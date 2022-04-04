Watch Live
Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 4, 2022 / 11:00 AM

COVID-19 vaccines do not increase risk for fetal abnormalities, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
COVID-19 vaccines do not increase risk for fetal abnormalities, study finds
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 does not increase the risk for fetal abnormalities in pregnant people, according to a new study. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- People vaccinated against COVID-19 before or during pregnancy are not at increased risk for having babies with body or functional "anomalies," or abnormalities, a study published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics found.

Of those who received a vaccine dose within 30 days of conception through 14 weeks of gestation, or pregnancy, 4.2% had evidence of fetal abnormalities that may affect life expectancy, health or functioning, the data showed.

Advertisement

Among those who received a vaccine dose during weeks two through 10 of gestation, 4% had fetal abnormalities such as heart defects or microcephaly, or a smaller-than-normal head, the researchers said.

For study participants who remained unvaccinated prior to conception and during the early stages of pregnancies, this figure was 4.4%, according to the researchers.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy protects newborns, study shows

"Our findings suggest that COVID-19 vaccination during early pregnancy is not associated with an increased risk of fetal structural anomalies identified with [ultrasound]," researchers from Northwestern and Penn State universities wrote.

"Given the urgent need for safety data on COVID-19 vaccines, these preliminary findings may be useful when considering vaccination during early pregnancy," they said.

Previous studies have found that the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech do not increase the risk for pregnancy complications, including preterm birth.

Advertisement
RELATED COVID-19 damages placenta, raising risks for stillbirth

In addition, research suggests that pregnant people vaccinated against the virus pass immunity on to their unborn children.

Conversely, infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 during pregnancy has been shown to raise the risk for stillbirth, among other birth complications.

Up to 5% of births in the United States involve babies born structural defects that could affect future development and even be life-threatening, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't raise risk for pregnancy complications, study finds

For this study, Ruderman and her colleagues analyzed the electronic medical records for nearly 3,200 pregnant people, more than 2,600 of whom received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between 30 days prior to conception and 14 weeks of gestation.

More than 1,100 of the people in the study were fully vaccinated against the virus, the researchers said.

They compared rates of fetal structural anomalies, as observed on sonogram, or ultrasound, among the unvaccinated and vaccinated participants, they said.

"Clinicians may use this evidence in counseling their patients on the safety of [COVID-19] vaccination," the researchers wrote.

Latest Headlines

Heart groups recommend diabetes drugs for some patients with heart failure
Health News // 8 minutes ago
Heart groups recommend diabetes drugs for some patients with heart failure
People who have heart failure with reduced ejection fraction can now turn to a diabetes drug to help them feel better, stay out of the hospital and potentially live longer.
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
Health News // 35 minutes ago
Researchers identify regions of genome involved in Alzheimer's
April 4 (UPI) -- An international team of researchers has identified 75 regions of the human genome associated with the development of Alzheimer's disease, including 42 never before linked with the common form of dementia.
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Health News // 8 hours ago
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Major heart complications soon after a stroke can put survivors at higher risk for a heart attack, death or another stroke within five years, new research shows.
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Health News // 10 hours ago
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Reassuring new research finds that most face masks used by people during the pandemic don't have high levels of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Health News // 2 days ago
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
April 1 (UPI) -- As of Friday, just 2.15% of hospital beds nationwide are in use for COVID-19 patients, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Heart disease remains No. 1 killer of women, but awareness falls
Health News // 2 days ago
Heart disease remains No. 1 killer of women, but awareness falls
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in America, accounting for more than one in five deaths. Still, far too few women realize the danger.
U.S. surgeons' group teaching Ukrainians to treat war wounds
Health News // 2 days ago
U.S. surgeons' group teaching Ukrainians to treat war wounds
Images of Ukrainians wounded and bleeding, are heartbreaking, but one American surgeons' group is doing its part to help teach the war-torn country's citizens how to halt life-threatening bleeds.
Number of seniors who die with dementia rises 30% since early 2000s
Health News // 3 days ago
Number of seniors who die with dementia rises 30% since early 2000s
April 1 (UPI) -- Rates of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia among Medicare beneficiaries increased by more than 30% over the past two decades or so, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found.
Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
April 1 (UPI) -- Most teenagers who develop substance use disorders continue to suffer from problems related to drug or alcohol addiction as adults, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Omicron increased risk for COVID-19 infection among children under 5, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Omicron increased risk for COVID-19 infection among children under 5, study finds
April 1 (UPI) -- During the surge in cases fueled by the Omicron variant, children age 5 years and younger caught COVID-19 at rates six- to eight-fold higher than those seen with the Delta strain, a JAMA Pediatrics study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Most face masks don't have high levels of chemicals, study shows
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Just 2.15% of U.S. hospital beds are now used for COVID-19 patients
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Heart complications after stroke linked to higher risk for heart attack, death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement