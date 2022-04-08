Breaking News
Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 8, 2022 / 4:09 PM

Insomnia is common among heart disease patients, increases risks

By HealthDay News
Insomnia is common among heart disease patients, increases risks
Insomnia accounted for 16% of repeat heart events, ranking it third in importance after smoking (27%) and inactivity (21%), according to a recent study. Photo by congerdesign/pixabay

Insomnia is widespread in heart disease patients and significantly boosts the risk of heart attack, stroke or other major heart event, a new study says.

The findings show the need to check for and treat sleep problems in heart disease patients, according to researchers.

Advertisement

"Our study indicates that insomnia is common in heart disease patients and is linked with subsequent cardiovascular problems regardless of risk factors, coexisting health conditions and symptoms of mental health," said lead author Lars Frojd, a medical student at the University of Oslo in Norway.

The new study included more than 1,000 heart disease patients (average age: 62). They participated for an average 16 months after a heart attack and/or a procedure to open blocked arteries -- either bypass surgery or stent implantation.

RELATED Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat

At the start, 45% said they had insomnia and 24% said had used sleep medication in the previous week.

During an average 4.2-year follow-up, 225 patients had 364 major heart events. They included hospitalization for heart attack, restoring blocked blood flow, stroke, heart failure and cardiovascular death.

Insomnia accounted for 16% of repeat heart events, ranking it third in importance after smoking (27%) and inactivity (21%), according to findings presented Thursday at a virtual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology. The study was also published in the journal Sleep Advances.

Advertisement
RELATED Lack of evidence supports screening adults without symptoms for sleep apnea

"This means that 16% of recurrent major adverse cardiovascular events might have been avoided if none of the participants had insomnia," Frojd said in a meeting news release.

He noted more research is needed to learn whether insomnia treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy and digital applications would help heart patients.

More information

RELATED Living in a noisy neighborhood could raise risk for heart attack

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute offers a guide to living well with heart disease.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Kidney disease sufferers at increased risk for cancer, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Kidney disease sufferers at increased risk for cancer, study finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Adults with kidney disease appear to be at greater risk for cancer, and more likely to die from the malignancy than those with healthy kidneys, a study published by the American Journal of Kidney Diseases found.
Detectable levels of uranium found in two-thirds of U.S. water systems
Health News // 2 hours ago
Detectable levels of uranium found in two-thirds of U.S. water systems
Two-thirds of U.S. community water systems have detectable levels of uranium, and the highest levels are in Hispanic communities, according to a new study.
Loss of neurons may explain drowsiness in patients with Alzheimer's
Health News // 2 hours ago
Loss of neurons may explain drowsiness in patients with Alzheimer's
A clinical trial that monitored patients' sleep and then studied their brains after death discovered patients with Alzheimer's suffer a loss of neurons that help keep a person awake.
Most patients don't get infected heart devices removed, despite risk
Health News // 4 hours ago
Most patients don't get infected heart devices removed, despite risk
When implanted heart devices get infected, doctors recommend surgery to remove them, but many patients ignore that advice, a new study reveals.
Average U.S. life expectancy drops in 2021 for second year in a row
Health News // 5 hours ago
Average U.S. life expectancy drops in 2021 for second year in a row
Researchers report that life expectancy in the United States dropped in 2021, continuing a troubling trend that began in the first year of the pandemic.
Death of parent in childhood affects academic performance, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
Death of parent in childhood affects academic performance, study finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Children who experience the death of at least one parent before age 17 years are less likely to continue their education past high school, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations averted 2.2 million deaths
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations averted 2.2 million deaths
April 8 (UPI) -- A new study published Friday found COVID-19 vaccinations have prevented 2.2 million deaths in the United States.
Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
Health News // 13 hours ago
Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
In a new study, taking erectile dysfunction medications regularly translated into a higher risk for three vision-damaging conditions. However, even though the increased risk was 85%, the absolute risk was still low.
Pedestrian deaths in U.S. rose 17% in first 6 months of 2021
Health News // 15 hours ago
Pedestrian deaths in U.S. rose 17% in first 6 months of 2021
During the first six months of 2021, there was a 17% increase in pedestrian deaths in the United States -- and that just continues the sharp increase seen over the previous 10 years, the researchers noted.
Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia
Health News // 1 day ago
Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia
Researchers who identified 120 genes linked to schizophrenia say their findings are the strongest ever demonstrating the genetic basis of the psychiatric disorder and could lead to new treatments.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Average U.S. life expectancy drops in 2021 for second year in a row
Average U.S. life expectancy drops in 2021 for second year in a row
Artificial intelligence accurately predicts cardiac arrest death, researchers say
Artificial intelligence accurately predicts cardiac arrest death, researchers say
Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia
Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement