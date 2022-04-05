Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 5, 2022 / 4:05 PM

Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
Skipping sleep can lead to increased belly fat
A small new study found that people who don't get enough sleep tend to eat more and those extra calories wind up around the belly. Photo by Wokandapix/Pixabay

People who choose to skip sleep to study, work or play late into the night may find they've extended not just their waking hours but also their tummies.

A small new study found that the basic problem sources back to the fact that people who don't get enough sleep tend to eat more. Even worse, all those extra calories wind up precisely where most people don't want it: around the belly.

Advertisement

"Our work focused on people who chose to sleep less," explained study author Dr. Virend Somers, a professor of cardiovascular medicine with the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Rochester, Minn. "It wasn't about insomnia, so much as, say, a student in college who decides they find it necessary to sleep less for a while in order to get their work done.

"But what we found is that when a relatively young, healthy and lean person is sleep-deprived and has unrestricted access to food, he or she eats 300 more calories per day," said Somers.

Advertisement
RELATED Motivational conversations have little impact on weight-loss efforts

That extra food did not appear to lead to enormous weight gains, the researchers acknowledged. Yet, it did appear to translate into a "stunning" 11% increase in so-called "visceral fat," Somers said.

"That's the fat that wraps around the belly and the internal organs," he noted. "The fat which you really can't see. But it's actually the most dangerous fat."

That, said Somers, is because deeply deposited visceral fat "produces all kind of toxic things that cause heart and blood vessel disease," including high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high cholesterol -- all of which can notably elevate the risk for developing diabetes.

RELATED Excess weight in midlife may raise risk for chronic health conditions later

Somers and his colleagues reported their findings in the April 5 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

They noted that more than a third of American adults regularly fail to get enough sleep due to lifestyle choices, such as working night shifts or falling prey to the lure of social media.

To explore the impact of sleep loss on fat accumulation, investigators enlisted 12 healthy people aged 19 to 39 between 2013 and 2018.

RELATED Losing weight might not improve fertility for women

None of the participants was obese. All were asked to complete two in-laboratory study phases, each lasting three weeks in total.

Advertisement

In one phase, two weeks involved significant daily sleep restriction, meaning nighttime sleep of just four hours. The other phase involved no sleep restriction.

Throughout each phase, "we monitored all the food they had," said Somers. "But they could eat or order anything they wanted."

The team found that protein intake rose by 13% and fat intake went up by 17% during the sleep restriction phase, while activity levels remained more or less constant.

Still, "the interesting thing is that when sleep restriction occurred they only gained about a pound in weight over the study time frame, which is not a large increase," Somers said.

"But what really surprised us," he added, "is that even after sleep restriction was stopped and eating levels fell back [down], visceral fat continued to increase.

"We don't know why this happened. We also don't know what this might mean for people who are already obese. Or for people who struggle with insomnia that they can't control. That will be for future research," Somers said.

"But what we can tell already is that even for healthy people who lose sleep by choice, this is not a switch you can readily turn off once you turn it on," he said. "And what's really important to understand here is that catch-up sleep -- after sleep loss -- will not necessarily bring you back to normal."

Advertisement

Somers' advice: "If you are going to be sleep-deprived for a prolonged period you should pay particular attention to how much food you eat and what your food choices are. And be more conscientious about exercising."

Also, since visceral fat rises even if the scale barely budges, "know that measuring your weight alone is not going to tell you if things are good or bad," he said.

The thought was seconded by Dr. Harold Bays, medical director and president of the Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center, and author of an accompanying editorial.

"Abnormal sleep patterns -- especially when due to stress -- are likely to worsen body fat function, increase visceral or belly fat, and worsen body composition, even without much change in body weight," Bays said.

But the solution, he suggested, is simple: Get enough sleep.

More information

There's more on the importance of sleep at Sleep Foundation.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Reproductive history in women may influence dementia risk, study finds
April 5 (UPI) -- Becoming pregnant, having multiple children and entering menopause at an older age may reduce a woman's risk for developing dementia later in life, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found.
U.S. nursing home deaths fall to lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 1 hour ago
U.S. nursing home deaths fall to lowest level since COVID-19 pandemic
Fresh government data shows that COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents have fallen to the lowest levels seen since the pandemic began.
Medicare will pay for COVID-19 tests bought at pharmacies
Health News // 2 hours ago
Medicare will pay for COVID-19 tests bought at pharmacies
Seniors can now walk into most drug stores and get a free over-the-counter COVID-19 test, Medicare announced.
Pet poop and pee includes traces of cancer-causing toxins found in homes
Health News // 4 hours ago
Pet poop and pee includes traces of cancer-causing toxins found in homes
Your pet's poop and pee may give you clues to how many cancer-causing toxins have taken up residence in your home.
Kids need more movement, less screen time in school, report suggests
Health News // 4 hours ago
Kids need more movement, less screen time in school, report suggests
April 5 (UPI) -- Teachers and school leaders should break up periods in which pupils are sedentary for extended periods with scheduled and unscheduled "movement breaks," experts said in a report.
Report: Industry-led initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
Health News // 6 hours ago
Report: Industry-led initiative still allows advertising unhealthy foods to kids
April 5 (UPI) -- More than one-third of food products advertised to kids, such as sugary cereals and sweet snacks, are not considered healthy dietary options, a report released Tuesday by the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health.
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
Health News // 13 hours ago
Survey: Half of Americans says kids shouldn't play tackle football
As sign-ups for youth football get underway this spring, a new study reveals that Americans may love their football, but half now believe that kids should not play the tackle version of the game.
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Health News // 15 hours ago
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Correcting low blood sugar in infants reduces their risk of brain development problems later in life, new studies show.
Study shows sharp drop in opioids prescribed to kids after surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
Study shows sharp drop in opioids prescribed to kids after surgery
New research shows that fewer Americans under the age of 18 were prescribed narcotics to treat surgical pain between 2014 and 2017, and these numbers dropped even more rapidly beginning in late 2017.
Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Health News // 1 day ago
Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Almost no one in the world is breathing good air, according to a new World Health Organization report, which issued a call for reducing the use of fossil fuels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers
Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Managing infant's blood sugar important for brain health
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement