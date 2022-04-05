Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 5, 2022 / 3:23 PM

U.S. nursing home deaths fall to lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic

By HealthDay News
1/2
U.S. nursing home deaths fall to lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic
Registered nurses with the Florida Department of Health perform a specimen collection on a patient at a Northeast Florida nursing home on May 1, 2020. File Photo by Sgt. Michael Baltz/Flickr

Fresh government data shows that COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents have fallen to the lowest levels seen since the pandemic began.

Some 67 residents died nationwide of COVID during the week ending March 27, according to the latest statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But that doesn't mean that nursing home staff and residents can relax just yet, experts warned.

Advertisement

There is growing concern about the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of Omicron. Nursing home residents continue to be more vulnerable both because of their age and underlying medical conditions, even if they have received vaccines and an initial booster shot.

Getting the second booster shot that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week to nursing home residents "is a real policy priority," David Grabowski, a health policy researcher at Harvard Medical School who studies nursing homes, told The New York Times. "We know this is protective."

RELATED World's COVID-19 cases, deaths lowest since Omicron strain emerged

Despite that, nursing homes were slow to roll out the first booster shot. Even now, only 76% of nursing home residents have first boosters, federal data shows. The data is worse for nursing home staff: About 86% are vaccinated, but only 43% have received boosters. Some states have fewer than one third of nursing home employees who have received booster shots, the Times reported.

Advertisement

"We have a lot of nursing homes around the country that lag behind," said Grabowski, adding that he was particularly worried about residents in facilities that serve predominantly people on Medicaid and minorities. "I think there are going to be real issues of equity here," he added.

The gap may widen further as Americans appear more skeptical about getting additional shots, experts said.

RELATED Omicron increased risk for COVID-19 infection among children under 5, study finds

"I worry there has been a lot of mixed messages from the federal government," Brendan Williams, chief executive of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, a state nursing home trade group, told the Times.

"Right now, there doesn't appear to be a crisis," Williams said. "There's not that attention being paid, but things can always change. It's concerning."

Grabowski said there does not seem to be significant urgency in providing these extra doses, even though many nursing homes say they will.

RELATED Study shows higher COVID-19 death rates for Indigenous people

In Connecticut, which issued an executive order in January mandating the first booster shots for workers in nursing homes, state health officials were reported to have indicated a similar directive for second boosters was not going to be issued.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
Health News // 36 minutes ago
Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
People who choose to skip sleep to study, work or play late into the night may find they've extended not just their waking hours but also their tummies.
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Health News // 57 minutes ago
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
April 5 (UPI) -- Becoming pregnant, having multiple children and entering menopause at an older age may reduce a woman's risk for developing dementia later in life, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found.
Medicare will pay for COVID-19 tests bought at pharmacies
Health News // 2 hours ago
Medicare will pay for COVID-19 tests bought at pharmacies
Seniors can now walk into most drug stores and get a free over-the-counter COVID-19 test, Medicare announced.
Pet poop and pee includes traces of cancer-causing toxins found in homes
Health News // 4 hours ago
Pet poop and pee includes traces of cancer-causing toxins found in homes
Your pet's poop and pee may give you clues to how many cancer-causing toxins have taken up residence in your home.
Kids need more movement, less screen time in school, report suggests
Health News // 4 hours ago
Kids need more movement, less screen time in school, report suggests
April 5 (UPI) -- Teachers and school leaders should break up periods in which pupils are sedentary for extended periods with scheduled and unscheduled "movement breaks," experts said in a report.
Report: Industry-led initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
Health News // 6 hours ago
Report: Industry-led initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
April 5 (UPI) -- More than one-third of food products advertised to kids, such as sugary cereals and sweet snacks, are not considered healthy dietary options, a report released Tuesday by the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health.
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
Health News // 13 hours ago
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
As sign-ups for youth football get underway this spring, a new study reveals that Americans may love their football, but half now believe that kids should not play the tackle version of the game.
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Health News // 15 hours ago
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Correcting low blood sugar in infants reduces their risk of brain development problems later in life, new studies show.
Study shows sharp drop in opioids prescribed to kids after surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Study shows sharp drop in opioids prescribed to kids after surgery
New research shows that fewer Americans under the age of 18 were prescribed narcotics to treat surgical pain between 2014 and 2017, and these numbers dropped even more rapidly beginning in late 2017.
Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Health News // 1 day ago
Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Almost no one in the world is breathing good air, according to a new World Health Organization report, which issued a call for reducing the use of fossil fuels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers
Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement