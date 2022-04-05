Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 5, 2022 / 12:30 PM

Pet poop and pee includes traces of cancer-causing toxins found in homes

By HealthDay News
Pet poop and pee includes traces of cancer-causing toxins found in homes
Researchers found eight types of aromatic amines in stool samples of pets. They also found traces of the chemicals in more than 38% of urine samples taken from a separate group of pets. File Photo by Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock

Your pet's poop and pee may give you clues to how many cancer-causing toxins have taken up residence in your home.

"Our findings suggest that pets are coming into contact with aromatic amines that leach from products in their household environment," said study author Sridhar Chinthakindi, a postdoctoral fellow at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

Advertisement

"As these substances have been tied to bladder, colorectal and other forms of cancer, our results may help explain why so many dogs and cats develop such diseases," he said in an NYU news release.

Aromatic amines are the chemicals found in tobacco smoke and in dyes used in cosmetics, textiles and plastics. The study ruled out tobacco smoke as a major source of pet exposure in this study, but found that nearly 70% of dogs and 80% of cats had detectable levels of an aromatic amine that previous research has shown occurs when a common flea control medication breaks down.

RELATED Therapy dogs may bring relief to emergency room patients

In total, the team analyzed the samples for 30 different kinds of aromatic amines and nicotine. The researchers found eight types of aromatic amines in the stool samples. They also found traces of the chemicals in more than 38% of urine samples taken from a separate group of pets.

Advertisement

They found that cats had triple the concentrations of aromatic amines in their urine, though they do not break down many compounds as efficiently as dogs do.

The animals had similar exposure to the toxins whether they lived in homes, shelters or were staying at an animal hospital.

RELATED Older adults with pets may have lower risk for mental decline

It's not clear what aromatic amine levels can be safely tolerated by pets, noted senior study author Kurunthachalam Kannan, a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at NYU Langone.

"Since pets are smaller and more sensitive to toxins, they serve as excellent 'canaries in the coal mine' for assessing chemical risks to human health," Kannan said in the release. "If they are getting exposed to toxins in our homes, then we had better take a closer look at our own exposure."

The findings highlight how common these substances are and how difficult they are to avoid, Chinthakindi said.

RELATED Dogs are unsung heroes of COVID-19 pandemic for many, experts say

The study authors had previously measured other hormone-disrupting chemicals, including phthalates, melamine and bisphenols in pet urine. Next, they plan to explore the link between aromatic amine exposure and bladder, thyroid and testicular cancer in pets.

The findings were published online recently in the journal Environment International.

More information

RELATED Pet store puppies may be passing drug-resistant bacteria to people

The American Veterinary Medical Association has more on cancer in pets.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Kids need more movement, less screen time in school, report suggests
Health News // 1 hour ago
Kids need more movement, less screen time in school, report suggests
April 5 (UPI) -- Teachers and school leaders should break up periods in which pupils are sedentary for extended periods with scheduled and unscheduled "movement breaks," experts said in a report.
Report: Industry-led initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
Health News // 3 hours ago
Report: Industry-led initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
April 5 (UPI) -- More than one-third of food products advertised to kids, such as sugary cereals and sweet snacks, are not considered healthy dietary options, a report released Tuesday by the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health.
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
Health News // 10 hours ago
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
As sign-ups for youth football get underway this spring, a new study reveals that Americans may love their football, but half now believe that kids should not play the tackle version of the game.
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Health News // 12 hours ago
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Correcting low blood sugar in infants reduces their risk of brain development problems later in life, new studies show.
Study shows sharp drop in opioids prescribed to kids after surgery
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study shows sharp drop in opioids prescribed to kids after surgery
New research shows that fewer Americans under the age of 18 were prescribed narcotics to treat surgical pain between 2014 and 2017, and these numbers dropped even more rapidly beginning in late 2017.
Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Health News // 22 hours ago
Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Almost no one in the world is breathing good air, according to a new World Health Organization report, which issued a call for reducing the use of fossil fuels.
Rehab psychologist may help after serious injury, illness
Health News // 22 hours ago
Rehab psychologist may help after serious injury, illness
If you're recovering from a significant injury or illness, a rehabilitation therapist could be a big help in getting back to your normal daily life, according to experts.
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Health News // 23 hours ago
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
April 4 (UPI) -- A pair of Disney-branded hand sanitizers are being recalled over the presence of either methanol or benzene, the latter of which is classified as a carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
Follow-up care after ER visits for child's asthma can prevent emergencies
Health News // 1 day ago
Follow-up care after ER visits for child's asthma can prevent emergencies
After a child shows up in the emergency room in the throes of an asthma attack, follow-up care is the best way to avoid another visit to the hospital down the road.
Heart groups recommend diabetes drugs for some patients with heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Heart groups recommend diabetes drugs for some patients with heart failure
People who have heart failure with reduced ejection fraction can now turn to a diabetes drug to help them feel better, stay out of the hospital and potentially live longer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers
Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers
Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement