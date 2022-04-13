Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 13, 2022 / 10:47 AM

Global COVID-19 cases reach 500 million

By HealthDay News
Global COVID-19 cases reach 500 million
The number of known COVID-19 cases has risen sharply this year, from 300 million in early January to 400 million in early February and half a billion now. File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

As the number of known coronavirus cases worldwide hit 500 million on Tuesday, health experts called for increased testing, vaccination and contact tracing.

There's been a sharp rise in known cases so far this year, from 300 million in early January to 400 million in early February and half a billion now, The New York Times reported.

Advertisement

But many nations have scaled back official testing, so the actual number of infections is almost certainly far higher.

The reduction in formal testing is "dangerous" because if "you don't test, then you don't know what variants you have," Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist at the University of Washington, in Seattle, told the Times.

RELATED Premature C-section births drop during COVID-19 pandemic

World Health Organization officials recently urged African nations to boost testing and contact tracing, and said some countries in the Americas need to increase vaccination and testing.

Such warnings have not stopped many nations from dropping their pandemic precautions almost completely in the two months since the global case count surpassed 400 million. In the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines in late February suggesting that most Americans could stop wearing masks in indoor spaces.

Advertisement

But any return to normalcy is threatened by the swift spread of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2, the most transmissible version of the virus spotted so far. BA.2 now accounts for 85.9% of new cases in the United States.

RELATED New COVID-19 pill sabizabulin cuts death rate in half, maker says

There is good news in that the number of new cases reported worldwide each day is about 32% lower than two weeks ago, with an average of about 1.1 million a day over the past week, the Times reported. And the number of coronavirus deaths is 23% lower than two weeks ago, with an average of 3,800 a day globally over the past week.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID-19 cases.

RELATED COVID-19 after age 50 may increase risk for shingles

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Job insecurity among older adults may increase risk for memory loss, study finds
Health News // 13 minutes ago
Job insecurity among older adults may increase risk for memory loss, study finds
April 13 (UPI) -- People concerned about their job security in late adulthood are more likely to experience memory loss as they age, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Physical activity reduces depression risk in adults, study finds
Health News // 13 minutes ago
Physical activity reduces depression risk in adults, study finds
April 13 (UPI) -- Adults who engage in recommended levels of physical activity are about 25% less likely to develop depression, an analysis published Wednesday found.
Premature C-section births drop during COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 8 hours ago
Premature C-section births drop during COVID-19 pandemic
There was a 6.5% drop in premature births from cesarean sections and induced deliveries in the United States during the pandemic, likely because pregnant women made fewer visits to their doctors, researchers report.
Rheumatoid arthritis drug may help lower risk for Alzheimer's
Health News // 20 hours ago
Rheumatoid arthritis drug may help lower risk for Alzheimer's
Preliminary findings suggest that a type of rheumatoid arthritis drug known as TNF inhibitors may lower dementia risk in rheumatoid arthritis patients who also suffer from heart disease.
New COVID-19 pill sabizabulin cuts death rate in half, maker says
Health News // 20 hours ago
New COVID-19 pill sabizabulin cuts death rate in half, maker says
An experimental medication for critically ill COVID-19 patients appears to work so well that the drug's maker announced it has stopped its clinical trial early and will apply for emergency use authorization.
Personality may affect memory and thinking skills in aging adults
Health News // 21 hours ago
Personality may affect memory and thinking skills in aging adults
Certain personality traits may make older adults more or less vulnerable to waning memory and thinking skills, a new study suggests.
Half of people in the world experience headaches
Health News // 21 hours ago
Half of people in the world experience headaches
Headaches afflict half of the world's population, and women are more likely to get them than men, a new paper says.
One dose of HPV vaccine may prevent cervical cancer
Health News // 21 hours ago
One dose of HPV vaccine may prevent cervical cancer
A single dose of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine provides as much protection against cervical cancer as the standard three-dose regimen, a new study finds.
Cases of gonorrhea, syphilis rose nationally in 2020, CDC reports
Health News // 22 hours ago
Cases of gonorrhea, syphilis rose nationally in 2020, CDC reports
April 12 (UPI) -- Cases of some sexually transmitted diseases, or STDs, continued to rise in the United States during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Tuesday by the CDC.
Analysis: Pandemic sees rise in drug overdose deaths among teens nationally
Health News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Pandemic sees rise in drug overdose deaths among teens nationally
April 12 (UPI) -- Drug overdose deaths among teens in the United States have more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, an analysis published Tuesday by JAMA found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rheumatoid arthritis drug may help lower risk for Alzheimer's
Rheumatoid arthritis drug may help lower risk for Alzheimer's
Loss of sense of smell from COVID-19 caused by damage to brain, study finds
Loss of sense of smell from COVID-19 caused by damage to brain, study finds
Study: Psychedelic mushroom ingredient helps reduce depression
Study: Psychedelic mushroom ingredient helps reduce depression
Some smokers develop genetic defenses against lung cancer, study finds
Some smokers develop genetic defenses against lung cancer, study finds
Personality may affect memory and thinking skills in aging adults
Personality may affect memory and thinking skills in aging adults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement