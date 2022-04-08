Trending
Health News
April 8, 2022 / 2:21 PM

Detectable levels of uranium found in two-thirds of U.S. water systems

By HealthDay News
Between 2000 and 2011, 2.1% of U.S. water systems had average annual uranium concentrations that exceeded EPA maximums. Uranium was detected in water systems 63% of the time during compliance monitoring. Photo by Rewrite27/Pixabay 

Two-thirds of U.S. community water systems have detectable levels of uranium, and the highest levels are in Hispanic communities, according to a new study.

"Previous studies have found associations between chronic uranium exposure and increased risk of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, kidney damage and lung cancer at high levels of exposure," said researcher Anne Nigra, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.

Even at low concentrations, uranium, a radioactive metal, is an important risk factor for chronic diseases, but there has been little research on chronic uranium exposure from tap water. About 90% of Americans rely on community water systems.

To learn more, Nigra's team analyzed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency records for 139,000 public water systems that serve 290 million people a year.

RELATED U.S. Supreme Court upholds Trump rule limiting Clean Water Act

Between 2000 and 2011, 2.1% of those water systems had average annual uranium concentrations that exceeded EPA maximums. Uranium was detected in water systems 63% of the time during compliance monitoring.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ingesting large quantities of uranium can cause several cancers and damage kidneys.

Semi-urban Hispanic communities had the highest levels of uranium, as well as selenium, barium, chromium and arsenic, the study found.

RELATED Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says

Elevated levels of these metals were found in Hispanic communities independent of location or region, raising concerns for these communities and the possibility of inequalities in public drinking water, according to findings published recently in The Lancet Planetary Health.

The consistent association between elevated levels of uranium and the other metals in the drinking water suggests a failure of regulatory policy or water treatment rather than underlying geology, Nigra and colleagues said.

They noted that Hispanic Americans have a number of health disparities, including increased death due to diabetes, as well as liver, kidney and heart disease.

RELATED Study: Half of adults in U.S. live with legacy of childhood lead poisoning

"Additional regulatory policies, compliance enforcement, and improved infrastructure are therefore necessary to reduce disparities in [community water system] metal concentrations and protect communities served by public water systems with elevated metal concentrations," Nigra said in a Columbia news release. "Such interventions and policies should specifically protect the most highly exposed communities to advance environmental justice and protect public health."

More information

There's more on uranium at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Kidney disease sufferers at increased risk for cancer, study finds
Health News // 5 minutes ago
Kidney disease sufferers at increased risk for cancer, study finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Adults with kidney disease appear to be at greater risk for cancer, and more likely to die from the malignancy than those with healthy kidneys, a study published by the American Journal of Kidney Diseases found.
Loss of neurons may explain drowsiness in patients with Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 hour ago
Loss of neurons may explain drowsiness in patients with Alzheimer's
A clinical trial that monitored patients' sleep and then studied their brains after death discovered patients with Alzheimer's suffer a loss of neurons that help keep a person awake.
Most patients don't get infected heart devices removed, despite risk
Health News // 2 hours ago
Most patients don't get infected heart devices removed, despite risk
When implanted heart devices get infected, doctors recommend surgery to remove them, but many patients ignore that advice, a new study reveals.
Average U.S. life expectancy drops in 2021 for second year in a row
Health News // 3 hours ago
Average U.S. life expectancy drops in 2021 for second year in a row
Researchers report that life expectancy in the United States dropped in 2021, continuing a troubling trend that began in the first year of the pandemic.
Death of parent in childhood affects academic performance, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Death of parent in childhood affects academic performance, study finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Children who experience the death of at least one parent before age 17 years are less likely to continue their education past high school, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations averted 2.2 million deaths
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations averted 2.2 million deaths
April 8 (UPI) -- A new study published Friday found COVID-19 vaccinations have prevented 2.2 million deaths in the United States.
Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
Health News // 12 hours ago
Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
In a new study, taking erectile dysfunction medications regularly translated into a higher risk for three vision-damaging conditions. However, even though the increased risk was 85%, the absolute risk was still low.
Pedestrian deaths in U.S. rose 17% in first 6 months of 2021
Health News // 14 hours ago
Pedestrian deaths in U.S. rose 17% in first 6 months of 2021
During the first six months of 2021, there was a 17% increase in pedestrian deaths in the United States -- and that just continues the sharp increase seen over the previous 10 years, the researchers noted.
Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia
Health News // 1 day ago
Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia
Researchers who identified 120 genes linked to schizophrenia say their findings are the strongest ever demonstrating the genetic basis of the psychiatric disorder and could lead to new treatments.
Los Angeles study shows sharp increase in e-scooter injuries
Health News // 1 day ago
Los Angeles study shows sharp increase in e-scooter injuries
The injury rate in one Los Angeles neighborhood for riders of e-scooters topped that for users of motorcycles, bicycles and cars nationwide, a recent study found.
