Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 6, 2022 / 12:15 PM

COVID-19 vaccines protect most cancer patients, study confirms

By HealthDay News
COVID-19 vaccines protect most cancer patients, study confirms
Researchers found that for all types of cancer, patients' risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infection dropped after their second vaccine dose. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Vaccines did a good job protecting most cancer patients against COVID-19, but those with blood cancers remain at risk for breakthrough infections, new research suggests.

The study analyzed nationwide data on more than 64,000 U.S. cancer patients who were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. The researchers looked at types of cancer, key treatments and other risk factors, including age, sex, race, whether patients had other diseases and where they lived.

Advertisement

"This type of analysis is only possible because we have a huge COVID cohort and control cohort," said study leader Jing Su, an assistant professor at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health COVID database -- one of the world's largest -- includes more than 12.5 million patients and 4.5 million COVID-19 patients.

RELATED FDA panel to discuss future of COVID-19 vaccines

The good news: Researchers found that for all types of cancer, patients' risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infection dropped after their second vaccine dose.

But patients with blood cancers -- including leukemia, multiple myeloma and lymphoma -- were at a higher risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infections than those with solid cancers, the study showed.

And which vaccine patients received mattered.

RELATED Scientists unsure how new COVID-19 variant -- Omicron XE -- behaves, responds to vaccines

The Moderna vaccine was more effective than the Pfizer vaccine for patients with blood cancers, especially those with multiple myeloma, the researchers found.

Advertisement

The findings are expected to help guide care of cancer patients who have COVID-19 as well as development of immune-based cancer treatments, Su said. They could predict which patient populations may respond best to certain treatments, including those that rely on a patient's immune capacities.

"In fact, the COVID pandemic provides a unique opportunity for us to screen the immune competence among all cancer patients at a national level," Su said in a university news release. "We could use this to imitate the differential immune capacities among cancer patients. This could guide us to better understand whether cancer patients will have good responses to cancer vaccines and if they are at a higher risk of infection of other viruses, such as the flu."

RELATED Study reveals potential cause of widespread organ inflammation in COVID-19

The investigators, from 10 research institutes across the United States, are now working to answer additional questions about waning immunity and the effectiveness of booster shots.

"With the surging of new variants, especially the BA.2, we don't know whether there will be another wave down the road," Su said. "We are monitoring the situation to see what new variants will mean for cancer patients and how to best protect them through vaccination."

The findings were recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Other recent research has also focused on vaccine effectiveness in cancer patients.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more about COVID vaccines and cancer patients.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA panel to discuss future of COVID-19 vaccines
Health News // 42 minutes ago
FDA panel to discuss future of COVID-19 vaccines
An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet Wednesday to discuss the best way forward with coronavirus vaccines, as evidence grows that variants are eroding the power of current shots.
Study reveals potential cause of widespread organ inflammation in COVID-19
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study reveals potential cause of widespread organ inflammation in COVID-19
April 6 (UPI) -- COVID-19 causes widespread inflammation in the bodies of those infected by killing off two types of immune cells found in the blood and lungs, according to an analysis published Wednesday by Nature.
Patients return to doctors' offices in large numbers as pandemic eases
Health News // 8 hours ago
Patients return to doctors' offices in large numbers as pandemic eases
NEW YORK, April 6 (UPI) -- With the worst of the Omicron surge in the COVID-19 pandemic fading, people in the United States are returning to doctors' offices, hospitals and clinics for in-person exams, cancer screenings and other medical services.
Gun violence has long-term effects on survivors, their families
Health News // 9 hours ago
Gun violence has long-term effects on survivors, their families
Gun violence can cause significant, long-lasting mental harm to survivors and their families, according to a new study.
Standard tests lack accuracy for assessing concussions
Health News // 11 hours ago
Standard tests lack accuracy for assessing concussions
One of the most-used tools to assess sports-related concussion from the sidelines isn't as precise as one might like, a new study argues.
Canadian oysters linked to norovirus outbreak
Health News // 17 hours ago
Canadian oysters linked to norovirus outbreak
The United States and Canada are investigating a multistate outbreak of norovirus illnesses linked to raw oysters from Canada.
Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
April 5 (UPI) -- More than one-third of food products advertised to kids, such as sugary cereals and sweet snacks, are not considered healthy dietary options, a report released Tuesday by the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health.
Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
Health News // 20 hours ago
Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
People who choose to skip sleep to study, work or play late into the night may find they've extended not just their waking hours but also their tummies.
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Health News // 20 hours ago
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
April 5 (UPI) -- Becoming pregnant, having multiple children and entering menopause at an older age may reduce a woman's risk for developing dementia later in life, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found.
U.S. nursing home deaths fall to lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 21 hours ago
U.S. nursing home deaths fall to lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic
Fresh government data shows that COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents have fallen to the lowest levels seen since the pandemic began.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Patients return to doctors' offices in large numbers as pandemic eases
Patients return to doctors' offices in large numbers as pandemic eases
Canadian oysters linked to norovirus outbreak
Canadian oysters linked to norovirus outbreak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement