Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 5, 2022 / 6:32 PM

Canadian oysters linked to norovirus outbreak

By HealthDay News
Canadian oysters linked to norovirus outbreak
Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell potentially contaminated raw oysters, which were harvested in the south and central parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia, Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. File Photo courtesy of Florida Sea Grant

The United States and Canada are investigating a multistate outbreak of norovirus illnesses linked to raw oysters from Canada.

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell these potentially contaminated raw oysters, which were harvested in the south and central parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia, Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Advertisement

The oysters were distributed in 13 states, but others may also have received them through further distribution within the United States, the FDA said.

States confirmed to have received the tainted oysters are California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

RELATED Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol

The FDA and the states conducted what is known as a "trace forward investigation" to determine where the raw oysters were distributed and remove them from the food supply.

While food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell and taste normal, it can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body ache within 12 to 48 hours after being eaten.

Most people get better within one to three days. Children under age 5, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

RELATED Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments

The symptoms can lead to dehydration, especially in children, older adults and people with other illnesses.

Advertisement

The FDA said it's important to call your healthcare provider if you or your child become dehydrated. Symptoms of dehydration include a decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and dizziness when standing up. Children who are dehydrated may have few or no tears and be unusually sleepy or fussy.

The affected harvest locations in Baynes Sound include #1407063, #1411206, #278737 in BC 14-8, and #1400036, in BC 14-15. "Baynes Sound" will show on product tags as "14-8" and/or "DEEP BAY," or "14-15."

RELATED Drug infusion pumps can be a hazard due to damage, hackers

The FDA said:

  • Restaurants and retailers should throw out or return to the distributor any products included in the recall.
  • Those who have processed and packaged any potentially tainted products should be aware of cross-contamination of food processing equipment. Work surfaces should be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and hands should be washed with warm water.
  • Retailers who have sold bulk product should clean and sanitize containers used to hold the product.
  • Consumers should not eat oysters from any of the listed locations and throw away any products they have. If they become ill, they should talk to their healthcare provider.

It is always important to wash hands, utensils and surfaces with hot, soapy water before and after handling food, the FDA said. It is especially important now to wash any cutting utensils or food preparation surfaces that have come in contact with the contaminated oysters.

Advertisement

Noroviruses are relatively resistant to heat and can survive temperatures as high as 145 degrees.

Other ways to avoid food-borne illness include not preparing food for others when you are ill washing fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating them always cooking oysters and shellfish thoroughly disinfecting contaminated surfaces and washing contaminated laundry.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on norovirus.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
Health News // 9 hours ago
Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
April 5 (UPI) -- More than one-third of food products advertised to kids, such as sugary cereals and sweet snacks, are not considered healthy dietary options, a report released Tuesday by the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health.
Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
Health News // 3 hours ago
Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
People who choose to skip sleep to study, work or play late into the night may find they've extended not just their waking hours but also their tummies.
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
April 5 (UPI) -- Becoming pregnant, having multiple children and entering menopause at an older age may reduce a woman's risk for developing dementia later in life, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found.
U.S. nursing home deaths fall to lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 4 hours ago
U.S. nursing home deaths fall to lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic
Fresh government data shows that COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents have fallen to the lowest levels seen since the pandemic began.
Medicare will pay for COVID-19 tests bought at pharmacies
Health News // 5 hours ago
Medicare will pay for COVID-19 tests bought at pharmacies
Seniors can now walk into most drug stores and get a free over-the-counter COVID-19 test, Medicare announced.
Pet poop and pee includes traces of cancer-causing toxins found in homes
Health News // 7 hours ago
Pet poop and pee includes traces of cancer-causing toxins found in homes
Your pet's poop and pee may give you clues to how many cancer-causing toxins have taken up residence in your home.
Kids need more movement, less screen time in school, report suggests
Health News // 7 hours ago
Kids need more movement, less screen time in school, report suggests
April 5 (UPI) -- Teachers and school leaders should break up periods in which pupils are sedentary for extended periods with scheduled and unscheduled "movement breaks," experts said in a report.
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
Health News // 16 hours ago
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
As sign-ups for youth football get underway this spring, a new study reveals that Americans may love their football, but half now believe that kids should not play the tackle version of the game.
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Health News // 18 hours ago
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Correcting low blood sugar in infants reduces their risk of brain development problems later in life, new studies show.
Study shows sharp drop in opioids prescribed to kids after surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Study shows sharp drop in opioids prescribed to kids after surgery
New research shows that fewer Americans under the age of 18 were prescribed narcotics to treat surgical pain between 2014 and 2017, and these numbers dropped even more rapidly beginning in late 2017.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
Report: Initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement