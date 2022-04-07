Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 7, 2022 / 12:15 PM

Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia

By HealthDay News
Large study demonstrates genetic basis for schizophrenia
A new study suggests that neurons play a crucial role in schizophrenia. Photo by Caroline Davis2010/Flickr

Researchers who identified 120 genes linked to schizophrenia say their findings are the strongest ever demonstrating the genetic basis of the psychiatric disorder and could lead to new treatments.

"Previous research has shown associations between schizophrenia and many anonymous DNA sequences, but rarely has it been possible to link the findings to specific genes," said co-lead author Michael O'Donovan of the Division of Psychological Medicine and Clinical Neurosciences at Cardiff University in Wales.

Advertisement

"The present study not only vastly increased the number of those associations, but we have now been able to link many of them to specific genes, a necessary step in what remains a difficult journey towards understanding the causes of this disorder and identifying new treatments," he added.

In the largest genetic study of schizophrenia, hundreds of researchers in 45 countries analyzed DNA from nearly 77,000 people with the condition and nearly 244,000 without it.

RELATED New tool charts brain development through life

Along with identifying 120 genes likely to contribute to schizophrenia, researchers found that these genes are concentrated in brain cells called neurons, but not in any other cell or tissue type.

This suggests that neurons play a crucial role in schizophrenia, according to authors of the study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Advertisement

They also said that abnormal neuron function in schizophrenia affects many brain areas, which could explain its wide-ranging symptoms, including hallucinations, delusions and problems with thinking clearly.

RELATED New drug ecopipam shows promise for treating Tourette syndrome

"Whilst people with schizophrenia can recover, many do not respond well to treatments, experience long-term problems with their mental and physical health, as well as impacts on relationships, education and work," said co-lead author James Walters, director of the MRC Center for Neuropsychiatric Genetics and Genomics at Cardiff University.

He said researchers hope their findings and that of companion studies can be used to advance understanding of schizophrenia and the development of "radically new" treatments.

"However, those processes are often not straightforward, and a lot of work by other neuroscientists is needed to translate the genetic findings into a detailed understanding of disease mechanisms," Walters added in a news release.

RELATED Researchers release complete mapping of human genome

More information

There's more on schizophrenia at the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Los Angeles study shows sharp increase in e-scooter injuries
Health News // 44 minutes ago
Los Angeles study shows sharp increase in e-scooter injuries
The injury rate in one Los Angeles neighborhood for riders of e-scooters topped that for users of motorcycles, bicycles and cars nationwide, a recent study found.
Study finds lack of diversity in U.S. medical schools' faculty
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study finds lack of diversity in U.S. medical schools' faculty
U.S. medical schools are not keeping pace with a nation that is more racially and ethnically diverse every day, a new study reports.
Quitting smoking adds five years to life for those with heart disease, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Quitting smoking adds five years to life for those with heart disease, study finds
April 7 (UPI) -- Quitting smoking adds up to five years of life for a person with heart disease, an analysis presented Thursday during the European Society of Cardiology's Preventive Cardiology 2022 scientific congress found.
Artificial intelligence accurately predicts cardiac arrest death, researchers say
Health News // 1 hour ago
Artificial intelligence accurately predicts cardiac arrest death, researchers say
April 7 (UPI) -- A new artificial intelligence-based approach using scans of patients' hearts and their medical history can predict if they will die from cardiac arrest, a study published Thursday by Nature Cardiovascular Research found.
Study: People believe friends pose lower COVID-19 risk than strangers
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: People believe friends pose lower COVID-19 risk than strangers
April 7 (UPI) -- People may take fewer COVID-19 safety precautions when they are with friends as opposed to acquaintances or strangers, a study published Thursday by the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied found.
Experts urge hand washing after handling pet food bowls
Health News // 9 hours ago
Experts urge hand washing after handling pet food bowls
Do you wash your dog's food bowl every day?
Weight loss before atrial fibrillation treatment may prevent recurrence
Health News // 11 hours ago
Weight loss before atrial fibrillation treatment may prevent recurrence
If you're one of the millions of people with a common heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation (a-fib), losing weight before treatment may increase the odds that your a-fib doesn't come back.
Study: COVID-19 patients face higher risk for serious blood clots months after infection
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 patients face higher risk for serious blood clots months after infection
April 6 (UPI) -- People infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk for potentially life-threatening blood clots in their legs for up to three months after catching the virus, a study published Wednesday by the BMJ found.
Study: Steroid injection reduces pain, aids mobility with hip osteoarthritis
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Steroid injection reduces pain, aids mobility with hip osteoarthritis
April 6 (UPI) -- A steroid injection provides "significantly" more pain relief for people with hip osteoarthritis than other options, including exercise, weight loss and opioid drugs, for up to four months, a BMJ study found.
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Health News // 21 hours ago
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Humans and their pets tend to share a tight bond, but they may also share antibiotic-resistant bacteria, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Patients return to doctors' offices in large numbers as pandemic eases
Patients return to doctors' offices in large numbers as pandemic eases
Study: COVID-19 patients face higher risk for serious blood clots months after infection
Study: COVID-19 patients face higher risk for serious blood clots months after infection
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement