Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 1, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Most teens with substance use disorder still have it as adults, study finds
Many teens with substance use disorder continue to have symptoms as adults, according to a new study. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture

April 1 (UPI) -- Most teenagers who develop substance use disorders continue to suffer from problems related to drug or alcohol addiction as adults, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.

About 12% of 18-year-olds included in the analysis had severe symptoms of substance use disorder, or the persistent use of drugs despite substantial physical and emotional harm and adverse consequences, the data showed.

Advertisement

More than 60% of teens in the study with severe substance use disorder had at least two symptoms of it as adults, the researchers.

These teens were more than 50% more likely to misuse prescription drugs as adults, with more than half abusing prescription opioid pain medications, according to the researchers.

RELATED Study: One-third of U.S. teens, young adults misuse prescription drugs

"This is a major wake-up call," study co-author Sean Esteban McCabe said in a press release.

"We must rethink how we screen and prescribe to individuals who have multiple substance use disorder symptoms in their past," said McCabe, a professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing in Ann Arbor.

As many as one in three people in the United States will develop a substance use disorder in their lifetimes, the National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates.

Advertisement
RELATED Teen opioid users have same overdose risk as adults

Previous studies have found that teens who abuse opioids continue to be at risk for overdosing these drugs as adults.

For this study, McCabe and his colleagues followed more than 5,300 people who turned age 18 years between 1976 and 1986 for a period of more than 30 years.

Those with symptoms of severe substance use disorder, which include needing a drug to function day-to-day and needing more of it to achieve a "high," at age 18 years, were tracked to see if they had symptoms at ages 35 to 50 years, the researchers said.

Most of the people in the study with long-term substance use disorder did not seek treatment, the data showed.

In addition, more than half of the adults in the study prescribed opioid pain medications, which can be addictive, had "multiple substance use disorder symptoms at age 18" years, according to McCabe.

"[This raises] serious concerns about the safety of prescribing controlled substances to these individuals," McCabe said.

"Some of the disorders and conditions we treat with these same medications are also associated with an increased risk for substance use disorder, such as anxiety disorders, sleep disorders and pain," he said.

Latest Headlines

Number of seniors who die with dementia rises 30% since early 2000s
Health News // 4 minutes ago
Number of seniors who die with dementia rises 30% since early 2000s
April 1 (UPI) -- Rates of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia among Medicare beneficiaries increased by more than 30% over the past two decades or so, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found.
Omicron increased risk for COVID-19 infection among children under 5, study finds
Health News // 34 minutes ago
Omicron increased risk for COVID-19 infection among children under 5, study finds
April 1 (UPI) -- During the surge in cases fueled by the Omicron variant, children age 5 years and younger caught COVID-19 at rates six- to eight-fold higher than those seen with the Delta strain, a JAMA Pediatrics study found.
Simpler surgery may work as well as standard for women with incontinence
Health News // 8 hours ago
Simpler surgery may work as well as standard for women with incontinence
For women with frequent urine leakage, a newer and simpler "sling" surgery works as well as the standard version, according to a new clinical trial.
New drug ecopipam shows promise for treating Tourette syndrome
Health News // 10 hours ago
New drug ecopipam shows promise for treating Tourette syndrome
An experimental drug shows promise in reducing tics in young people with Tourette syndrome.
CDC report details mental health crisis among teens during pandemic
Health News // 19 hours ago
CDC report details mental health crisis among teens during pandemic
If there's any doubt that America's teens have suffered mightily during the pandemic, a new government survey offers fresh proof of the pain restrictions from the coronavirus has inflicted on this vulnerable group.
Researchers release complete mapping of human genome
Health News // 21 hours ago
Researchers release complete mapping of human genome
NEW YORK, March 31 (UPI) -- An international team of researchers on Thursday released the first complete, gapless sequence of a human genome, nearly 20 years after the Human Genome Project produced its "first draft."
Study: White people more likely than Black people to be screened for lung cancer
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: White people more likely than Black people to be screened for lung cancer
March 31 (UPI) -- White Americans are about 50% more likely to undergo screening for lung cancer than Black Americans, a study published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.
Ultrasound 'bursts' may treat kidney stones in a doctor's office
Health News // 22 hours ago
Ultrasound 'bursts' may treat kidney stones in a doctor's office
A noninvasive ultrasound technique is capable of quickly pulverizing kidney stones, an early study shows -- in what researchers call a first step toward a simpler, anesthesia-free treatment for the painful problem.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduced hospitalizations of kids during Omicron
Health News // 23 hours ago
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduced hospitalizations of kids during Omicron
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduced U.S. children's risk of severe illness and hospitalization during the recent Omicron surge, according to a new study.
Lung cancer screening has saved more than 10,000 lives in the U.S.
Health News // 23 hours ago
Lung cancer screening has saved more than 10,000 lives in the U.S.
More than 10,000 American lives have been saved since lung cancer screening was introduced for high-risk people who are over 55 and have a history of smoking, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Avocados may protect heart health, study shows
Avocados may protect heart health, study shows
Researchers release complete mapping of human genome
Researchers release complete mapping of human genome
Lung cancer screening has saved more than 10,000 lives in the U.S.
Lung cancer screening has saved more than 10,000 lives in the U.S.
Study: Secondhand smoke from marijuana bong generates high pollutant levels
Study: Secondhand smoke from marijuana bong generates high pollutant levels
CDC report details mental health crisis among teens during pandemic
CDC report details mental health crisis among teens during pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement