Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 14, 2022 / 11:25 AM

Mental health issues may raise breakthrough COVID-19 risk, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Mental health issues may raise breakthrough COVID-19 risk, study finds

April 14 (UPI) -- People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a history of certain psychiatric conditions are at higher risk for developing "breakthrough" cases, or infections that occur despite being inoculated, a study published Thursday found.

This may be due to an impaired immune response caused by these mental health conditions, as well as risky behaviors associated with some of them, the researchers according to an article published Thursday by JAMA Network Open.

Advertisement

Patients age 65 years and older with substance abuse, psychotic disorders, bipolar disorder, adjustment disorder and anxiety are up to 24% more likely to develop breakthrough COVID-19 after vaccination than those with no history of mental health problems, the data showed.

Those age 65 years and younger with these conditions are up to 11% more likely to have breakthrough cases than those who do not have a history of psychiatric disorders, the researchers said.

RELATED Hospitalization after COVID-19 vaccination or prior infection is rare

"Our research suggests that increased breakthrough infections in people with psychiatric disorders cannot be entirely explained by socio-demographic factors or pre-existing conditions," study co-author Aoife O'Donovan said in a press release.

"It's possible that immunity following vaccination wanes more quickly or more strongly for people with psychiatric disorders and/or they could have less protection to newer variants," said O'Donovan, an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of California-San Francisco.

Advertisement

A study published in February by the same UCSF researchers found that people with elevated anxiety and probable post-traumatic stress disorder, conditions associated with impulsivity, were more likely to engage in behaviors that put them at higher risk for COVID-19.

RELATED COVID-19 can affect mental health in year after recovery

The new findings are based on a review of data from more than 263,000 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs patients who were fully vaccinated and had been tested for COVID-19 at least once.

Just over half, 51%, had received at least one psychiatric diagnosis within the past five years and 15% developed breakthrough COVID-19, as confirmed by a positive test, the data showed.

Participants with psychiatric disorders had a 3% increased risk for breakthrough COVID-19 infections in 2021 compared with participants without a psychiatric history, the researchers said.

RELATED Study: Vaccinated, immunocompromised people still at greater COVID-19 risk

However, the risk was 24% higher for those age 65 years and older with substance abuse disorder, 23% higher for those with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia, 16% higher for bipolar disorder, 14% for adjustment disorder, a disorder caused by poor stress response, and 12% higher for anxiety, they said.

In addition, the risk was 11% higher in people age 65 years and younger with substance abuse disorder, 9% higher for adjustment disorder, 4% higher for anxiety and 3% higher for post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the researchers.

Advertisement

This higher risk is on par with those associated with other chronic health conditions, including kidney disease, heart disease, HIV and lung disease, they said.

"Mental health is important to consider in conjunction with other risk factors," O'Donovan said.

"Some patients should be prioritized for boosters and other critical preventive efforts," she said.

Latest Headlines

Adults at higher risk for vision problems after COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Adults at higher risk for vision problems after COVID-19, study finds
April 14 (UPI) -- The risk for potentially vision-threatening eye conditions among adults is up to 50% higher in the six months after COVID-19 infection than it is in those who avoid the virus, a study published Thursday found.
Study: Low-severity side effects more common after COVID-19 booster
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Study: Low-severity side effects more common after COVID-19 booster
April 14 (UPI) -- "Low-severity" side effects such as fatigue, swelling of lymph nodes, nausea, headache, joint and muscle pain, diarrhea, fever, vomiting and chills are more common following a COVID-19 booster shot than earlier doses.
Immunotherapy may boost survival for lung cancer patients
Health News // 1 hour ago
Immunotherapy may boost survival for lung cancer patients
A groundbreaking clinical trial that combined immunotherapy with chemotherapy to shrink lung cancers before removing them surgically reduced the risk of recurrence, progression or death.
New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say
Health News // 7 hours ago
New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say
NEW YORK, April 14 (UPI) -- With nearly 1 people million dead in the United States through Wednesday, the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has likely passed. Still, dark days could still be ahead unless the country remains prepared to respond.
Vaccine for meningitis may protect against gonorrhea
Health News // 8 hours ago
Vaccine for meningitis may protect against gonorrhea
April 14 (UPI) -- While there isn't a vaccine against gonorrhea yet, an available meningitis vaccine may offer some protection against this STD, two new studies suggest.
Study underscores gap in sexual satisfaction for men, women
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study underscores gap in sexual satisfaction for men, women
A new study underscored a well-established gap in which men climax much more often than women, which the study said can lead to lower expectations among women.
Many Americans over 50 aren't prepared to 'age in place' at home
Health News // 23 hours ago
Many Americans over 50 aren't prepared to 'age in place' at home
The vast majority of aging Americans want to stay in their homes and live independently for as long as possible, but many haven't considered what needs to be done to achieve "aging in place," a new poll reveals.
Black patients are underrepresented in pancreatic cancer clinical trials
Health News // 23 hours ago
Black patients are underrepresented in pancreatic cancer clinical trials
Black Americans are far less likely to be included in clinical trials of pancreatic cancer drugs than White Americans, and eligibility criteria are a significant factor in that gap, according to a new study.
Job insecurity among older adults may increase risk for memory loss, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Job insecurity among older adults may increase risk for memory loss, study finds
April 13 (UPI) -- People concerned about their job security in late adulthood are more likely to experience memory loss as they age, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Physical activity reduces depression risk in adults, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Physical activity reduces depression risk in adults, study finds
April 13 (UPI) -- Adults who engage in recommended levels of physical activity are about 25% less likely to develop depression, an analysis published Wednesday found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New COVID-19 pill sabizabulin cuts death rate in half, maker says
New COVID-19 pill sabizabulin cuts death rate in half, maker says
Many Americans over 50 aren't prepared to 'age in place' at home
Many Americans over 50 aren't prepared to 'age in place' at home
New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say
New variants mean COVID-19 poses continued threat, experts say
Cases of gonorrhea, syphilis rose nationally in 2020, CDC reports
Cases of gonorrhea, syphilis rose nationally in 2020, CDC reports
Study underscores gap in sexual satisfaction for men, women
Study underscores gap in sexual satisfaction for men, women
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement