April 8, 2022 / 6:01 PM

Healthy, plant-based diets associated with lower Type 2 diabetes risk, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Healthy, plant-based diets associated with lower Type 2 diabetes risk, study finds
A healthy, plant-based diet can reduce a person's risk for diabetes, according to a new study. Photo by Tesa Photography/Pixabay

April 8 (UPI) -- Eating healthy, plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee and legumes, can lower a person's risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, a study published Friday by the journal Diabetologia found.

Compared with participants who did not develop Type 2 diabetes, those who were diagnosed with the disease had a lower intake of healthy plant-based foods, as well as lower scores on assessments measuring diet health, the data showed.

In addition, they had a higher average body weight and were more likely to have high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, use blood pressure-lowering and cholesterol-lowering drugs, have a family history of diabetes and be less physically active, the researchers said.

"It is difficult to tease out the contributions of individual foods because they were analyzed together as a pattern," study co-author Dr. Frank Hu said in a press release.

However, "individual metabolites from consumption of polyphenol-rich plant foods like fruits, vegetables, coffee and legumes are all closely linked to ... lower risk of diabetes," said Hu, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

The findings are based on an analysis of the metabolite profiles related to different plant-based diets, according to the researchers.

A metabolite is a substance used or produced by a living organism and includes thousands of compounds found in different foods, as well as the complex variety of molecules created as they are processed by the body, the researchers said.

Differences in the chemical makeup of the foods people consume means that an individual's diet should be reflected in their metabolite profile, and new testing technologies have enabled researchers to identify the metabolites present within a biological sample, such as blood, they said.

For this study, Hu and his colleagues analyzed blood plasma samples collected from 10,684 adults, who also provided information on their diets.

Study participants completed food frequency questionnaires that were scored according to their adherence to three plant-based diets, the researchers said.

Diet scores were based on participants' intake of healthy plant foods, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, vegetable oils, and tea and/or coffee, as well as unhealthy plant foods, such as refined grains, fruit juices, potatoes and sweets, according to the researchers.

In addition, participants also were evaluated on their consumption of "animal-[based] foods," including animal fats, dairy, eggs, seafood and meat, the researchers said.

Researchers distinguished between healthy and unhealthy plant foods based on their links with Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers and other conditions, including obesity and high blood pressure, they said.

Plant-based diets were associated with unique multi-metabolite profiles, and these patterns differed significantly between the healthy and unhealthy plant-based diets, the data showed.

Higher metabolite profile scores for the overall plant-based diet and the healthy plant-based diet were associated with an up to 20% lower risk for Type 2 diabetes in a generally healthy people, regardless of their weight and other risk factors for the disease, the researchers said.

The same was not true for unhealthy plant-based diets, they said.

Foods with higher levels of metabolites, such as trigonelline, hippurate, isoleucine and some triacylglycerols, also appeared to lower the risk for Type 2 diabetes, the data showed.

Trigonelline, which is found in coffee, has been found to reduce insulin resistance, or the inability of cells in the body to respond normally to the hormone insulin, the researchers said.

Insulin is a hormone released by the pancreas in response to carbohydrates consumed in foods that allows glucose to enter cells, reducing blood glucose levels, which are elevated in people with diabetes, they said.

About 30 million people in the United States have Type 2 diabetes, which places them at increased risk for heart disease and certain types of cancer, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Eating a healthy diet high in fruits and vegetables and maintaining a healthy weight can reduce a person's risk for the disease, the association says.

"Our findings support the beneficial role of healthy plant-based diets in diabetes prevention and provide new insights for future investigation," Hu and his colleagues wrote.

Latest Headlines

Insomnia is common among heart disease patients, increases risks
Health News // 2 hours ago
Insomnia is common among heart disease patients, increases risks
Insomnia is widespread in heart disease patients and significantly boosts the risk of heart attack, stroke or other major heart event, a new study says.
Kidney disease sufferers at increased risk for cancer, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Kidney disease sufferers at increased risk for cancer, study finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Adults with kidney disease appear to be at greater risk for cancer, and more likely to die from the malignancy than those with healthy kidneys, a study published by the American Journal of Kidney Diseases found.
Detectable levels of uranium found in two-thirds of U.S. water systems
Health News // 3 hours ago
Detectable levels of uranium found in two-thirds of U.S. water systems
Two-thirds of U.S. community water systems have detectable levels of uranium, and the highest levels are in Hispanic communities, according to a new study.
Loss of neurons may explain drowsiness in patients with Alzheimer's
Health News // 4 hours ago
Loss of neurons may explain drowsiness in patients with Alzheimer's
A clinical trial that monitored patients' sleep and then studied their brains after death discovered patients with Alzheimer's suffer a loss of neurons that help keep a person awake.
Most patients don't get infected heart devices removed, despite risk
Health News // 6 hours ago
Most patients don't get infected heart devices removed, despite risk
When implanted heart devices get infected, doctors recommend surgery to remove them, but many patients ignore that advice, a new study reveals.
Average U.S. life expectancy drops in 2021 for second year in a row
Health News // 6 hours ago
Average U.S. life expectancy drops in 2021 for second year in a row
Researchers report that life expectancy in the United States dropped in 2021, continuing a troubling trend that began in the first year of the pandemic.
Death of parent in childhood affects academic performance, study finds
Health News // 7 hours ago
Death of parent in childhood affects academic performance, study finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Children who experience the death of at least one parent before age 17 years are less likely to continue their education past high school, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations averted 2.2 million deaths
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations averted 2.2 million deaths
April 8 (UPI) -- A new study published Friday found COVID-19 vaccinations have prevented 2.2 million deaths in the United States.
Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
Health News // 15 hours ago
Erectile dysfunction drugs may increase risk for vision problems
In a new study, taking erectile dysfunction medications regularly translated into a higher risk for three vision-damaging conditions. However, even though the increased risk was 85%, the absolute risk was still low.
Pedestrian deaths in U.S. rose 17% in first 6 months of 2021
Health News // 17 hours ago
Pedestrian deaths in U.S. rose 17% in first 6 months of 2021
During the first six months of 2021, there was a 17% increase in pedestrian deaths in the United States -- and that just continues the sharp increase seen over the previous 10 years, the researchers noted.
