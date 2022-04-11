Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 11, 2022 / 2:36 PM

Judge rules U.S. military cannot discriminate against HIV-positive service members

By Simon Druker
Judge rules U.S. military cannot discriminate against HIV-positive service members
A Federal judge has ruled the U.S. military cannot discriminate against active duty service members who have become HIV-positive, in a landmark ruling covering two cases, one involving two airmen the Air Force attempted to discharge, and another that centered on a member of the National Guard denied a officer commission. File Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. military will no longer be able to limit active service members who test positive for HIV, a federal judge in Virginia has ruled.

The ruling, dated April 6, by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, also means HIV-positive service members cannot be discharged or barred from becoming an officer based on their HIV status.

Advertisement

The ruling strikes down Pentagon policy, which does not allow military service members to be deployed in active duty outside the continental United States if they have HIV.

Lamda Legal, which litigated the two separate cases, called it the "strongest judicial rulings in over two decades for people living with HIV."

Advertisement

Under military policy, individuals with HIV were prohibited from enlisting or being deployed overseas. The policy has faced criticism from a variety of sources.

"This is one of the biggest rulings for people living with HIV and enshrining their protections under the Constitution in decades," said Lamda Legal attorney Kara Ingelhart.

RELATED Israeli soldiers shoot and kill unarmed Palestinian woman in West Bank

"Recognizing that appropriately managed HIV is a chronic condition with little to no effect on a person's overall health or daily activities and that merely being HIV-positive is no impediment to safely deploying and performing as a member of the U.S. military, the court has issued one of the strongest judicial rulings in over two decades for people living with HIV," said Lamda Legal attorney Scott Schoettes, Esq.

The two cases were combined for purposes of discovery and argument.

One involved two airmen, referred to using pseudonyms, while the other centered on Army National Guard Sgt. Nick Harrison, who was denied a commission as a military lawyer. The Air Force attempted to discharge the two airmen after it was revealed they'd become HIV-positive.

RELATED Trudeau pledges to take more Ukraine refugees as nations bolster support

"The groundbreaking ruling represents a landmark moment in the fight to advance the rights of people living with HIV and reflects the reality that HIV is a chronic, treatable condition, not a reason to discriminate," the legal group states on its website.

Advertisement

Lambda Legal is the oldest and largest national legal organization with a mission dedicated to achieving full recognition of the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people and everyone living with HIV.

Brinkema's ruling means the Air Force may not discharge the two airmen, while the National Guard must rescind its decision denying Harrison's application to commission into the Judge Advocate General Corps.

Going forward, the Pentagon will need to change its policy.

"I am thrilled to hear that the judge has ruled in our favor, as it would remove barriers for people living with HIV like me in the military," said one of the airmen, who was referred to in court documents as Richard Roe.

"When aspiring to join the military, I would have never thought this would happen to me; now, I feel like my service matters even more. I no longer have to live in fear of discrimination based on the simple fact I am living with HIV, especially since it is a treatable condition that poses no real risk to others," said Roe, whose parents both served in the military.

Latest Headlines

Serious illness spurs some patients to get cosmetic surgery
Health News // 2 hours ago
Serious illness spurs some patients to get cosmetic surgery
Some patients with serious illnesses get cosmetic surgery to look healthier and be more comfortable in social situations or at work, a small study finds.
Sleep expert offers advice on devices that can improve rest
Health News // 2 hours ago
Sleep expert offers advice on devices that can improve rest
Sleep-tracking devices range from those that record how much you sleep to those that monitor your sleep stages, but it can be difficult to know if they'll provide good results and useful information.
Some smokers develop genetic defenses against lung cancer, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Some smokers develop genetic defenses against lung cancer, study finds
April 11 (UPI) -- Some cigarette smokers may have genes that protect them from the genetic mutations that cause lung cancer, a study published Monday by Nature Genetics found.
Loss of sense of smell from COVID-19 caused by damage to brain, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Loss of sense of smell from COVID-19 caused by damage to brain, study finds
April 11 (UPI) -- COVID-19 causes loss of sense of smell in some of those infected by not only damaging the tissue in the nasal cavity, but also the area of the brain responsible for controlling the senses, a JAMA Neurology study found.
Unflattering selfies may lead to spike in requests for plastic surgery
Health News // 11 hours ago
Unflattering selfies may lead to spike in requests for plastic surgery
Smartphone selfies distort facial features in a not-so-flattering way, and those unappealing -- if inaccurate -- results may be fueling a hankering for plastic surgery, a new study shows.
Treating high blood pressure during pregnancy is safe for baby, study shows
Health News // 13 hours ago
Treating high blood pressure during pregnancy is safe for baby, study shows
When women go into pregnancy with mild high blood pressure, treating the condition can cut the risk of health threats to themselves and their babies, a new clinical trial has shown.
Healthy, plant-based diets associated with lower Type 2 diabetes risk, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Healthy, plant-based diets associated with lower Type 2 diabetes risk, study finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Eating healthy, plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee and legumes, can lower a person's risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, a study published Friday by the journal Diabetologia found.
Insomnia is common among heart disease patients, increases risks
Health News // 2 days ago
Insomnia is common among heart disease patients, increases risks
Insomnia is widespread in heart disease patients and significantly boosts the risk of heart attack, stroke or other major heart event, a new study says.
Kidney disease sufferers at increased risk for cancer, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Kidney disease sufferers at increased risk for cancer, study finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Adults with kidney disease appear to be at greater risk for cancer, and more likely to die from the malignancy than those with healthy kidneys, a study published by the American Journal of Kidney Diseases found.
Detectable levels of uranium found in two-thirds of U.S. water systems
Health News // 3 days ago
Detectable levels of uranium found in two-thirds of U.S. water systems
Two-thirds of U.S. community water systems have detectable levels of uranium, and the highest levels are in Hispanic communities, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Quitting smoking adds five years to life for those with heart disease, study finds
Quitting smoking adds five years to life for those with heart disease, study finds
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
China warns of 'strong measures' if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
Weight training may be best exercise to improve sleep
Weight training may be best exercise to improve sleep
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement