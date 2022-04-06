Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 6, 2022 / 1:00 AM

Standard tests lack accuracy for assessing concussions

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Standard tests lack accuracy for assessing concussions
Intense exertion from playing sports could cause some of the symptoms listed on the Sports Concussion Assessment Tool-3rd Edition (SCAT3), researchers found in a study of rugby players. File Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathon Fowler/U.S. Air Force

Outdoor sports season is nearly here, and with rough play comes the risk of concussion.

But one of the most-used tools to assess sports-related concussion from the sidelines isn't as precise as one might like, a new study argues.

Advertisement

Intense exertion from playing sports could cause some of the symptoms listed on the Sports Concussion Assessment Tool-3rd Edition (SCAT3), researchers found in a study of rugby players.

"Some of them can have a high symptom severity score which is not related to a head impact," said lead researcher Stephanie Iring, a doctoral student at Rutgers University Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences in Newark, N.J. "It's related more to the fatigue that they experience or other bodily injury that they might have experienced."

RELATED Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football

Headache-related symptoms were most strongly associated with an actual concussion, Iring and her colleagues found.

Other symptoms measured by the SCAT3 -- fatigue or neck pain, for example -- are less strongly linked to a concussion and could owe simply to exertion, the results showed.

Advertisement

Concussion is a form of traumatic brain injury caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head or body hit that causes the head and brain to move back and forth, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Risk for CTE linked to head injury rises with more years playing hockey

About 3.8 million sports-related concussions are reported each year in the United States, the researchers said in background notes. Studies of NFL players have raised concerns that repeated concussions could lead to long-term brain injury.

Medical professionals have developed the SCAT3 as a way to determine whether a player has suffered a concussion.

The tool includes questions about red flag symptoms like neck pain, headache, muscle weakness and vision problems, as well as tests used to assess memory, awareness, reasoning, balance and coordination.

RELATED MRI may spot concussion-linked CTE in living patients

For this study, the researchers set up a concussion laboratory tent at the Can-Am Rugby Tournament, an annual event in upstate New York.

The researchers performed the SCAT3 test on 80 men and women who received a blow to the head while playing rugby and on 129 people ("controls") who had just completed a tough match.

The investigators found that the SCAT3 test overall was effective at identifying people who had been concussed versus those who were simply exhausted from playing sports, Iring said.

Advertisement

Players with a head injury had significantly more symptoms listed on the tool - reporting 26 symptoms on average compared to about nine for uninjured players, the findings showed.

"However, if you look at the data closely, you see that there's a number of players that are control players that report symptoms that are just as high as the concussed players," Iring said.

Analysis revealed concussed players tended to report more symptoms related to headache - pressure in the head, headache, feeling slowed down, dizziness or not feeling right.

"This is a better predictor of the players that reported concussions compared to the controls," Iring said.

This new study adds to a growing body of evidence that suggests the SCAT3 might need revision, said Kristen Dams-O'Connor, director of the Brain Injury Research Center at Mount Sinai in New York City.

"What we really need to do is to identify the constellation of symptoms that are most closely associated with a clinically concerning head trauma," she said.

In the meantime, doctors working on the sidelines need to keep in mind that the SCAT3 lists some symptoms that will be normally felt by people who are simply worn out from an energetic match, Dams-O'Connor added.

Advertisement

The SCAT3 tool itself has a disclaimer saying that it should not be used as a stand-alone method to diagnose concussion, said Tamara Hew-Butler, an associate professor of exercise and sport science at Wayne State University in Detroit.

"The diagnosis of a concussion does rely on more than just a stand-alone symptom scale," Hew-Butler said.

Iring presented the findings Tuesday at a meeting of the American Physiological Society in Philadelphia. Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The Concussion Legacy Foundation has more about concussions.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Canadian oysters linked to norovirus outbreak
Health News // 7 hours ago
Canadian oysters linked to norovirus outbreak
The United States and Canada are investigating a multistate outbreak of norovirus illnesses linked to raw oysters from Canada.
Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
Health News // 15 hours ago
Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
April 5 (UPI) -- More than one-third of food products advertised to kids, such as sugary cereals and sweet snacks, are not considered healthy dietary options, a report released Tuesday by the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health.
Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
Health News // 9 hours ago
Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
People who choose to skip sleep to study, work or play late into the night may find they've extended not just their waking hours but also their tummies.
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Health News // 10 hours ago
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
April 5 (UPI) -- Becoming pregnant, having multiple children and entering menopause at an older age may reduce a woman's risk for developing dementia later in life, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found.
U.S. nursing home deaths fall to lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 10 hours ago
U.S. nursing home deaths fall to lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic
Fresh government data shows that COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents have fallen to the lowest levels seen since the pandemic began.
Medicare will pay for COVID-19 tests bought at pharmacies
Health News // 11 hours ago
Medicare will pay for COVID-19 tests bought at pharmacies
Seniors can now walk into most drug stores and get a free over-the-counter COVID-19 test, Medicare announced.
Pet poop and pee includes traces of cancer-causing toxins found in homes
Health News // 13 hours ago
Pet poop and pee includes traces of cancer-causing toxins found in homes
Your pet's poop and pee may give you clues to how many cancer-causing toxins have taken up residence in your home.
Kids need more movement, less screen time in school, report suggests
Health News // 13 hours ago
Kids need more movement, less screen time in school, report suggests
April 5 (UPI) -- Teachers and school leaders should break up periods in which pupils are sedentary for extended periods with scheduled and unscheduled "movement breaks," experts said in a report.
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
Health News // 22 hours ago
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
As sign-ups for youth football get underway this spring, a new study reveals that Americans may love their football, but half now believe that kids should not play the tackle version of the game.
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Health News // 1 day ago
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Correcting low blood sugar in infants reduces their risk of brain development problems later in life, new studies show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
Canadian oysters linked to norovirus outbreak
Canadian oysters linked to norovirus outbreak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement