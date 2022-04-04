Watch Live
Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 4, 2022 / 12:05 PM

Follow-up care after ER visits for child's asthma can prevent emergencies

By HealthDay News
Follow-up care after ER visits for child's asthma can prevent emergencies
If follow-up were in place for all asthma-related emergency department visits, around 72,000 subsequent ED revisits could be prevented and millions of dollars could be saved, according to researchers. Photo by M. Dykstra/Shutterstock

After a child shows up in the emergency room in the throes of an asthma attack, follow-up care is the best way to avoid another visit to the hospital down the road.

But when researchers analyzed claims data on more than 90,000 asthma-related emergency department (ED) visits by children ages 3 to 21 in California, Massachusetts and Vermont, they found that only 23% actually received follow-up care, even though guidelines recommend all patients be referred for follow-up within a month of an ED visit for asthma.

Advertisement

"An urgent ED visit for asthma may suggest the child needs daily asthma medications to better control their asthma, or that they are having difficulty avoiding asthma triggers or recognizing symptoms," said study lead author Dr. Naomi Bardach, a professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco.

"Follow-up visits are an opportunity to educate the family and child on managing their asthma, prescribe new medications if needed, and ensure success in getting prescribed medications," Bardach said in a university news release.

RELATED Study: Disinfectants use during pregnancy linked to childhood asthma, eczema

Patients who did receive follow-up were younger and more likely to have private insurance, complex chronic health conditions and known asthma from prior ED visits.

Advertisement

Patients were most likely to follow up with a pediatrician (71%), followed by a family doctor (17%), a general internist (9%) and a pulmonologist or immunologist (3%).

But the follow-up care made a difference: Patients who received it within two weeks of an asthma-related ED visit were 12% less likely to return to the ED for asthma within 60 days, and 13% less likely to revisit the hospital for asthma in the next year.

RELATED Live nasal spray flu vaccine is safe for kids with asthma, study shows

About 5.7% of those with follow-up had a return asthma-related ED visit within 60 days, compared to 6.4% who didn't have follow-up. After one year, 25% of those with follow-up had a return ED visit compared to 28.3% who had no follow-up.

The study was published online April 1 in the journal Academic Pediatrics.

If follow-up were in place for all asthma-related ED visits, around 72,000 subsequent ED revisits could be prevented and millions of dollars could be saved, according to the researchers.

RELATED Study shows improvements to severe asthma after bronchial thermoplasty

Asthma is the most common chronic disease in youngsters. It affects 9% of school-aged children and contributes to more than 500,000 ED visits for children annually, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More information

For more on childhood asthma, go to the American Lung Association.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Heart groups recommend diabetes drugs for some patients with heart failure
Health News // 1 hour ago
Heart groups recommend diabetes drugs for some patients with heart failure
People who have heart failure with reduced ejection fraction can now turn to a diabetes drug to help them feel better, stay out of the hospital and potentially live longer.
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Health News // 2 hours ago
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
April 4 (UPI) -- An international team of researchers has identified 75 regions of the human genome associated with the development of Alzheimer's disease, including 42 never before linked with the common form of dementia.
COVID-19 vaccines do not increase risk for fetal abnormalities, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines do not increase risk for fetal abnormalities, study finds
April 4 (UPI) -- People vaccinated against COVID-19 before or during pregnancy are not at increased risk for having babies with body or functional "anomalies," or abnormalities, a study published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics found.
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Health News // 10 hours ago
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Major heart complications soon after a stroke can put survivors at higher risk for a heart attack, death or another stroke within five years, new research shows.
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Health News // 12 hours ago
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Reassuring new research finds that most face masks used by people during the pandemic don't have high levels of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Health News // 2 days ago
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
April 1 (UPI) -- As of Friday, just 2.15% of hospital beds nationwide are in use for COVID-19 patients, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Heart disease remains No. 1 killer of women, but awareness falls
Health News // 3 days ago
Heart disease remains No. 1 killer of women, but awareness falls
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in America, accounting for more than one in five deaths. Still, far too few women realize the danger.
U.S. surgeons' group teaching Ukrainians to treat war wounds
Health News // 3 days ago
U.S. surgeons' group teaching Ukrainians to treat war wounds
Images of Ukrainians wounded and bleeding, are heartbreaking, but one American surgeons' group is doing its part to help teach the war-torn country's citizens how to halt life-threatening bleeds.
Number of seniors who die with dementia rises 30% since early 2000s
Health News // 3 days ago
Number of seniors who die with dementia rises 30% since early 2000s
April 1 (UPI) -- Rates of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia among Medicare beneficiaries increased by more than 30% over the past two decades or so, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found.
Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
April 1 (UPI) -- Most teenagers who develop substance use disorders continue to suffer from problems related to drug or alcohol addiction as adults, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement