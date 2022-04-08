Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 8, 2022 / 12:07 PM

Most patients don't get infected heart devices removed, despite risk

By HealthDay News
Most patients don't get infected heart devices removed, despite risk
More than eight in 10 patients with an infected implant (such as a defibrillator or pacemaker) choose antibiotic treatment instead of surgery to remove the device, though it puts their life at risk, a new study found. Photo by ulleo/Pixabay 

When implanted heart devices get infected, doctors recommend surgery to remove them, but many patients ignore that advice, a new study reveals.

More than eight in 10 patients with an infected implant (such as a defibrillator or pacemaker) choose antibiotic treatment instead, though it puts their life at risk. Having the devices removed carries a 43% lower risk of death, according to a new study led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute in Durham, N.C.

Advertisement

"This is an important message about a persistent gap in care: These devices should be removed when an infection occurs, and their removal saves lives," said lead study author Dr. Sean Pokorney. He is an electrophysiologist and cardiologist at Duke University School of Medicine and an institute member.

For the study, Pokorney and his team analyzed Medicare data for nearly 1.1 million patients who received cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) between 2006 and 2019.

RELATED Implant allows ALS patients to operate a computer using brain waves

About 1% developed infections a year or more after implantation. Of these, about 13% had the devices removed within six days. Another 5% had them removed between day seven and day 30.

But 82% had their infections treated solely with antibiotics, the researchers said.

Earlier studies have shown that antibiotics do not clear infections involving CIEDs.

Advertisement
RELATED Anti-inflammatory drug reduces foreign body reaction to medical device implants

The death rate for those who did not have their devices removed was 32% in the year after a diagnosed infection. That compares to 18.5% for patients whose device was removed within six days, and 23% for those whose devices were removed between days seven and 30, according to the report.

"This speaks to the importance of putting systems in place to identify these patients and get them quickly and appropriately treated, because delays in care result in higher [death rates]," Pokorney said in a Duke news release.

The Duke Clinical Research Institute is launching a demonstration project within three U.S. health care systems to address the gap in care for CIED infection patients.

RELATED Some tech devices may throw off pacemaker/defibrillators

The findings were presented Sunday at a meeting of the American College of Cardiology in Washington, D.C. Research presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on pacemakers and implantable defibrillators.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Average U.S. life expectancy drops in 2021 for second year in a row
Health News // 2 hours ago
Average U.S. life expectancy drops in 2021 for second year in a row
Researchers report that life expectancy in the United States dropped in 2021, continuing a troubling trend that began in the first year of the pandemic.
Death of parent in childhood affects academic performance, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
Death of parent in childhood affects academic performance, study finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Children who experience the death of at least one parent before age 17 years are less likely to continue their education past high school, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations averted 2.2 million deaths
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations averted 2.2 million deaths
April 8 (UPI) -- A new study published Friday found COVID-19 vaccinations have prevented 2.2 million deaths in the United States.
Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
Health News // 10 hours ago
Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
In a new study, taking erectile dysfunction medications regularly translated into a higher risk for three vision-damaging conditions. However, even though the increased risk was 85%, the absolute risk was still low.
Pedestrian deaths in U.S. rose 17% in first 6 months of 2021
Health News // 12 hours ago
Pedestrian deaths in U.S. rose 17% in first 6 months of 2021
During the first six months of 2021, there was a 17% increase in pedestrian deaths in the United States -- and that just continues the sharp increase seen over the previous 10 years, the researchers noted.
Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia
Health News // 1 day ago
Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia
Researchers who identified 120 genes linked to schizophrenia say their findings are the strongest ever demonstrating the genetic basis of the psychiatric disorder and could lead to new treatments.
Los Angeles study shows sharp increase in e-scooter injuries
Health News // 1 day ago
Los Angeles study shows sharp increase in e-scooter injuries
The injury rate in one Los Angeles neighborhood for riders of e-scooters topped that for users of motorcycles, bicycles and cars nationwide, a recent study found.
Study finds lack of diversity in U.S. medical schools' faculty
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds lack of diversity in U.S. medical schools' faculty
U.S. medical schools are not keeping pace with a nation that is more racially and ethnically diverse every day, a new study reports.
Quitting smoking adds five years to life for those with heart disease, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Quitting smoking adds five years to life for those with heart disease, study finds
April 7 (UPI) -- Quitting smoking adds up to five years of life for a person with heart disease, an analysis presented Thursday during the European Society of Cardiology's Preventive Cardiology 2022 scientific congress found.
Artificial intelligence accurately predicts cardiac arrest death, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Artificial intelligence accurately predicts cardiac arrest death, researchers say
April 7 (UPI) -- A new artificial intelligence-based approach using scans of patients' hearts and their medical history can predict if they will die from cardiac arrest, a study published Thursday by Nature Cardiovascular Research found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
Artificial intelligence accurately predicts cardiac arrest death, researchers say
Artificial intelligence accurately predicts cardiac arrest death, researchers say
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia
Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia
Quitting smoking adds five years to life for those with heart disease, study finds
Quitting smoking adds five years to life for those with heart disease, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement