April 5, 2022 / 1:00 AM

Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health

By Robert Preidt, HealthDay News
Glucose (sugar) is the main source of energy for the brain, and untreated hypoglycemia in infancy can affect a child's brain development up to 4.5 years of age, researchers said. Photo by Alena Ozerova

Correcting low blood sugar in infants reduces their risk of brain development problems later in life, new studies show.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) is common in babies, affecting more than 1 in 6. Glucose (sugar) is the main source of energy for the brain, and untreated hypoglycemia in infancy can affect a child's brain development up to 4.5 years of age, the researchers explained.

One of their studies included 480 children who were born at risk of hypoglycemia. Their brain development was assessed at 2 and 4.5 years of age, and their academic achievement and other measures of brain function were checked at ages 9 and 10.

Researchers found no difference in academic performance between children who had hypoglycemia as newborns and those who did not.

High blood sugar, low 'good' cholesterol as young adult raises Alzheimer's risk, study finds

"Rich pre-school and school experiences may help a child's brain to re-organize and improve their academic abilities up to the developmental milestones of their peers," said researcher Ben Thompson, a professor in the University of Waterloo School of Optometry and Vision Science in Ontario, Canada.

The ability to catch up in brain function could be due to plasticity, which is the ability to adapt, change and mature with experience, the researchers suggested.

"It's a big relief to know that babies who are born with and treated for a condition as common as hypoglycemia are not likely to suffer long-term brain damage," Thompson said.

Study: Hypoglycemic newborns not at higher risk for poor school work as they age

In a related study, the same team found that using dextrose gel to treat low blood sugar in a newborn's first 48 hours of life posed no risk of neurosensory problems at age 2.

Dextrose is a sugar that comes from corn or wheat. It is chemically identical to blood sugar. It's widely used to treat low blood sugar in newborns in the United States, Canada and the U.K.

The two studies were recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Study shows 'artificial pancreas' may be safe, effective for kids with diabetes

More information

For more on hypoglycemia in newborns, go to the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study shows sharp drop in opioids prescribed to kids after surgery
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study shows sharp drop in opioids prescribed to kids after surgery
New research shows that fewer Americans under the age of 18 were prescribed narcotics to treat surgical pain between 2014 and 2017, and these numbers dropped even more rapidly beginning in late 2017.
Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Health News // 9 hours ago
Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Almost no one in the world is breathing good air, according to a new World Health Organization report, which issued a call for reducing the use of fossil fuels.
Rehab psychologist may help after serious injury, illness
Health News // 10 hours ago
Rehab psychologist may help after serious injury, illness
If you're recovering from a significant injury or illness, a rehabilitation therapist could be a big help in getting back to your normal daily life, according to experts.
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Health News // 11 hours ago
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
April 4 (UPI) -- A pair of Disney-branded hand sanitizers are being recalled over the presence of either methanol or benzene, the latter of which is classified as a carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
Follow-up care after ER visits for child's asthma can prevent emergencies
Health News // 13 hours ago
Follow-up care after ER visits for child's asthma can prevent emergencies
After a child shows up in the emergency room in the throes of an asthma attack, follow-up care is the best way to avoid another visit to the hospital down the road.
Heart groups recommend diabetes drugs for some patients with heart failure
Health News // 14 hours ago
Heart groups recommend diabetes drugs for some patients with heart failure
People who have heart failure with reduced ejection fraction can now turn to a diabetes drug to help them feel better, stay out of the hospital and potentially live longer.
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Health News // 14 hours ago
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
April 4 (UPI) -- An international team of researchers has identified 75 regions of the human genome associated with the development of Alzheimer's disease, including 42 never before linked with the common form of dementia.
COVID-19 vaccines do not increase risk for fetal abnormalities, study finds
Health News // 14 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines do not increase risk for fetal abnormalities, study finds
April 4 (UPI) -- People vaccinated against COVID-19 before or during pregnancy are not at increased risk for having babies with body or functional "anomalies," or abnormalities, a study published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics found.
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Health News // 22 hours ago
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Major heart complications soon after a stroke can put survivors at higher risk for a heart attack, death or another stroke within five years, new research shows.
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Reassuring new research finds that most face masks used by people during the pandemic don't have high levels of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
