancer have a tumor that can be surgically removed, the researchers said in background notes.

But as many as 55% of lung cancer patients who have their tumors removed suffer from a recurrence of their cancer and eventually die from it.

Nivolumab works by blocking a process by which cancer cells avoid detection by the immune system, Awad said.

Advertisement

"The immune system can recognize some cancers as not belonging in the body or being foreign to the body, and tries to fight the cancer," Awad said. "But some cancers can avoid or escape from the immune system by making a protein called PD-L1. And it's a signal on the cancer cell surface that tells the immune system to ignore the cancer -- to back off, essentially."

Drugs like nivolumab and similar drugs take the brakes off the immune system, trying to get it to recognize and fight off the cancer, he said.

A chance discovery

James, who had smoked since his teenage years, found out he had lung cancer in August 2019 while at the hospital for another reason.

He had been experiencing episodes of lightheadedness, and had gone in for a stress test.

He was walking past the hospital's ambulatory X-ray department when he recalled that his primary care doctor had urged him to get a chest X-ray when he got the chance, given his smoking history.

"He said, 'Whenever you're in the hospital, just go in. There's a request in for an X-ray.' So I just had it done," James said. "The outcome of that was they found something on that X-ray."

Advertisement

Specifically, they found a small tumor in the upper lobe of James' right lung.

James became one of 179 patients randomly assigned to receive the combination nivolumab/chemotherapy treatment prior to surgery. An equal number were randomly selected to receive chemo alone.

All of the patients had tumors that could be removed surgically, and had a cancer diagnosis between stage 1B and 3A.

Patients who received the combo therapy before surgery have had an average event-free survival rate of 31.6 months, compared to 20.8 months for patients treated with chemo alone.

Minimal side effects

The combo therapy not only did a better job killing cancer cells, but did so without significantly increasing side effects, Awad said.

"Importantly, when using these therapies before surgery, it didn't appear that it led to any delays or increase in cancellation of surgeries due to side effects," Awad said. "In fact, it seemed like more patients were actually able to get to surgery to have their lung cancer successfully removed with more minimal types of procedures than the control group, which is patients that only got the chemotherapy without the immunotherapy."

Cancer expert Dr. Arif Kamal called the results "groundbreaking" for lung cancer patients with operable tumors.

Advertisement

"To demonstrate remarkable movement in survival without significant addition of toxicity is pretty remarkable," said Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society.

Cancer doctors now need to figure out whether they can predict which cancers will respond better to treatment with an immunotherapy like nivolumab, Kamal said.

James started his combination therapy in September 2019, and went through three rounds. During chemo, he wound up gaining back some of the weight he'd lost from anxiety right after his diagnosis.

In December 2019, doctors removed the upper lobe of his right lung to cut out the tumor.

Regular CT scans have shown no recurrence of his cancer, and the lingering side effects from his combination therapy have subsided, James said.

"Other than having a little difficulty breathing when I'm a little overexerted, everything's fine," he said.

James remains bewildered a bit by his cancer experience, partly because the COVID-19 pandemic followed on its heels.

"It was a short period of my life, and the pandemic started right after I returned to work from the lobectomy, so it's all kind of meshed into one big, glorious kind of catastrophe that's happened to go on for three years," he said.

More information

Advertisement

The American Cancer Society has more on immunotherapy.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Two-thirds of Medicare recipients support coverage of medical marijuana
Health News // 3 minutes ago
Two-thirds of Medicare recipients support coverage of medical marijuana
One in five Medicare recipients use medical marijuana and two-thirds say it should be covered by Medicare, a new survey reveals.
Mental health issues may raise breakthrough COVID-19 risk, study finds
Health News // 18 minutes ago
Mental health issues may raise breakthrough COVID-19 risk, study finds
April 14 (UPI) -- People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a history of certain psychiatric conditions are at higher risk for developing "breakthrough" cases, or infections that occur despite being inoculated, a study found.
Study: Low-severity side effects more common after COVID-19 booster
Health News // 44 minutes ago
Study: Low-severity side effects more common after COVID-19 booster
April 14 (UPI) -- "Low-severity" side effects such as fatigue, swelling of lymph nodes, nausea, headache, joint and muscle pain, diarrhea, fever, vomiting and chills are more common following a COVID-19 booster shot than earlier doses.
Adults at higher risk for vision problems after COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 44 minutes ago
Adults at higher risk for vision problems after COVID-19, study finds
April 14 (UPI) -- The risk for potentially vision-threatening eye conditions among adults is up to 50% higher in the six months after COVID-19 infection than it is in those who avoid the virus, a study published Thursday found.
New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say
Health News // 7 hours ago
New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say
NEW YORK, April 14 (UPI) -- With nearly 1 people million dead in the United States through Wednesday, the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has likely passed. Still, dark days could still be ahead unless the country remains prepared to respond.
Vaccine for meningitis may protect against gonorrhea
Health News // 8 hours ago
Vaccine for meningitis may protect against gonorrhea
April 14 (UPI) -- While there isn't a vaccine against gonorrhea yet, an available meningitis vaccine may offer some protection against this STD, two new studies suggest.
Study underscores gap in sexual satisfaction for men, women
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study underscores gap in sexual satisfaction for men, women
A new study underscored a well-established gap in which men climax much more often than women, which the study said can lead to lower expectations among women.
Many Americans over 50 aren't prepared to 'age in place' at home
Health News // 23 hours ago
Many Americans over 50 aren't prepared to 'age in place' at home
The vast majority of aging Americans want to stay in their homes and live independently for as long as possible, but many haven't considered what needs to be done to achieve "aging in place," a new poll reveals.
Black patients are underrepresented in pancreatic cancer clinical trials
Health News // 23 hours ago
Black patients are underrepresented in pancreatic cancer clinical trials
Black Americans are far less likely to be included in clinical trials of pancreatic cancer drugs than White Americans, and eligibility criteria are a significant factor in that gap, according to a new study.
Physical activity reduces depression risk in adults, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Physical activity reduces depression risk in adults, study finds
April 13 (UPI) -- Adults who engage in recommended levels of physical activity are about 25% less likely to develop depression, an analysis published Wednesday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New COVID-19 pill sabizabulin cuts death rate in half, maker says
New COVID-19 pill sabizabulin cuts death rate in half, maker says
Many Americans over 50 aren't prepared to 'age in place' at home
Many Americans over 50 aren't prepared to 'age in place' at home
New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say
New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say
Cases of gonorrhea, syphilis rose nationally in 2020, CDC reports
Cases of gonorrhea, syphilis rose nationally in 2020, CDC reports
Study underscores gap in sexual satisfaction for men, women
Study underscores gap in sexual satisfaction for men, women
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement