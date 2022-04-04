Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 4, 2022 / 2:46 PM

Rehab psychologist may help after serious injury, illness

By HealthDay News
Rehab psychologist may help after serious injury, illness
Rehab psychologists address uncertainty by assessing patients' mental, emotional and physical struggles to help them surmount barriers to recovery. Photo by fernandozhiminaicela/Pixabay

If you're recovering from a significant injury or illness, a rehabilitation therapist could be a big help in getting back to your normal daily life, according to experts.

"You don't get a manual that comes with your injury that tells you how to navigate returning to your usual pattern of functioning," said Brigid Waldron-Perrine, a rehabilitation psychologist at Michigan Medicine-University of Michigan.

Advertisement

"In many cases, there are cognitive, behavioral or emotional barriers to progress that patients may not understand or know how to manage," she said in a university news release. "As experts in human functioning, that's where we can be useful guides."

About 25% of Americans -- more than 60 million -- have some type of disability, and millions are evaluated each year for traumatic brain injury, stroke, heart attacks and other conditions that can affect mobility, thinking or other day-to-day functions.

RELATED Financial strain increases risk for death after heart attack, study finds

In many cases, there is no single path to recovery, and this uncertainty can worry patients, according to Waldron-Perrine.

"There is this sort of internalized belief in society that medicine is certain, but when you actually find yourself in the healthcare system, you realize very quickly that there is a great deal more uncertainty in medicine that anyone would have ever guessed," she said. "Physicians often do not have the skill set or tools to respond to your discomfort with uncertainty."

Advertisement

Rehab psychologists address that uncertainty by assessing patients' mental, emotional and physical struggles to help them surmount barriers to recovery.

RELATED Disabled Americans report high levels of distress during pandemic

For examples, a rehabilitation psychologist could be brought in if a patient who had a stroke due to high blood pressure or diabetes keeps ending up back in hospital because they don't understand or can't follow a doctor's instructions.

"We encourage the patient to understand their own needs and to assert those needs within the system, while assisting the system in meeting the care needs of the patient," Waldron-Perrine said.

Often, she said, addressing communication issues or identifying problems can cut costs of rehospitalization or unnecessary treatment.

RELATED Study: 'Long COVID' can last a year after recovery

Dr. Ted Claflin, associate director of the Michigan Medicine Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility, said rehab psychologists' understanding of human behavior allows them to better understand mental and emotional issues after a significant medical problem.

"They can help people adjust to a new diagnosis, stay motivated during their recovery or deal with the emotional aftermath of hospitalization and/or treatment," Claflin said in the release.

More information

There's more on rehabilitation at the World Health Organization.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Air quality is poor for 99% of the world's population, WHO says
Almost no one in the world is breathing good air, according to a new World Health Organization report, which issued a call for reducing the use of fossil fuels.
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
Health News // 2 hours ago
Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol
April 4 (UPI) -- A pair of Disney-branded hand sanitizers are being recalled over the presence of either methanol or benzene, the latter of which is classified as a carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
Follow-up care after ER visits for child's asthma can prevent emergencies
Health News // 4 hours ago
Follow-up care after ER visits for child's asthma can prevent emergencies
After a child shows up in the emergency room in the throes of an asthma attack, follow-up care is the best way to avoid another visit to the hospital down the road.
Heart groups recommend diabetes drugs for some patients with heart failure
Health News // 4 hours ago
Heart groups recommend diabetes drugs for some patients with heart failure
People who have heart failure with reduced ejection fraction can now turn to a diabetes drug to help them feel better, stay out of the hospital and potentially live longer.
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Health News // 5 hours ago
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
April 4 (UPI) -- An international team of researchers has identified 75 regions of the human genome associated with the development of Alzheimer's disease, including 42 never before linked with the common form of dementia.
COVID-19 vaccines do not increase risk for fetal abnormalities, study finds
Health News // 5 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines do not increase risk for fetal abnormalities, study finds
April 4 (UPI) -- People vaccinated against COVID-19 before or during pregnancy are not at increased risk for having babies with body or functional "anomalies," or abnormalities, a study published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics found.
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Health News // 13 hours ago
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Major heart complications soon after a stroke can put survivors at higher risk for a heart attack, death or another stroke within five years, new research shows.
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Health News // 15 hours ago
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Reassuring new research finds that most face masks used by people during the pandemic don't have high levels of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Health News // 3 days ago
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
April 1 (UPI) -- As of Friday, just 2.15% of hospital beds nationwide are in use for COVID-19 patients, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Heart disease remains No. 1 killer of women, but awareness falls
Health News // 3 days ago
Heart disease remains No. 1 killer of women, but awareness falls
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in America, accounting for more than one in five deaths. Still, far too few women realize the danger.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers
Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement