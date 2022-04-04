Advertisement
Health News
April 4, 2022 / 1:00 AM

Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows

By HealthDay News
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Wendy Gould, R.N., inspects a N95 masks that have been sanitized in a special trailer at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis on April 23, 2020. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Reassuring new research finds that most face masks used by people during the pandemic don't have high levels of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The chemicals, which have been linked to numerous health harms, are used in many products to repel fluids, but there's been little research into their presence in face masks.

Advertisement

That's a potential concern because people have been wearing face masks for extended periods of time during the pandemic, which could possibly expose them to PFAS through inhalation, skin exposure or accidental ingestion, the study authors noted.

Also, used masks end up in landfills, where the PFAS might leach out into the environment, according to researcher Ivan Titaley at Oregon State University, in Corvallis, and colleagues.

RELATED Omicron increased risk for COVID-19 infection among children under 5, study finds

To assess the risks, the investigators measured PFAS in nine types of face masks: one surgical, one N95, six reusable cloth masks, and a heat-resistant fabric mask marketed to firefighters.

The surgical and N95 masks had the lowest levels of PFAS, while the firefighting mask had the highest, the study authors said in a news release from the American Chemical Society.

The researchers also used previous animal studies to estimate the dose of PFAS that could cause health problems in people from chronic exposure. They concluded that regular use of the surgical, N95 and cloth masks would not pose such a risk.

Advertisement
RELATED Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduced hospitalizations of kids during Omicron

The higher PFAS levels in the firefighter mask exceeded the dose considered safe, but only when worn for a full day (10 hours) at high activity levels, such as exercising or working in ways that boost wearers' breathing rates, the findings showed.

In the next phase of the study, the researchers examined the environmental impact of PFAS from surgical and N95 masks, which account for 99% of masks in landfills. Even if everyone in the United States over age 5 threw away one mask per day (90 billion masks per year), masks would be only a minor source of PFAS in landfill leaching and household water, according to the report published March 30 in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

The findings should encourage people to keep wearing face masks during the pandemic, the authors concluded.

RELATED Study: Ivermectin doesn't reduce hospitalization of COVID-19 patients

More information

For more on PFAS, go to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

RELATED Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and flu at higher risk for severe illness, death

Latest Headlines

Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Health News // 2 days ago
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
April 1 (UPI) -- As of Friday, just 2.15% of hospital beds nationwide are in use for COVID-19 patients, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Heart disease remains No. 1 killer of women, but awareness falls
Health News // 2 days ago
Heart disease remains No. 1 killer of women, but awareness falls
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in America, accounting for more than one in five deaths. Still, far too few women realize the danger.
U.S. surgeons' group teaching Ukrainians to treat war wounds
Health News // 2 days ago
U.S. surgeons' group teaching Ukrainians to treat war wounds
Images of Ukrainians wounded and bleeding, are heartbreaking, but one American surgeons' group is doing its part to help teach the war-torn country's citizens how to halt life-threatening bleeds.
Number of seniors who die with dementia rises 30% since early 2000s
Health News // 2 days ago
Number of seniors who die with dementia rises 30% since early 2000s
April 1 (UPI) -- Rates of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia among Medicare beneficiaries increased by more than 30% over the past two decades or so, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found.
Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
April 1 (UPI) -- Most teenagers who develop substance use disorders continue to suffer from problems related to drug or alcohol addiction as adults, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Omicron increased risk for COVID-19 infection among children under 5, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Omicron increased risk for COVID-19 infection among children under 5, study finds
April 1 (UPI) -- During the surge in cases fueled by the Omicron variant, children age 5 years and younger caught COVID-19 at rates six- to eight-fold higher than those seen with the Delta strain, a JAMA Pediatrics study found.
Simpler surgery may work as well as standard for women with incontinence
Health News // 2 days ago
Simpler surgery may work as well as standard for women with incontinence
For women with frequent urine leakage, a newer and simpler "sling" surgery works as well as the standard version, according to a new clinical trial.
New drug ecopipam shows promise for treating Tourette syndrome
Health News // 3 days ago
New drug ecopipam shows promise for treating Tourette syndrome
An experimental drug shows promise in reducing tics in young people with Tourette syndrome.
CDC report details mental health crisis among teens during pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC report details mental health crisis among teens during pandemic
If there's any doubt that America's teens have suffered mightily during the pandemic, a new government survey offers fresh proof of the pain restrictions from the coronavirus has inflicted on this vulnerable group.
Researchers release complete mapping of human genome
Health News // 3 days ago
Researchers release complete mapping of human genome
NEW YORK, March 31 (UPI) -- An international team of researchers on Thursday released the first complete, gapless sequence of a human genome, nearly 20 years after the Human Genome Project produced its "first draft."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Study: White people more likely than Black people to be screened for lung cancer
Study: White people more likely than Black people to be screened for lung cancer
New drug ecopipam shows promise for treating Tourette syndrome
New drug ecopipam shows promise for treating Tourette syndrome
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement