Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 7, 2022 / 11:05 AM

Quitting smoking adds five years to life for those with heart disease, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Quitting smoking adds five years to life for those with heart disease, study finds
Quitting smoking can add to years to the lives of people with heart disease, according to a new study. File photo by underworld/Shutterstock

April 7 (UPI) -- Quitting smoking adds up to five years of life for a person with heart disease, an analysis presented Thursday during the European Society of Cardiology's Preventive Cardiology 2022 scientific congress found.

This is comparable to the benefits these same people would receive by taking medications to lower levels of low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, which is known as "bad cholesterol," the researchers said in a presentation during the meeting.

Advertisement

For adults age 45 years and older who still were smoking at least six months after suffering a heart attack and/or undergoing stent implantation or bypass surgery, stopping the habit added 4.81 heart disease-free years to their lifespans, the data showed.

Meanwhile, taking two medications designed to lower bad cholesterol and an additional anti-inflammatory drug at the same time added 4.83 heart disease-free years to life, according to the researchers.

RELATED Statins lower cholesterol, but not necessarily heart attack risk, study finds

"The benefits of smoking cessation are even greater than we realized," study co-author Dr. Tinka Van Trier said in a press release.

"Our study shows that kicking the habit appears to be as effective as taking three medications for preventing heart attacks and strokes in those with a prior heart attack or procedure to open blocked arteries," said Van Trier, a cardiologist at Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

Advertisement

About 13% of adults age 18 years and older in the United States are regular smokers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Varenicline, nicotine patch combo helps heavy drinkers quit smoking, study finds

The habit has been linked with nearly 500,000 deaths nationally each year, with many caused by heart disease, the agency estimates.

Many current and former smokers are treated with cholesterol-lowering medications as well as blood pressure-controlling drugs to prevent the onset of heart disease or limit its effects, according to the American Heart Association.

For this study, Van Trier and her colleagues used data from 989 patients age 45 years and older who were still smoking at least six months after having a heart attack and/or undergoing stent implantation or bypass surgery.

RELATED Study: Viewing X-rays, other imaging tests can prompt healthy behavior changes

The average age of the study participants was 60 years, and 23% were women, the researchers said.

Most of the participants had been prescribed standard preventive medications for heart disease, including antiplatelets, statins for cholesterol control and blood pressure-lowering drugs, according to the researchers.

The researchers estimated the gain in healthy years, or those without a heart attack or stroke, if participants quit smoking, they said.

They also calculated the gain in healthy years if participants continued smoking but took three additional drugs to prevent heart disease, including two cholesterol-lowering drugs and one anti-inflammatory.

Advertisement

"Smoking cessation remains a cornerstone of preventing heart attacks and strokes and improving overall health at any time, including after a heart attack and at any age," Van Trier said.

"We know that cigarette smoking is responsible for 50% of all avoidable deaths in smokers, of which half are due to cardiovascular disease [and] giving up cigarettes after a heart attack is linked with improved survival compared with persistent smoking," she said.

Latest Headlines

Artificial intelligence accurately predicts cardiac arrest death, researchers say
Health News // 21 minutes ago
Artificial intelligence accurately predicts cardiac arrest death, researchers say
April 7 (UPI) -- A new artificial intelligence-based approach using scans of patients' hearts and their medical history can predict if they will die from cardiac arrest, a study published Thursday by Nature Cardiovascular Research found.
Study: People believe friends pose lower COVID-19 risk than strangers
Health News // 27 minutes ago
Study: People believe friends pose lower COVID-19 risk than strangers
April 7 (UPI) -- People may take fewer COVID-19 safety precautions when they are with friends as opposed to acquaintances or strangers, a study published Thursday by the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied found.
Experts urge hand washing after handling pet food bowls
Health News // 8 hours ago
Experts urge hand washing after handling pet food bowls
Do you wash your dog's food bowl every day?
Weight loss before atrial fibrillation treatment may prevent recurrence
Health News // 10 hours ago
Weight loss before atrial fibrillation treatment may prevent recurrence
If you're one of the millions of people with a common heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation (a-fib), losing weight before treatment may increase the odds that your a-fib doesn't come back.
Study: COVID-19 patients face higher risk for serious blood clots months after infection
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 patients face higher risk for serious blood clots months after infection
April 6 (UPI) -- People infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk for potentially life-threatening blood clots in their legs for up to three months after catching the virus, a study published Wednesday by the BMJ found.
Study: Steroid injection reduces pain, aids mobility with hip osteoarthritis
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Steroid injection reduces pain, aids mobility with hip osteoarthritis
April 6 (UPI) -- A steroid injection provides "significantly" more pain relief for people with hip osteoarthritis than other options, including exercise, weight loss and opioid drugs, for up to four months, a BMJ study found.
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Health News // 19 hours ago
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Humans and their pets tend to share a tight bond, but they may also share antibiotic-resistant bacteria, new research shows.
New tool charts brain development through life
Health News // 19 hours ago
New tool charts brain development through life
An international team of researchers has created the first standardized tool to track brain development, based on one of the largest group of brain scans ever assembled.
COVID-19 vaccines protect most cancer patients, study confirms
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines protect most cancer patients, study confirms
Vaccines did a good job protecting most cancer patients against COVID-19, but those with blood cancers remain at risk for breakthrough infections, new research suggests.
FDA panel to discuss future of COVID-19 vaccines
Health News // 23 hours ago
FDA panel to discuss future of COVID-19 vaccines
An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Wednesday to discuss the best way forward with coronavirus vaccines, as evidence grows that variants are eroding the power of current shots.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Patients return to doctors' offices in large numbers as pandemic eases
Patients return to doctors' offices in large numbers as pandemic eases
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets
Study: COVID-19 patients face higher risk for serious blood clots months after infection
Study: COVID-19 patients face higher risk for serious blood clots months after infection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement